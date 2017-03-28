Cedric Ogbuehi | Tackle | #70

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DFS
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Diaz Dominating
May 2
May Starter Rankings
May 2
May Top 300 Overall
May 2
Daily Dose: Cueto Elbowed
May 2
May Reliever Rankings
May 2
May Outfielder Rankings
May 2
May Shortstop Rankings
May 2
May Third Baseman Rankings
May 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gennett (shoulder) remains out Wednesday
Andrus (elbow) unlikely to return before June
Brett Anderson officially joins OAK rotation
Giants activate Will Smith (elbow) off the DL
Mike Moustakas (forearm) now at 3B on Wed.
Jose Ramirez sitting with mild groin soreness
Miguel Cabrera (biceps) remains out on Wed.
Betts (hamstring) returns to Red Sox lineup
Adam Eaton (ankle) currently in walking boot
Kang has reported to Pirates' spring complex
Dee Gordon has five-hit game, two steals
Edwin Diaz posts league-leading 12th save
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Updated Best-Ball QB Tiers
May 1
Draft Drama
May 1
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 1
Available Targets & Air Yards
Apr 30
NFL Draft Impact for Vets
Apr 30
2018 AFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
2018 NFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bears predictably decline WR White's option
Schefter: Most wouldn't sign Dez at minimum
Bengals don't pick up OT Ogbuehi's '19 option
Marlon Mack underwent surgery on shoulder
Broncos decline OLB Shane Ray's 2019 option
Report: FA Eric Reid files grievance vs. NFL
Gruden has 'effectively replaced' GM McKenzie
Timmy Jernigan recovering from back surgery
Teddy Bridgewater 'healthy' and throwing
Brady on appreciation: 'I plead the Fifth'
Terence Newman says 2018 will be final season
Saints take flier on Ohio State QB Barrett
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
May 2-3 NBA DFS Podcast
May 2
Notable Numbers
May 2
Dose: Welcome back, Steph!
May 2
Daily Dose: High C's
May 1
NBA Conference Semifinal Pod
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Close Call
Apr 30
The Specialists: Smart Start
Apr 30
Dose: Scary Terry Carries C's
Apr 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jaylen Brown (hamstring) doubtful for Game 2
Stephen Curry awesome in return to action
Kevin Durant's 29 lead Warriors to 2-0 lead
Kendrick Perkins gets into it with Drake
Jonas Valanciunas posts monster fantasy line
LeBron triple-doubles, Cavs steal Game 1
George Hill starting Game 1 vs. Toronto
Joel Embiid's 31 points not enough in Game 1
Terry Rozier scores 29 w/ seven 3-pointers
Jayson Tatum scores 28 in Game 1 win
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring) officially out
Stephen Curry (knee) probable for Game 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Predators Can't Contain Jets
May 2
Brayden makes his Point(s)
May 1
Fiala a Hero for the Predators
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Bearing Down
Apr 29
Hellebuyck Steals Show
Apr 28
Vegas takes bite out of Sharks
Apr 27
Pod: 2018 Second Round Preview
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Montgomery will be Stars' new coach
Tom Wilson will face a hearing Wednesday
Aston-Reese suffers concussion and jaw injury
P.K. Subban scores 1G, 1A in GM 3 loss to WPG
Blake Wheeler nets 2G, 1A in GM 3 W over NSH
Crosby collects 1G, 1A in GM 3 loss to WSH
Ovechkin scores late winner vs. PIT in GM 3
Calle Jarnkrok out for GM 3 vs. WPG
Brian Dumoulin will play in GM 3 vs. Capitals
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) expected to play in GM 3
Sens HC Guy Boucher will be back next year
Joe Thornton not ruled out yet for Game 4
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Fantasy Live: AAA 400
May 1
Power Ranking After: Geico 500
Apr 30
Wrap-up: Talladega
Apr 29
Weekend Update: Talladega
Apr 28
Start or Park: Geico 500
Apr 27
Geico 500 Cheat Sheet
Apr 25
Fantasy Live: Geico 500
Apr 24
Power Ranking After: Richmond
Apr 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Martin Truex Jr: great on next 7 tracks
Tyler Ankrum takes over KNPSE points lead
Bassett Jr. 11th at Langley; 3rd in points
Creed maintains lead after 4th at Talladega
Herbst: 17th in Talladega, 3rd in ARCA points
Chase Purdy: DNF in General Tire 200
Alfredo: Lap-leader in Visit Hampton VA 150
Bassett: 4th in Langley; 7th in KNPSE points
DNF for Calvin Carroll in Spring Sizzler 200
Solomito 9th at Stafford, 6th in NWMT points
Natalie Decker out early in General Tire 200
Garcia: 10th at Langley; 8th in KNPSE points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Wells Fargo
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 1
Horschel, Piercy win at Zurich
Apr 30
Wells Fargo Champ Preview
Apr 30
GolfSixes Preview
Apr 30
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 24
