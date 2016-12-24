Player Page

Weather | Roster

Denzel Perryman | Linebacker | #52

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 240
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (48) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Chargers ILB Denzel Perryman (ankle) will miss 4-6 weeks.
Perryman had to be carted off the field during the preseason opener Sunday night, so this may actually be a relief for all involved. The timeline suggests he is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, however, and those have been known to linger. With the Chargers' Week 1 game exactly four weeks away, Perryman will be up against it to be ready. Aug 14 - 8:48 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Denzel Perryman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015LAC14649732.02311.5000001000000
2016LAC125616722.084.0110000200000
Denzel Perryman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Denzel Perryman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Denzel Perryman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Denzel Perryman's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC4040.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18JAC3140.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25@IND82101.033.0000000000000
4Oct 2NO1340.00.0000000000000
6Oct 13DEN3030.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@ATL6170.00.0110000100000
8Oct 30@DEN1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@HOU64100.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4TB9090.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@CAR7290.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18OAK3140.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CLE5271.055.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
3Cardale Jones
4Mike Bercovici
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3Kenneth Farrow
4Kenjon Barner
5Andre Williams
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Keenan Allen
2Tyrell Williams
3Geremy Davis
4Artavis Scott
5Jamaal Jones
WR21Mike Williams
2Isaiah Burse
3Da'Ron Brown
4Andre Patton
5Mitchell Paige
WR31Travis Benjamin
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Jeff Cumberland
LT1Russell Okung
2Tyreek Burwell
3Sam Tevi
LG1Matt Slauson
2Kenny Wiggins
3Brett Boyko
C1Spencer Pulley
2Max Tuerk
3Dillon Deboer
RG1Forrest Lamp
2Dan Feeney
3Donavon Clark
RT1Joe Barksdale
2Chris Hairston
K1Josh Lambo
2Younghoe Koo
 

 