Player Page

Weather | Roster

Hau'oli Kikaha | Defensive Lineman | #44

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 246
College: Washington
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (44) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Saints waived DE Hau'oli Kikaha.
Kikaha had a big rookie season in 2015 but has been unable to stay healthy since. Kikaha has torn his ACL three different times. He ended 2017 on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Although he's still only 26, Kikaha's poor health luck likely has him on his way out of the league. Aug 31 - 4:28 PM
Source: Nick Underhill on Twitter
More Hau'oli Kikaha Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NO 153319524.0256.3000104200000
2017NO 1264104.0246.0000000100000
Hau'oli Kikaha's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Hau'oli Kikaha's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Hau'oli Kikaha's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Hau'oli Kikaha's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@MIN0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17NE1011.077.0000000000000
3Sep 24@CAR1011.022.0000000000000
4Oct 1@MIA0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15DET0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5TB2131.055.0000000000000
11Nov 19WAS0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@LAR0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3CAR0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 7@ATL1011.01010.0000000000000
15Dec 17NYJ1120.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ATL0220.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Cliff Avril
2Randy Starks
3Jason Hatcher
4Charles Johnson
5Jared Odrick
6Xavier Cooper
7Wallace Gilberry
8David King
9Eugene Sims
10Jeoffrey Pagan
11Chris Canty
12Julius Warmsley
13Howard Jones
14Jaye Howard
15DeAngelo Tyson
16Chris Clemons
17Cory Redding
18Ropati Pitoitua
19Lawrence Sidbury
20Cornelius Washington
21Darryl Tapp
22Michael Buchanan
23Karl Klug
24Quinton Coples
25Hau'oli Kikaha
26Joe Kruger
27Kenny Horsley
28Emmanuel Dieke
29Josh Boyd
30Justin Trattou
31David Moala
32Ed Stinson
33Fili Moala
34Kendall Reyes
35Max Valles
36Ishaq Williams
37Tavaris Barnes
38Dan Pettinato
39B.J. Larsen
40Kony Ealy
41Kenton Adeyemi
42Dylan Wynn
43Henry Melton
44Vaughn Martin
45Keith Browner
46Scott Crichton
47George Uko
48Phillip Hunt
49Ray Drew
50B.J. McBryde
51Mehdi Abdesmad
52Praise Martin-Oguike
53Ja'Von Rolland-Jones
DT1Tyson Jackson
2Markus Kuhn
3Colin Cole
4Glenn Foster
5Dwan Edwards
6Paul Soliai
7Desmond Bryant
8Ken Bishop
9Doug Worthington
10Brandon Bair
11Mike Martin
12Chris Baker
13Malik McDowell
14Kenrick Ellis
15Ryan Carrethers
16Alan Branch
17Taniela Tupou
18Jeremy Faulk
19Trenton Thompson
20Khyri Thornton
21Charles Walker
22Ego Ferguson
23Bobby Richardson
24Martin Ifedi
25John Hughes
26Tenny Palepoi
27Ashaad Mabry
28Eric Crume
29Woodrow Hamilton
30Jason Jones
31Sen'Derrick Marks
32Lawrence Virgil
NT1Jeremiah Ratliff
2Brodrick Bunkley
3Letroy Guion
4Josh Chapman
5Dan Williams
6Louis Trinca-Pasat
7Terry Williams
8Devaunte Sigler
9T.J. Barnes
10Jacobbi McDaniel
11Sione Fua
12Travian Robertson
13Ricky Lumpkin
14Jerrell Powe
15Iosia Iosia
16DeAngelo Brown
17Christian LaCouture
18Jasper Coleman
19Matt Conrath
20Cam Thomas
21Darius Kilgo
22C.J. Wilson
23Roy Miller
24Roy Philon
25Montori Hughes
26William Campbell
27Kingsley Opara
28DeShawn Williams
29Alameda Ta'amu
30Christo Bilukidi
31Mike Thornton
32Chigbo Anunoby
33Delvon Simmons
34Tevita Finau
35David Carter
36Cameron Botticelli
37Chuka Ndulue
38Josh Watson
39Kyle Rose
40Demetris Anderson
41Chris Neild
42Mychealon Thomas
43Paul Boyette Jr.
