NFL Network's Herbie Teope reports the deal includes $23.5 million guaranteed and close to $30 million over the first three seasons. It is not quite at the top of the market, but the deal will still make Mason a top-10 paid guard in the league. A fourth-round pick in 2015, Mason has started 41 games in three seasons.

ESPN's Mike Reiss expects Patriots RG Shaq Mason to command more than $10 million annually on his next contract.

Reiss suggested Mason, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, could land a deal similar to the five-year, $66.5 million pact Andrew Norwell signed with Jacksonville this offseason. If Reiss is correct in his assessment of Mason's value, there's a good chance the former Georgia Yellow Jacket will be playing elsewhere in 2019.