Landry breaks through at VTO
Apr 23
Zurich Classic Preview
Apr 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Justin Thomas eyes down the top spot in OWGR
Lanto Griffin celebrates Monday ace with fans
Harman changes venues for WFC title defense
Camilo Villegas WDs ahead of Wells Fargo
Kisner, Brown crater to T15 after 5-over 77
Garnett, Hadley Round 4 71 for T4 at Zurich
Paisley, Fleetwood finish T4 at TPC Louisiana
Schwartzel, Oosthuizen solo 3rd at Zurich
Dufner, Perez runners-up at Zurich Classic
Horschel, Piercy win the Zurich Classic by 1
Bjork makes Euro Tour breakthrough in China
Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam dip after R3 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Day Two Recap
Apr 30
Podcast: Day One Recap
Apr 30
2019 NFL mock draft
Apr 30
Nystrom’s Snap Draft Grades
Apr 28
Best available UDFAs
Apr 28
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Nystrom's Day 3 best available
Apr 27
Nystrom's Day 2 best available
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star T Quinn Carroll opts in with Irish
Auburn lands five-star LB Owen Pappoe
Navy moves QB Zach Abbey to wide receiver
Hines transferring from Wake Forest to Oregon
Wisconsin awards DC Leonhard hefty raise
Justin Jackson goes late on Day 3 to Chargers
Equanimeous St. Brown slides to sixth round
Titans take late-round flyer on QB Luke Falk
Deon Cain slips to the Colts in Round 6
Jets draft star Tulane CB Parry Nickerson
Steelers get depth in hybrid DB Marcus Allen
UCF's Shaquem Griffin makes draft history
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 37
May 2
Team News - Week 36
Apr 28
Late Fitness Check GW36
Apr 27
Stag's Take - Gameweek 36
Apr 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 36
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter - Week 36
Apr 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
Apr 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW36
Apr 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Puncheon could return to training soon
Arsenal midfielder not giving up hope
Luck is on the side of Romelu Lukaku
Albrighton charged by FA with misconduct
Liverpool fitness boost but no go for Joe
Emre Can announcement expected soon
Ince hoping to be back for City clash
Spurs cruise past Watford thanks to Alli/Kane
United lose Romelu Lukaku to injury
Liverpool hopeful over injured quartet
Arsenal defeat compounded by injuries
Fellaini nets stoppage time winner vs ARS
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Cethan Carter
(TE)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Josh Malone
(WR)
Auden Tate
(WR)
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
Scott Orndoff
(TE)
Mark Walton
(RB)
Jonathan Brown
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Brian Hill
(RB)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Kermit Whitfield
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
John Ross
(WR)
Jarveon Williams
(RB)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Mason Schreck
(TE)
Logan Woodside
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cedric Ogbuehi | Tackle | #70
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 4/25/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 310
College:
Texas A&M
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (21) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $9,325,682 contract. The deal contains $8,728,997 fully guaranteed. 2018: $1,706,684, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bengals declined OT Cedric Ogbuehi's 2019 team option.
This was the expected move. The 21st overall pick in 2015, Ogbuehi has been a mammoth flop. He started all 13 games he appeared in last season at left tackle, but was one of Pro Football Focus' worst tackles and has since been replaced via the Cordy Glenn trade. Ogbuehi figures to compete at right tackle.
May 2 - 1:23 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
The Cincinnati Enquirer doesn't expect the Bengals to pick up LT Cedric Ogbuehi's fifth-year option.
Ogbuehi has been a bust since taking over as a starter in 2016, allowing 16 sacks and grading near the bottom of PFF's tackle ratings the last two years. He was called out by coach Marvin Lewis for "holding back" the offense. The Bengals should be aggressive in upgrading on Ogbuehi this offseason.
Jan 27 - 3:09 PM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Cedric Ogbuehi is penciled in at left tackle for the Bengals.
The 2015 first-rounder has a been a colossal bust to this point in his career, but both coach Marvin Lewis and director of player personnel Duke Tobin insist they remain bullish on Ogbuehi's potential. RT Jake Fisher and G/T Andre Smith will be options on the blindside should Ogbuehi fail to replace Andrew Whitworth.
Tue, Mar 28, 2017 05:18:00 PM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has not given up on OT Cedric Ogbuehi.
