Tyler Lockett | Wide Receiver | #16

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/28/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 182
College: Kansas State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (69) / SEA
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Saturday night that Tayler Lockett (leg/ankle) needs surgery and is done for the season.
It's a huge hit to Seattle's title hopes because Lockett was coming on strong after battling a PCL injury early in the season. The Seahawks' passing game now lacks a deep element unless they can get more out of former second-round pick Paul Richardson. Doug Baldwin will be a target monster the rest of the way. Dec 24 - 8:14 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA154159739.814.61161147.619.001060602430
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015SEA165166441.513.0165201.34.000185213791
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA3175.7000.00000400
2Sep 18@LAR49924.8000.0000000
3Sep 25SF00.0000.00000700
4Oct 2@NYJ11313.0000.0000080
6Oct 16ATL3237.70122.000850210
7Oct 23@ARZ2136.5000.00051000
8Oct 30@NO4328.0000.0001150140
9Nov 7BUF11717.0011313.000430200
10Nov 13@NE37224.0000.00032040
11Nov 20PHI23919.5000.00070310
12Nov 27@TB00.00199.00015000
13Dec 4CAR56312.6017575.010460120
14Dec 11@GB44110.302157.500136000
15Dec 15LAR713018.6100.000480160
16Dec 24ARZ23819.0000.00028070
17Jan 1@SFGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 