44Isaako Aaitui
45Christian Tupou
46Luther Robinson
47Josh Augusta
MLB1Dewey McDonald
2Henry Coley
3Marshall McFadden
4Rey Maualuga
5Mychal Kendricks
6David Harris
7Jayrone Elliott
8Scooby Wright
9Kenneth Olugbode
10James Laurinaitis
11Jason Williams
12Allen Bradford
13Arthur Brown
14Nick Moody
15Uani' Unga
16Paul Dawson
17Andrew Hudson
18Justin Durant
19Jerry Franklin
20Sae Tautu
21Matthew Oplinger
22William Ossai
23Jason Hall
24KeShun Freeman
25Montese Overton
26Kache Palacio
27Jacob Lindsey
28Shayne Skov
29Max Bullough
30Tank Carder
31Jack Lynn
32Terrance Plummer
33Tony Steward
34Nate Boyer
35Anthony Harrell
36John Lotulelei
37Chris Young
38Sam Barrington
39Donnie Baggs
40Steven Daniels
WLB1DeAndre Levy
2Chris White
3Larry Dean
4James-Michael Johnson
5A.J. Hawk
6Keith Rivers
7Shaan Washington
8Brandon Watts
9Corey Nelson
10Bo Lokombo
11Darreon Herring
12Troy Davis
13Darien Harris
14Justin Anderson
15Justin Horton
16Don Cherry
17Raphael Kirby
18Dillon Lee
19Donavin Newsom
20Anthony Winbush
21Matthew Wells
22Alex Singleton
23Justin Currie
24Torrey Green
25Adam Bighill
26Jerrell Harris
27Darius Eubanks
28Travis Long
29Marquis Spruill
30James Davidson
31Courtland Clavette
32Shaheed Salmon
33Nick Usher
34Lucas Wacha
35Tyler Gray
36Abner Logan
37Connor Harris
38Jared Koster
39D.J. Lynch
SLB1Lawrence Timmons
2Victor Butler
3Ashlee Palmer
4James Gaines
5Michael Mauti
6Jake Ganus
7Jo-Lonn Dunbar
8Quentin Groves
9Shea McClellin
10J.T. Thomas
11Danny Lansanah
12Josh McNary
13Zeek Bigger
14Mike Moore
15Jared Barber
16Tyler Starr
17Ronald Powell
18Mike Mohamed
19Myke Tavarres
20James Onwualu
21Lamar Louis
22Jimmie Gilbert
23Darius English
24Ladell Fleming
25Brooks Ellis
26Keshaun Malone
27Travis Feeney
28Xzavier Dickson
29Markus Pierce-Brewster
30Josh Kaddu
31Travis Lewis
32Bjoern Werner
33Justin Jackson
34Mister Alexander
35Matt Robinson
36Jayson DiManche
37Ivan McLennan
38Gionni Paul
39Ka'Lial Glaud
40Antonio Longino
41Cameron Lawrence
ILB1Jerrell Freeman
2D'Qwell Jackson
3Curtis Lofton
4Nate Irving
5Daryl Washington
6Erin Henderson
7Glenn Carson
8Cory James
9Josh Mauga
10David Talley
11Kevin Minter
12David Hawthorne
13Jamari Lattimore
14Spencer Paysinger
15Neiron Ball
16Zaviar Gooden
17Brad Jones
18Kenny Demens
19Jeff Luc
20Sio Moore
21Quentin Gause
22Justin Tuggle
23Taiwan Jones
24Frank Shannon
25Josh Keyes
26Kaelin Burnett
27Kevin Reddick
28Reggie Northrup
29Kennan Gilchrist
OLB1Manny Lawson
2Willie Young
3Jarvis Jones
4Kevin Dodd
5Randell Johnson
6Jonathan Newsome
7Dezman Moses
8Tamba Hali
9Gerald Rivers
10IK Enemkpali
11Dan Skuta
12Justin Staples
13Jason Neill
14Sage Harold
15Diaheem Watkins
16Corey Lemonier
17Stansly Maponga
18Jarius Wynn
CB1Tracy Porter
2Sean Smith
3Leodis McKelvin
4Bashaud Breeland
5Antonio Cromartie
6Keenan Lewis
7Jeremy Lane
8Brandon Flowers
9Ron Brooks
10Chris Houston
11Tim Jennings
12Cortland Finnegan
13Nolan Carroll
14Cortez Allen
15Darrelle Revis
16Mohammed Seisay
17Cariel Brooks
18Bill Bentley