"I think Cedric is still a tremendous prospect – I really do," Tobin said. "I think Cedric is a marvelously talented young man. I think he’s made of the right stuff to work at it, and I’m bullish on him and his ability to play." Ogbuehi has not put anything on tape in the NFL to suggest he will develop into a quality starter, but, as Tobin pointed out, he has dealt with several injuries in his short career. Tobin did say Ogbuehi will get in a "full offseason" this year despite ending 2016 on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff, which is at least a step in the correct direction.
Wed, Mar 1, 2017 05:59:00 PM
Source:
bengals.com
Bengals don't pick up OT Ogbuehi's '19 option
May 2 - 1:23 PM
Bengals won't pick up LT Ced Ogbuehi's option
Jan 27 - 3:09 PM
Cedric Ogbuehi penciled in at left tackle
Tue, Mar 28, 2017 05:18:00 PM
Duke Tobin has not given up on Cedric Ogbuehi
Wed, Mar 1, 2017 05:59:00 PM
More Cedric Ogbuehi Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Mayfield
CLE
(3817)
2
D. Bryant
FA
(3219)
3
M. Bryant
OAK
(2643)
4
E. Thomas
SEA
(2579)
5
D. Guice
WAS
(2553)
6
S. Darnold
NYJ
(2492)
7
M. Rudolph
PIT
(2487)
8
J. Rosen
ARZ
(2386)
9
R. Penny
SEA
(2367)
10
S. Michel
NE
(2352)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
CIN
5
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
CIN
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cedric Ogbuehi's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Cedric Ogbuehi's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Cedric Ogbuehi's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Cedric Ogbuehi's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
Matt Barkley
3
Jeff Driskel
4
Logan Woodside
RB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Giovani Bernard
3
Mark Walton
4
Brian Hill
5
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Giovani Bernard
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Joe Mixon
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Josh Malone
3
Cody Core
4
John Ross
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
Tyler Boyd
3
Alex Erickson
4
Kermit Whitfield
5
Auden Tate
6
Moritz Bohringer
Out of FB
NFL expanded the International Player Pathway program to eight teams for the 2018 season.
The program gives teams an extra practice squad slot for an international player. The four teams in the NFC South participated in the program last season, and they will be joined by the four teams in the AFC North this year. The biggest name on the list is WR Moritz Bohringer, who was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He will spend the year with the Bengals. The other seven players are FB Christopher Ezeala (Ravens), DB Tigie Sankoh (Browns), TE Christian Scotland-Williamson (Steelers), TE Alex Gray (Falcons), DE Alex Jenkins (Saints), LB Eric Nzeocha (Bucs), and DE Efe Obada (Panthers).
May 1
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
2
Tyler Kroft
3
C.J. Uzomah
4
Cethan Carter
5
Mason Schreck
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bengals LT Cordy Glenn (foot) expects to be ready for OTAs.
Glenn spent the final five weeks on IR, but the Bengals are confident he's over his foot/ankle issues. He's being counted on him to improve an offensive line that's struggled to protect Andy Dalton. After missing 16 games the last two years, Glenn could be in line for a rebound 2018 if he stays healthy.
Mar 14
2
Cedric Ogbuehi
3
Justin Murray
4
Javarius Leamon
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Christian Westerman
3
Rod Taylor
C
1
Billy Price
Sidelined
Bengals first-round C Billy Price said he is "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn pectoral muscle.
He suffered the injury while bench-pressing at the NFL Combine. Price didn't give a timeline for his recovery but said he recently met with a doctor who was "amazed" at how quickly he was healing. The 23-year-old should step in as the Bengals' starting center when healthy.
Apr 27
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Trey Hopkins
2
Alex Redmond
3
Oni Omoile
RT
1
Jake Fisher
2
Kent Perkins
3
Bobby Hart
K
1
Randy Bullock
2
Jonathan Brown
Headlines
Updated Best-Ball QB Tiers
May 1
Evan Silva updates his Best-Ball Quarterback Tiers following the NFL draft.
More NFL Columns
»
Updated Best-Ball QB Tiers
May 1
»
Draft Drama
May 1
»
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 1
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
Apr 30
»
NFL Draft Impact for Vets
Apr 30
»
2018 AFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
»
2018 NFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
»
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 28
NFL Headlines
»
Bears predictably decline WR White's option
»
Schefter: Most wouldn't sign Dez at minimum
»
Bengals don't pick up OT Ogbuehi's '19 option
»
Marlon Mack underwent surgery on shoulder
»
Broncos decline OLB Shane Ray's 2019 option
»
Report: FA Eric Reid files grievance vs. NFL
»
Gruden has 'effectively replaced' GM McKenzie
»
Timmy Jernigan recovering from back surgery
»
Teddy Bridgewater 'healthy' and throwing
»
Brady on appreciation: 'I plead the Fifth'
»
Terence Newman says 2018 will be final season
»
Saints take flier on Ohio State QB Barrett
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved