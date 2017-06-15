Player Page

Andrus Peat | Tackle | #75

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 316
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (13) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Saints exercised LG Andrus Peat's fifth-year option for 2019.
Peat is three months removed from ankle surgery after going down in the first-round of the playoffs. He's coming off one of his better seasons as a run blocker, leading to Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara Pro Bowl appearances. Peat will make a base salary of $9.63 million next year. He's expected to be ready for training camp. Apr 13 - 6:42 PM
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NO 150000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NO 120000.00.0000000000000
2016NO 151010.00.0000000000000
2017NO 150000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

