DeVante Parker | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (24) / 1/20/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 212 College: Louisville Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (14) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $10.876 million contract. The deal included a $6.17 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,423,776, 2018: $1,918,164, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said at the Combine that rising third-year WR DeVante Parker needs to be "more consistent in his approach" and to "show up on time." It's not the first time Parker's work habits have been a topic of concern. Gase mentioning that Parker needs to "show up on time" suggests he's been late to meetings and/or practices, and it was known last year that Parker didn't always take his conditioning seriously. Parker recently turned 24. With Kenny Stills up for free agency, the Dolphins will need more out of Parker in 2017. Source: Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter

DeVante Parker caught 4-of-6 targets for 55 yards in the Dolphins' Wild Card loss to the Steelers. Parker took a step forward as a sophomore, but it should have been bigger. Parker can create separation and make plays down the field, but also struggles with minor injuries, and can lack awareness. Parker doesn't yet excel at the little things, like ensuring both feet are in bounds. Still only 24 (this month), Parker still has plenty of untapped potential, but he needs to clean up his overall game in 2017.

DeVante Parker caught 5-of-7 targets for 45 yards in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Patriots. It was a solid-if-unspectacular game for Parker, who drew Malcolm Butler's coverage for most of the day. Parker will remain the Dolphins' big-play weapon alongside Kenny Stills in the Wild Card round, where Miami visits Pittsburgh.