Denzel Perryman | Linebacker | #52

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: This Kid Can Play
Aug 14
Top 10 Prospects: August 14
Aug 14
Bauer or Bats
Aug 13
Daily Dose: Bryce Harper Hurt
Aug 13
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 12
Week That Was: Dozier Derby
Aug 12
Daily Dose: Making a Bid
Aug 12
Dose: Smith to the Majors
Aug 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Astros acquire Tyler Clippard from White Sox
Rafael Devers blasts game-tying homer in 9th
Howie Kendrick blasts walk-off grand slam
Turner crushes two homers, drives in four
Whit Merrifield plates five to lead Royals
X-rays negative on Nolan Arenado's left hand
Smoak slugs 32nd homer as Jays beat Bucs
Kershaw (back) cleared for simulated game
Travis Shaw (foot) expected to return Tues.
McCutchen (knee) back in lineup on Sunday
George Springer getting the day off vs. TEX
Window expires on Ian Kinsler waiver claim
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Saints shopping CB Delvin Breaux
Denzel Perryman (ankle) out 4-6 weeks
Jordan Reed hopes to return next week
Jordan Matthews has chip fracture in sternum
Paul Richardson has AC sprain in shoulder
Eddie Lacy works as Seahawks No. 2 back
A. Gates opens preseason with red-zone TD
Rawls ahead of Lacy in preseason opener
Tavon Austin could miss all preseason games
Sterling Shepard resumes practicing fully
Lions DE Hyder suffers severe Achilles injury
Irsay: Luck back 'around' start of season
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 9
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Noah Gragson: LTi Printing 200 results
Larry Jackson: Le 50 Tours Can-Am results
Nicole Behar: Third in NAPA Auto Parts 150
Takuma Koga: DNF in NAPA Auto Parts 150
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Michael Annett: Mid-Ohio Challenge results
Austin Cindric: LTi Printing 200 results
Gary Klutt: Le 50 Tours Can-Am results
Jesse Iwuji: DNF in NAPA Auto Parts 150
Ron Norman: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Ryan Sieg: Mid-Ohio Challenge results
Kaz Grala: LTi Printing 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Smith T9 in major championship debut
Oosthuizen T2 at PGA; fourth major runner-up
Thomas wins 99th PGA for first major title
Reed closing 67; bags first top 10 in major
F. Molinari closing 67; career-TOUR-best T2
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
Matsuyama dips to T2 after 2-over 73 in R3
Kisner takes 1-shot lead at PGA w/ 1-over 72
Thomas climbs to T4 with third-round 69
Stroud nudges to T2 w/ even-par 71 in R3
Stroud T3 w/ R2 68; leads PGA in SG: Putting
Garcia among notable MCs at 99th PGA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Callaway, six others suspended for opener
WVU WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI
Chicken pox breaks out at San Diego State
Sam Ehlinger impressing Herman in camp
SC frosh S Dickerson (shoulder) done for year
FAU reinstates WR Kamrin Solomon
Shyne (undisclosed) to miss extended action
Oft-injured RB Warren suffers concussion
Memphis WR Sam Craft suffers torn ACL
Michigan reinstates WR Grant Perry
Vols QB Guarantano takes personal leave
Jared Cornelius (back) off 105-man roster
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 1
Aug 12
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
Late Fitness Check GW1
Aug 11
Crystal Palace Season Preview
Aug 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW1
Aug 10
Sean's Super Subs GW1
Aug 10
Stag's Take - Gameweek 1
Aug 10
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United hammer West Ham at Old Trafford
Eriksen assists twice as Spurs open with win
Shelvey the goat as Newcastle fall in opener
Aguero leads Manchester City over Brighton
Begovic strong in season-opening loss
Southampton throw away chance to win
Vokes strikes twice as Clarets beat PL champs
Ward own goal dooms Palace from the start
JRod impresses but Hegazi the hero of WBA win
Rooney on the mark in Everton opener
Evans injury hands Hegazi his WBA debut
Mounie scores two in Huddersfield's PL debut
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Sean Culkin
(TE)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Artavis Scott
(WR)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Jeff Cumberland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Mitchell Paige
(WR)
Matt Weiser
(TE)
Mike Bercovici
(QB)
Austin Ekeler
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Andre Patton
(WR)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Da'Ron Brown
(WR)
Mike Estes
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Cameron Posey
(WR)
Mike Williams
(WR)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Younghoe Koo
(K)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Denzel Perryman | Linebacker | #52
Team:
Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/5/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 240
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (48) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2015: Signed a four-year, $4.776 million contract. The deal contains $2.385 million guaranteed, including a $1.733 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Chargers ILB Denzel Perryman (ankle) will miss 4-6 weeks.
