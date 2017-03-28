Player Page

Cedric Ogbuehi | Tackle | #70

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 310
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (21) / CIN
Bengals declined OT Cedric Ogbuehi's 2019 team option.
This was the expected move. The 21st overall pick in 2015, Ogbuehi has been a mammoth flop. He started all 13 games he appeared in last season at left tackle, but was one of Pro Football Focus' worst tackles and has since been replaced via the Cordy Glenn trade. Ogbuehi figures to compete at right tackle. May 2 - 1:23 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015CIN50000.00.0000000000000
2016CIN140000.00.0000000000000
2017CIN142020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2Matt Barkley
3Jeff Driskel
4Logan Woodside
RB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3Mark Walton
4Brian Hill
5Tra Carson
GLB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Josh Malone
3Cody Core
4John Ross
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3Alex Erickson
4Kermit Whitfield
5Auden Tate
6Moritz Bohringer
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2Tyler Kroft
3C.J. Uzomah
4Cethan Carter
5Mason Schreck
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cedric Ogbuehi
3Justin Murray
4Javarius Leamon
LG1Clint Boling
2Christian Westerman
3Rod Taylor
C1Billy Price
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Trey Hopkins
2Alex Redmond
3Oni Omoile
RT1Jake Fisher
2Kent Perkins
3Bobby Hart
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 