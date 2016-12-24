Ty Montgomery | Running Back | #88 Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (23) / 1/22/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 216 College: Stanford Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (94) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 5/20/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.949 million contract. The deal included a $606,544 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Giants SS Landon Collins said the team plans to be physical with converted Packers receiver Ty Montgomery at running back. "You hit him," Collins said. (That's usually a smart plan for any opposing player with the ball.) "At the end of the day he's a receiver, and receivers don't like to be touched," Collins continued. "You got big guys in there, linebackers, and defensive backs that like to hit, so he's going to have to suck it up if he's going to touch the ball." Touch the ball Montgomery will, and he's likely to be unmoored by the concept of getting hit. He is, after all, a football player. Montgomery could be a make-or-break player in Wild Card round DFS. Source: NJ.com

Ty Montgomery rushed eight times for 44 yards and caught 3-of-5 passes for 17 yards in Week 17 against the Lions. Montgomery played behind Aaron Ripkowski in the first half. He limped off with an injury in the third quarter, but only missed one series. The Packers used Montgomery to run clock in a closer role late in the game. His playing time has faded since his Week 15 blowup. Montgomery will be a high-risk DFS option against the Giants next week.

Ty Montgomery rushed nine times for 23 yards in the Packers' Week 16 win over the Vikings, adding four catches for 17 additional yards. Coming off a monster Week 15, it was a bust of an effort for Montgomery on an afternoon where the Packers were mostly rampaging. Contrary to pre-game speculation, there was no increased involvement from Christine Michael, the Packers just didn't really need the running game with Aaron Rodgers playing so well. Montgomery will be a boom/bust DFS option for Week 17.