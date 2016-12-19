Sean Mannion | Quarterback | #14

Per Gonzalez, quarterback is "the furthest thing from (the Rams') minds." If true, that's unwise, as Goff was laughably unready as a rookie, and Mannion is a failed 2015 third-rounder. Mannion had the feel of a wasted pick from the day he was drafted, and has flopped in each of the past two preseasons. The Rams desperately need more depth at football's most important position.

The Rams are considering starting Sean Mannion at quarterback Week 16 against the 49ers if Jared Goff (concussion) can't play.

The Rams already know who Case Keenum is, and he's a free agent after the season. They'd like to see if Mannion has what it takes to be the No. 2 next year. Goff remained in the concussion protocol on Monday, and the team would like to make a decision on the starter by Thursday. Mannion, the No. 89 pick in the 2015 draft, completed 6-of-7 passes for 31 yards in one mop-up appearance as a rookie. He went 39-of-60 for 325 yards and a 4:1 TD:INT ratio last preseason.