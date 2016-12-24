Player Page

Ty Montgomery | Running Back | #88

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/22/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 216
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (94) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Giants SS Landon Collins said the team plans to be physical with converted Packers receiver Ty Montgomery at running back.
"You hit him," Collins said. (That's usually a smart plan for any opposing player with the ball.) "At the end of the day he's a receiver, and receivers don't like to be touched," Collins continued. "You got big guys in there, linebackers, and defensive backs that like to hit, so he's going to have to suck it up if he's going to touch the ball." Touch the ball Montgomery will, and he's likely to be unmoored by the concept of getting hit. He is, after all, a football player. Montgomery could be a make-or-break player in Wild Card round DFS. Jan 5 - 1:52 PM
Source: NJ.com
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB157745730.55.9134434823.27.9001366000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015GB63142.34.7001513622.79.1020218000
2016GB157745730.55.9134434823.27.9001366000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC00.0000.00014000
2Sep 18@MIN00.0000.00021000
3Sep 25DET1-1-1.0000.00024000
5Oct 9NYG111.0000.00024000
6Oct 16DAL362.0010989.80164000
7Oct 20CHI9606.7010666.6000000
9Nov 6IND7537.6033812.7000000
10Nov 13@TEN393.002115.50023000
11Nov 20@WAS4174.303279.00025000
12Nov 28@PHI122.002126.00018000
13Dec 4HOU6406.702168.00039000
14Dec 11SEA9414.6134515.00036000
15Dec 18@CHI1616210.1221.50057000
16Dec 24MIN9232.604174.30021000
17Jan 1@DET8445.503175.7000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
3Christine Michael
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Davante Adams
3Trevor Davis
WR21Randall Cobb
2Jeff Janis
3Geronimo Allison
WR31Davante Adams
TE1Richard Rodgers
2Jared Cook
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Don Barclay
C1J.C. Tretter
2Corey Linsley
RG1T.J. Lang
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 