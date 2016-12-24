Denzel Perryman | Linebacker | #52 Team: Los Angeles Chargers Age / DOB: (23) / 12/5/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 240 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (48) / LAC Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2015: Signed a four-year, $4.776 million contract. The deal contains $2.385 million guaranteed, including a $1.733 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Chargers ILB Denzel Perryman (ankle) will miss 4-6 weeks. Perryman had to be carted off the field during the preseason opener Sunday night, so this may actually be a relief for all involved. The timeline suggests he is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, however, and those have been known to linger. With the Chargers' Week 1 game exactly four weeks away, Perryman will be up against it to be ready. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Chargers ILB Denzel Perryman was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in Sunday night's preseason opener. He could put no pressure on his leg following the first-drive injury. Perryman had been wearing the Chargers' defensive green dot and operating as an every-down inside 'backer. Jatavis Brown looks to be next in line for that role.

Chargers ILB Denzel Perryman suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Browns. One of San Diego's top interior run stuffers, Perryman appears unlikely to be available for the Chargers' Week 17 finale against Kansas City. Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter