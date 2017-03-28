Cedric Ogbuehi | Tackle | #70

This was the expected move. The 21st overall pick in 2015, Ogbuehi has been a mammoth flop. He started all 13 games he appeared in last season at left tackle, but was one of Pro Football Focus' worst tackles and has since been replaced via the Cordy Glenn trade. Ogbuehi figures to compete at right tackle.

"I think Cedric is still a tremendous prospect – I really do," Tobin said. "I think Cedric is a marvelously talented young man. I think he’s made of the right stuff to work at it, and I’m bullish on him and his ability to play." Ogbuehi has not put anything on tape in the NFL to suggest he will develop into a quality starter, but, as Tobin pointed out, he has dealt with several injuries in his short career. Tobin did say Ogbuehi will get in a "full offseason" this year despite ending 2016 on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff, which is at least a step in the correct direction.