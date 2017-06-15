Andrus Peat | Tackle | #75

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week Ahead: What a Relief
Apr 13
Dose: Bad News for Andrus
Apr 13
Podcast: Andrus Out
Apr 13
Waiver Wired: Click for Nick?
Apr 12
Daily Dose: Carlito's Way
Apr 12
Notes: Colome's Collapse
Apr 11
Saves and Steals: Knebel Down
Apr 11
Daily Dose: Senzel Soon?
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dinelson Lamet to undergo Tommy John surgery
Preston Tucker smacks three-run homer
Salvador Perez (knee) nears rehab assignment
Heaney (elbow) activated for season debut
Nolan Arenado suspended five games for brawl
Yelich (oblique) optimistic about Sun. return
Ohtani moves up to seventh in Angels' lineup
Realmuto (back) to begin rehab assignment
Friday's White Sox/Twins game postponed
Hanley Ramirez (wrist) hopes to play Saturday
OF Cain (quad) returns to Brewers' lineup
Charlie Blackmon (quad) out again on Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 11
Best-Ball Adventures
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints pick up LG Andrus Peat's 2019 option
Mark Sanchez hit with four-game suspension
Seahawks bring in Janikowski on 1-year deal
Era over: Cowboys cut Dez Bryant, save $8.5M
Cardinals hosting free agent DE Benson Mayowa
Lions GM remains confident in LB Jarrad Davis
Hawks DE Dion Jordan officially signs tender
NFL confirms 4-game suspension for LB Burfict
Packers re-sign CB Davon House to 1-year deal
Browns release 7 players including TE Escobar
Vaccaro could get one-year 'prove it' offer
Seahawks postponed visit with FA Kaepernick
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff Predictions Roundtable
Apr 13
Eastern Conference Preview Pod
Apr 13
Stew: Next Year's Top 50
Apr 13
Dose: Eastern Conf. Preview
Apr 13
Roundtable: NBA Awards
Apr 12
Dose: Western Conf. Preview
Apr 12
Winners & Losers: West
Apr 11
Regular Season Finale Podcast
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
J.J. Redick ready to play for Game 1
Ball, Kuzma will not play in Summer League
Woj: Jodie Meeks suspended 25 games
Stephen Curry (knee) targeting second round
Ryan Anderson (ankle) '50-50' to play Game 1
Otto Porter (calf) questionable for Game 1
Hornets fire head coach Steve Clifford
Fred VanVleet dealing with shoulder soreness
Kerr: Steph Curry not expected to play vs. SA
DeAndre Bembry suffers right wrist fracture
Corey Brewer (knee) plans to play in Game 1
Enes Kanter leaning towards opting out
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bruins Decisively Take Game 1
Apr 13
Vegas Baby!
Apr 12
2017-18 Fantasy Awards
Apr 11
Pod: 2018 First Round Preview
Apr 10
First Round Preview: East
Apr 10
First Round Predictions
Apr 10
First Round Preview: West
Apr 9
Reimer shuts down Boston
Apr 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Flyers will stick with Brian Elliott Friday
William Carrier feels ready to play Friday
Hitchcock announces retirement from coaching
Alexander Wennberg doubtful for Game 2
Martin Jones blanks Ducks in Game 1
Evander Kane scores twice in playoff debut
Filip Forsberg scores twice in win over COL
Alex Wennberg injured vs. Caps in Game 1
Kadri to have hearing for boarding/charging
Two goals by Kuznetsov in OTL to CBJ in GM 1
John Carlson gets three points in OT loss
Panarin gets three points and OT winner
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Start or Park: Food City 500
Apr 13
Food City 500 Cheat Sheet
Apr 12
Fantasy Live: Food City 500
Apr 12
DFS Preview: Food City 500
Apr 12
Power Ranking After: Texas
Apr 9
Wrap-up: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 8
Update: Texas
Apr 7
Start or Park: O'Reilly 500
Apr 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kurt Busch shares front row with brother
Kyle Busch wins Food City 500 pole
Burton continues fast pace at Bristol
Chase Elliott qualifies 16th at Bristol
Cole Custer tops final NXS Bristol practice
Hamlin fails to advance from Bristol rd. 1
Bell: Best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Brandon Jones paces Bristol NXS Practice 1
Busch brothers 3rd and 4th in Bristol P1
Blaney, Jones fastest in Bristol P1
Kevin Harvick crashes in Bristol practice 1
AJ Allmendinger slaps Bristol wall
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 10
Reed wins 82nd Masters by one
Apr 9
RBC Heritage Preview
Apr 9
Open de España Preview
Apr 9
DFS Dish: Masters Tournament
Apr 4
Expert Picks: 82nd Masters
Apr 3
Ian Poulter wins Houston Open
Apr 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Paul Casey among notable MCs at the Heritage
