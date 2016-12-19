Player Page

Sean Mannion | Quarterback | #14

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 233
College: Oregon State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (89) / LAR
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports Rams QB Sean Mannion is expected to back up Jared Goff in 2017.
Per Gonzalez, quarterback is "the furthest thing from (the Rams') minds." If true, that's unwise, as Goff was laughably unready as a rookie, and Mannion is a failed 2015 third-rounder. Mannion had the feel of a wasted pick from the day he was drafted, and has flopped in each of the past two preseasons. The Rams desperately need more depth at football's most important position. Mar 2 - 12:24 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016LAR13650.01919.03.20011-1-1.0-1.0000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2015LAR16785.73131.04.400000.0.0000
2016LAR13650.01919.03.20011-1-1.0-1.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
17Jan 1ARZ3650.0193.2011-1-1.000
 

 