19Justin Gilbert
20Delvin Breaux
21Brandon Dixon
22Bradley Fletcher
23Zackary Bowman
24Alfonzo Dennard
25R.J. Stanford
26Lardarius Webb
27Brandon Boykin
28Chris Cook
29Alan Ball
30Christian Campbell
31Ri'Shard Anderson
32Kyle Arrington
33Darrin Walls
34Isaiah Frey
35Antwon Blake
36Dwayne Gratz
37Dax Swanson
38Jumal Rolle
39Darren Woodard
FS1Dwight Lowery
2Isa Abdul-Quddus
3Daimion Stafford
4Ed Reynolds
5Quintin Demps
6Kenny Phillips
7Pierre Warren
8Derron Smith
9Dion Bailey
10Bacarri Rambo
11Steven Terrell
12Winston Guy
13Josh Furman
14Robert Blanton
15Demontre Hurst
16Kai Nacua
17Marcus McWilson
18Mykkele Thompson
19Nate Ness
20Lee Hightower
21Durell Eskridge
22Malcolm Bronson
23Stevie Brown
24Alex Gray
25Robert Golden
26Robenson Therezie
27Jordan Lomax
28Ross Weaver
29Gerod Holliman
30Ross Madison
31Wes Miller
32Harold Jones-Quartey
33Corey Moore
34Tyrequek Zimmerman
35Daniel Henry
36Denzel Johnson
37Marcus Ball
38Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith
39Rahim Moore
40Christian Bryant
41Lonnie Ballentine
42D.J. Campbell
43Jean Fanor
44Khalid Wooten
45Brandan Bishop
46Stephen Roberts
47Elijah Campbell
48Chris Hackett
49Justin Cox
50Chanceller James
51Landon Feichter
52Josh Evans
53Anthony Walters
54Desmond Cooper
55Ras-I Dowling
56Rickey Jefferson
57Tevin Mitchel
58Nate Holley
59Robert Nelson
60L.J. McCray
61Aaron Taylor
62David Jones
SS1Aaron Williams
2Antrel Rolle
3William Moore
4Brandon Browner
5Jimmy Wilson
6Cooper Taylor
7Duke Ihenacho
8Ibraheim Campbell
9Ron Parker
10Major Wright
11Taylor Mays
12Duke Williams
13Phillip Thomas
14Will Blackmon
15Don Jones
16Vinnie Sunseri
17Quincy Mauger
18Micah Hannemann
19Jemea Thomas
20Omar Bolden
21Calvin Pryor
22B.J. Lowery
23Jordan Kovacs
24Demarkus Perkins
25Lamarcus Brutus
26Floyd Raven
27Josh Aubrey
28Terrish Webb
29Brian Randolph
30Robert Lester
31Otha Foster
32Akeem Davis
33Kimario McFadden
34Robert Smith
35Ray Vinopal
36Justin Halley
37K.J. Dillon
38Elijah Shumate
39Ryan Murphy
40Jered Bell
41Joe Powell
42Dante Barnett
43Jarrod Harper
44Brandian Ross
45Shiloh Keo
46Corey White
47Kacy Rodgers
48Josh Liddell
49Afolabi Laguda
50Jadar Johnson
51Anthony Jefferson
52Brian Blechen
53Stefan McClure
54A.J. Stamps
55Erick Dargan
56Brandon Person
57Cedric Thompson
58Ian Wild
59Shamiel Gary
60Anthony Cioffi
61Eddie Pleasant
62Corey Griffin
63Treston Decoud
64Deron Washington
65Michael Caputo
66Brian Suite
67Jordan Simone
68Jordan Sullen
69Shak Randolph
70Malik Smith
P1Dave Zastudil
2Tim Masthay
3Michael Koenen
4Drew Butler
5Matt Darr
6Brad Nortman
7Brad Wing
8Steve Weatherford
9Shane Lechler
10Brandon Fields
11Steven Clark
12A.J. Hughes
13Toby Baker
14Sam Irwin-Hill
15Ben LeCompte
16Kip Smith
17Robert Malone
18Swayze Waters
19Richie Leone
20Will Monday
21Ben Turk
22Colby Wadman
23Peter Mortell
24Spencer Lanning
25Jeff Locke
26Cody Mandell
27Kyle Christy
28Garrett Swanson
29Tom Hackett
30Taylor Symmank
31Kenny Allen
32Austin Rehkow
33Will Johnson
 

 