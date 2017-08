Denzel Perryman | Linebacker | #52

Sidelined

Chargers second round RG Forrest Lamp is out for the season with a torn ACL.

It's a huge loss that downgrades what looked like an improved interior line. With Spencer Pulley stepping forward as the Bolts' starting center, the Chargers figure to turn to Matt Slauson and third-round pick Dan Feeney at the guard positions. The Chargers have had terrible luck with their draft picks, as first round WR Mike Williams' season also in jeopardy. Lamp will miss his entire rookie year, but should return near full strength in 2018.