Kodaira fires career-low, day-low 63 in R2
DeChambeau leads the way at RBC Heritage
List makes big move with career-tying-low 64
DeLaet hopeful for a return at THE PLAYERS
Past champ Snedeker eight-birdie 64 on Day 2
Poulter fires bogey-free 64 on Day 2 at RBC
Si Woo Kim sets a 9-under 133 RBC target
Hadley stays in the hunt at RBC with R2 68
Blemish-free 65 puts Piercy on the RBC map
Chris Couch (back spasms) WDs from RBC
Dunne kicks clear with 9-birdie 65 in Spain
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Deep Sleepers
Apr 13
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 4
Apr 13
NFL Draft OL rankings
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NCAA approves new rule for kickoffs
One more for Sooners in four-star S Morris
Theo Wease one of two five-star WRs to OU
Five-star WR Henderson pledges to Sooners
Deondre Francois (knee) cited for marijuana
Zierlein hearing Sutton-over-Ridley buzz
Michigan QB Wilton Speight transfers to UCLA
Wilton Speight chilling at UCLA practice
Norris: Quenton Nelson off on Bears visit
Eagles to spend extended time with Guice
DJ: Rumblings have Josh Allen drafted first
Pauline hearing first-round Goedert buzz
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW34
Apr 13
Sean's Super Subs - Week 34
Apr 13
Stag's Take - Gameweek 34
Apr 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW34
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter - Week 34
Apr 10
Team News - Week 33
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 6
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Aguero not available for weekend
Andy Carroll pushing for Monday return
West Ham handed Lanzini injury boost
Huddersfield receive Hogg injury boost
Iborra ruled out for the season
Rose ruled out of showdown with Citizens
Nkoudou a doubt just as he was settling in
Clucas a slight doubt after missing training
Dyche: Mee could miss weeks for Burnley
Crystal Palace hoping for attacking boost
Director of Performance gives a mixed update
Arsenal midfielder out of the Europa QF tie
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Arnold
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Drew Brees
(QB)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Zach Line
(RB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Austin Carr
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Trey Edmunds
(RB)
Josh Hill
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
John Phillips
(TE)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Andrus Peat | Tackle | #75
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 316
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (13) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/21/2015: Signed a four-year, $11.393 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $6.546 million signing bonus. 2018: $1.988 million, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints exercised LG Andrus Peat's fifth-year option for 2019.
Peat is three months removed from ankle surgery after going down in the first-round of the playoffs. He's coming off one of his better seasons as a run blocker, leading to Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara Pro Bowl appearances. Peat will make a base salary of $9.63 million next year. He's expected to be ready for training camp.
Apr 13 - 6:42 PM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
Saints placed LG Andrus Peat on injured reserve with a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, ending his season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the ligament damage in Peat's ankle isn't as bad as originally feared, and he'll make a full recovery. Expect the Saints to take it easy on Peat in spring work, but he should be 100% well before training camp. Senio Kelemete will handle left guard the rest of the way.
Jan 10 - 2:41 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Saints LG Andrus Peat exited the Wild Card game against the Panthers with a left leg injury.
Peat's left leg was pinned under a tackler on a second-quarter run. He was placed in an air cast on the field before being carted into the locker room. The Advocate's Nick Underhill reports Peat suffered a broken fibula, which will end his season. Senio Kelemete took over at left guard.
Jan 7 - 5:36 PM
Saints LG Andrus Peat is expecting "a breakout year."
After moving all around the formation in his first two years, Peat has settled in at left guard. He thinks the certainty will help him be more comfortable moving forward. If Max Unger (foot) is able to make it back for Week 1 and Terron Armstead stays healthy, the Saints should have a dominant line this season.
