Tyler Lockett | Wide Receiver | #16 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (24) / 9/28/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 182 College: Kansas State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (69) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 5/26/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.318 million contract. The deal included a $786,752 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Saturday night that Tayler Lockett (leg/ankle) needs surgery and is done for the season. It's a huge hit to Seattle's title hopes because Lockett was coming on strong after battling a PCL injury early in the season. The Seahawks' passing game now lacks a deep element unless they can get more out of former second-round pick Paul Richardson. Doug Baldwin will be a target monster the rest of the way.

Tyler Lockett exited Sunday's Week 16 game against the Cardinals with a severe leg/ankle injury. He'll be done for the year with what was clearly a fractured leg. The play occurred at the half-yard line on a fantastic play by Lockett, who was immediately fitted for an air cast and carted off the field. The Seahawks will have to turn back to Jermaine Kearse in two-receiver sets opposite Doug Baldwin. Lockett almost certainly won't be available for the NFL playoffs.

Tyler Lockett caught 7-of-8 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Week 15 win over the Rams. Starting over Jermaine Kearse in two-receiver sets, Lockett popped off for a career-high yardage total. Per Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke, he ended up out-snapping Kearse just 38-37, but the implication couldn't have been clearer. The Seahawks wanted to get Lockett more involved, and he responded with an awesome game. Lockett's score was a 57-yarder where he slipped the Rams' entire secondary. Lockett has a tough Week 16 matchup in the Cardinals, but is very much back on the WR4 radar. Source: Nathan Jahnke on Twitter