David Johnson | Running Back | #31

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 224
College: Northern Iowa
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (86) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
David Johnson rushed 28 times for 95 yards and three touchdowns and caught 4-of-7 targets for 41 yards in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
Johnson was the best running back pick in 2016 fantasy drafts and cemented that in Sunday's thrilling win over Seattle, operating as the Cardinals' offensive steam engine in a game where only Johnson and J.J. Nelson gave Arizona positive contributions. Late in the contest, Johnson beat Seahawks SS Kam Chancellor in man coverage for a 29-yard reception that set up Chandler Catanzaro's game-winning kick. Still in pursuit of all kinds of records, Johnson should finish strong in a great Week 17 matchup with the Rams. Dec 24 - 8:23 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ15288123382.24.34167784156.110.91430000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015ARZ1612558136.34.6183645728.612.7041599100
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE16895.6144310.8000000
2Sep 18TB12453.8039832.7000000
3Sep 25@BUF19834.423289.3000000
4Oct 2LAR17834.9044110.3010000
5Oct 6@SF271575.823289.3000000
6Oct 17NYJ221115.033279.0000000
7Oct 23SEA331133.408587.3000000
8Oct 30@CAR10242.4078412.0000000
10Nov 13SF19552.915469.2100000
11Nov 20@MIN221034.717578.1100000
12Nov 27@ATL13584.50810312.9100000
13Dec 4WAS18844.7199110.1100000
14Dec 11@MIA20804.005418.2010000
15Dec 18NO12534.4245513.8000000
16Dec 24@SEA28953.4344110.3010000
17Jan 1@LARGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3Stepfan Taylor
4Kerwynn Williams
GLB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2John Brown
3Brittan Golden
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Marquis Bundy
3Jeremy Ross
WR31John Brown
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Darren Fells
3Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Earl Watford
LG1Mike Iupati
2Taylor Boggs
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Evan Boehm
RG1John Wetzel
2Cole Toner
RT1Earl Watford
2Givens Price
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 