Thu, Jun 15, 2017 12:37:00 PM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
Saints pick up LG Andrus Peat's 2019 option
Apr 13 - 6:42 PM
Saints G Peat has broken fibula, ankle sprain
Jan 10 - 2:41 PM
Andrus Peat carted off with broken leg
Jan 7 - 5:36 PM
Andrus Peat expecting breakout season
Thu, Jun 15, 2017 12:37:00 PM
More Andrus Peat Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
O. Beckham
NYG
(3208)
2
C. Meredith
NO
(2828)
3
D. Bryant
FA
(2799)
4
A. Luck
IND
(2272)
5
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2109)
6
J. Matthews
NE
(2044)
7
K. Mack
OAK
(1869)
8
C. Anderson
DEN
(1833)
9
E. Reid
FA
(1754)
10
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1747)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NO
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
NO
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NO
15
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
NO
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Tom Savage
3
Taysom Hill
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
3
Trey Edmunds
4
Jonathan Williams
5
Daniel Lasco
Sidelined
Saints RB Daniel Lasco is out for the season with a bulging disc in his spine.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury will end Lasco's season but is not considered career threatening. Mainly a special teamer, Lasco suffered the injury in kickoff coverage during New Orleans' Week 10 win over Buffalo.
Nov 13
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
3RB
1
Alvin Kamara
2
Mark Ingram
FB
1
Zach Line
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Cameron Meredith
Sidelined
Saints signed WR Cameron Meredith to a two-year, $9.6 million contract.
The deal contains $5.4 million guaranteed. The Saints inked Meredith to this offer sheet last week, and the Bears had five days to match with Meredith being a restricted free agent. Chicago passed, reportedly for "medical reasons" with Meredith coming off a 2017 torn ACL and MCL. It's ironic because the Bears signed Allen Robinson to a rich deal in March with him also coming off a torn ACL that happened later than Meredith's. Meredith will join Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn in New Orleans, and it's fair to wonder if the Saints will rescind their qualifying offer to Willie Snead, a fellow restricted free agent. Meredith is the clear favorite over Snead in three-wide sets. On Chicago's side, the Bears are now in the market for an early-round receiver in this month's draft.
Apr 11
3
Austin Carr
4
Dan Arnold
5
Paul Turner
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Willie Snead
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Travin Dural
5
Josh Huff
Suspended
NFL suspended Saints WR Josh Huff two games for violating the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policies.
Huff was arrested for DUI, speeding, and marijuana possession in November of 2016, although the charges were dropped this past July. Huff will be in a roster crunch in New Orleans, and not being available for Weeks 1-2 won't help.
Mar 19
WR3
1
Cameron Meredith
TE
1
Ben Watson
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints TE Josh Hill underwent surgery to repair the ring finger on his left hand.
The finger had apparently been locked at a "90-degree angle" during the season. Including the playoffs, Hill caught 22 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He's signed for $2 million for the 2018 season.
Feb 7
3
Coby Fleener
4
Michael Hoomanawanui
5
Garrett Griffin
LT
1
Terron Armstead
2
Jermon Bushrod
3
Nate Theaker
LG
1
Andrus Peat
Sidelined
Saints exercised LG Andrus Peat's fifth-year option for 2019.
Peat is three months removed from ankle surgery after going down in the first-round of the playoffs. He's coming off one of his better seasons as a run blocker, leading to Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara Pro Bowl appearances. Peat will make a base salary of $9.63 million next year. He's expected to be ready for training camp.
Apr 13
2
John Fullington
C
1
Max Unger
2
Cameron Tom
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Landon Turner
RT
1
Ryan Ramczyk
2
John Theus
K
1
Wil Lutz
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 12
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Packers' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 11
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 11
»
Best-Ball Adventures
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 10
NFL Headlines
»
Saints pick up LG Andrus Peat's 2019 option
»
Mark Sanchez hit with four-game suspension
»
Seahawks bring in Janikowski on 1-year deal
»
Era over: Cowboys cut Dez Bryant, save $8.5M
»
Cardinals hosting free agent DE Benson Mayowa
»
Lions GM remains confident in LB Jarrad Davis
»
Hawks DE Dion Jordan officially signs tender
»
NFL confirms 4-game suspension for LB Burfict
»
Packers re-sign CB Davon House to 1-year deal
»
Browns release 7 players including TE Escobar
»
Vaccaro could get one-year 'prove it' offer
»
Seahawks postponed visit with FA Kaepernick
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved