David Johnson | Running Back | #31 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (25) / 12/16/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 224 College: Northern Iowa Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (86) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 5/18/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.992 million contract. The deal included a $639,372 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

David Johnson rushed 28 times for 95 yards and three touchdowns and caught 4-of-7 targets for 41 yards in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks. Johnson was the best running back pick in 2016 fantasy drafts and cemented that in Sunday's thrilling win over Seattle, operating as the Cardinals' offensive steam engine in a game where only Johnson and J.J. Nelson gave Arizona positive contributions. Late in the contest, Johnson beat Seahawks SS Kam Chancellor in man coverage for a 29-yard reception that set up Chandler Catanzaro's game-winning kick. Still in pursuit of all kinds of records, Johnson should finish strong in a great Week 17 matchup with the Rams.

David Johnson rushed 12 times for 53 yards and two scores while catching 4-of-5 targets for 55 yards Week 15 against the Saints. Johnson was somewhat quiet in the first half, gaining just 18 yards on the ground and watching Kerwynn Williams scamper into the end zone from 49 yards out. Johnson got his shots to score after the break, however, converting on two-yard and seven-yard runs in the second half. Johnson also became the first player in NFL history to top 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first 14 games of a season. It might be difficult for him to continue that streak in Seattle on Christmas Eve, but he is a top-two fantasy option regardless of matchup.

David Johnson rushed 20 times for 80 yards and caught 5-of-8 passes for 41 yards Week 14 against the Dolphins. It was not the best performance from Johnson, who lost a fumble early in the game, but he still topped 100 total yards, just like he has every week this season. He also had several of his highlight runs, weaving through the second level of the Dolphins defense despite the wet conditions. Johnson is a top-two option every time he touches the field, and that will be especially true next week at home against the Saints.