Perryman had to be carted off the field during the preseason opener Sunday night, so this may actually be a relief for all involved. The timeline suggests he is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, however, and those have been known to linger. With the Chargers' Week 1 game exactly four weeks away, Perryman will be up against it to be ready.
Aug 14 - 8:48 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Chargers ILB Denzel Perryman was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in Sunday night's preseason opener.
He could put no pressure on his leg following the first-drive injury. Perryman had been wearing the Chargers' defensive green dot and operating as an every-down inside 'backer. Jatavis Brown looks to be next in line for that role.
Aug 13 - 8:32 PM
Chargers ILB Denzel Perryman suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Browns.
One of San Diego's top interior run stuffers, Perryman appears unlikely to be available for the Chargers' Week 17 finale against Kansas City.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 06:52:00 PM
Source:
Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Chargers ILB Denzel Perryman (hamstring) is expected to miss Week 9, and require "weeks" of rest.
According to the Union-Tribune San Diego, Perryman will probably remain sidelined until after the Chargers' Week 11 bye. It's a big blow for a defense that has quietly come on since Joey Bosa got cooking. The Chargers were already woefully thin at inside linebacker. A veteran free agent signing is a possibility.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 07:18:00 PM
Source:
Union-Tribune San Diego
Denzel Perryman (ankle) out 4-6 weeks
Aug 14 - 8:48 AM
Denzel Perryman carted off the field
Aug 13 - 8:32 PM
Denzel Perryman suffers sprained knee
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 06:52:00 PM
Denzel Perryman (hamstring) out 'weeks'
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 07:18:00 PM
More Denzel Perryman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(6030)
2
S. Watkins
LAR
(4785)
3
A. Luck
IND
(4308)
4
J. Matthews
BUF
(4113)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(3933)
6
J. Mixon
CIN
(3874)
7
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3699)
8
K. Hunt
KC
(3669)
9
D. Martin
TB
(3668)
10
L. Bell
PIT
(3667)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Chargers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
LAC
14
64
9
73
2.0
23
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAC
12
56
16
72
2.0
8
4.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Denzel Perryman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Denzel Perryman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Denzel Perryman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Denzel Perryman's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@IND
8
2
10
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
NO
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
6
4
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
9
0
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
OAK
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
5
2
7
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
3
Cardale Jones
4
Mike Bercovici
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
3
Kenneth Farrow
4
Kenjon Barner
5
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Keenan Allen
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
4
Artavis Scott
5
Jamaal Jones
WR2
1
Mike Williams
Sidelined
First-rounder Mike Williams (back) was back running on Monday.
"He's back on the grass," coach Anthony Lynn said. "He's running. He's doing well." Williams is working his way back from a herniated disk and remains on the active/PUP list. According to @ProFootballDoc on Twitter, a player needs 4-6 weeks minimum from the start of running to play in games when coming back from a disk herniation. Williams remains a candidate to open the year on reserve/PUP.
Aug 9
2
Isaiah Burse
3
Da'Ron Brown
4
Andre Patton
5
Mitchell Paige
WR3
1
Travis Benjamin
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Jeff Cumberland
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Tyreek Burwell
3
Sam Tevi
LG
1
Matt Slauson
2
Kenny Wiggins
3
Brett Boyko
C
1
Spencer Pulley
2
Max Tuerk
3
Dillon Deboer
RG
1
Forrest Lamp
Sidelined
Chargers second round RG Forrest Lamp is out for the season with a torn ACL.
It's a huge loss that downgrades what looked like an improved interior line. With Spencer Pulley stepping forward as the Bolts' starting center, the Chargers figure to turn to Matt Slauson and third-round pick Dan Feeney at the guard positions. The Chargers have had terrible luck with their draft picks, as first round WR Mike Williams' season also in jeopardy. Lamp will miss his entire rookie year, but should return near full strength in 2018.
Aug 2
2
Dan Feeney
3
Donavon Clark
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
2
Chris Hairston
K
1
Josh Lambo
2
Younghoe Koo
Headlines
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin explains this bananas Friday, including Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins fallout.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
»
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
»
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
»
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
»
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
»
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
»
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
»
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Saints shopping CB Delvin Breaux
»
Denzel Perryman (ankle) out 4-6 weeks
»
Jordan Reed hopes to return next week
»
Jordan Matthews has chip fracture in sternum
»
Paul Richardson has AC sprain in shoulder
»
Eddie Lacy works as Seahawks No. 2 back
»
A. Gates opens preseason with red-zone TD
»
Rawls ahead of Lacy in preseason opener
»
Tavon Austin could miss all preseason games
»
Sterling Shepard resumes practicing fully
»
Lions DE Hyder suffers severe Achilles injury
»
Irsay: Luck back 'around' start of season
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved