DeVante Parker | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 212
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said at the Combine that rising third-year WR DeVante Parker needs to be "more consistent in his approach" and to "show up on time."
It's not the first time Parker's work habits have been a topic of concern. Gase mentioning that Parker needs to "show up on time" suggests he's been late to meetings and/or practices, and it was known last year that Parker didn't always take his conditioning seriously. Parker recently turned 24. With Kenny Stills up for free agency, the Dolphins will need more out of Parker in 2017. Mar 2 - 12:26 PM
Source: Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA155674449.613.32400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015MIA152649432.919.01300.0.00000000
2016MIA155674449.613.32400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18@NE810613.3000.0000000
3Sep 25CLE35117.0100.0000000
4Sep 29@CIN22010.0000.0000000
5Oct 9TEN27035.0000.0000000
6Oct 16PIT5285.6000.0000000
7Oct 23BUF3206.7000.0000000
9Nov 6NYJ284.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@LAC510320.6000.0000000
11Nov 20@LAR8799.9100.0000000
12Nov 27SF36421.3000.0000000
13Dec 4@BAL33411.3100.0000000
14Dec 11ARZ2147.0000.0000000
15Dec 17@NYJ11717.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@BUF48521.3100.0000000
17Jan 1NE5459.0000.0000000
 

 