Marcus Peters | Defensive Back | #22

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bronx Tales
Dec 6
Lowdown: Making the Cut
Dec 4
Lowdown: Hot Stove Warming?
Dec 1
Lowdown: Beltran the Skipper?
Nov 29
Lowdown: Fister Goes West
Nov 27
Lowdown: Here Comes Ohtani
Nov 22
2018 AFL Standouts
Nov 20
Lowdown: Getting Formal
Nov 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rangers ink Mike Minor to 3-year, $28M deal
Angels 'remain interested' in Carlos Santana
Angels also had meeting with Shohei Ohtani
Cubs showing interest in RP Brandon Kintzler
Royals ink Wily Peralta to one-year contract
Cardinals announce deal with Miles Mikolas
Angels sign former Braves prospect Maitan
Yankees officially name Aaron Boone manager
Report: Stanton deal not considered imminent
Yankees remain in contact with CC Sabathia
Giants, Mariners among finalists for Ohtani
Stanton trade framework in place with STL, SF
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 14 Power Rankings
Dec 6
The NFL Week 14 Worksheet
Dec 6
Dose: Houston Problems
Dec 6
Henry Looms Large for '18
Dec 6
Getting Defensive: Week 14
Dec 5
Week 13: AFC Targets & Touches
Dec 5
Week 13: NFC Targets & Touches
Dec 5
Waiver Wire: Week 14
Dec 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jordan Reed (hamstring) still out Wednesday
Chris Hogan (shoulder) back at Pats practice
Chiefs suspend CB Marcus Peters for Week 14
Sterling Shepard (hamstring) misses practice
NFL rescinds S George Iloka's one-game ban
Dak Prescott (hand) good to go versus Giants
Stafford (right hand) 'not out of the woods'
Adrian Peterson won't practice Wednesday
Kelvin Benjamin returns to a limited practice
Tyrod Taylor (knee) not practicing Wednesday
Doug Martin remained in protocol on Monday
JuJu loses appeal, one-game ban upheld
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notable Numbers
Dec 6
Dose: The Real Beal
Dec 6
Stats: Stephen Off
Dec 5
Daily Dose: Big Queasy
Dec 5
NBA Power Rankings: Week 8
Dec 4
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pod
Dec 4
Wired: Top pickups for Week 8
Dec 4
Dose: Here Comes Jimmy!
Dec 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marcus Morris (knee) out Wednesday vs. DAL
Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) will play Wednesday
Patrick McCaw (nose) out Wednesday vs. CHA
Draymond Green (shoulder) questionable Weds
Ryan Anderson (back) questionable Thursday
Leonard (quad) gets up shots at shootaround
Isaiah Thomas (hip) gets in some 3-on-3 work
Booker spotted in wheelchair with crutches
Bradley Beal breaks out of slump w/ 51 points
Nurk Alert: Nurkic to locker room w/ ankle
Russell Westbrook posts 34-13-14 trip-dub
Donovan Mitchell torches Suns for 31
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dump Outs as a Strategy
Dec 6
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 6
Dose:Markstrom Gets His 1st SO
Dec 6
Flyers Win! Flyers Win!
Dec 5
Jets and Preds at the Top
Dec 4
Jets Soar to New Heights
Dec 4
Waiver Wired: Under the radar
Dec 3
Flyers' losing skid hits 10
Dec 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jaromir Jagr (LBI) isn't available Wednesday
Jake DeBrusk's a game-time decision Thursday
Roberto Luongo is expected to miss 'weeks'
Justin Schultz suffers a lower-body injury
Jacob Markstrom posts first NHL shutout
Mathew Barzal collects two points vs Bolts
Yanni Gourde nets 2 goals in win over NYI
Patrik Laine scores in third straight game
Gustav Nyquist scores 2G, 1A in win over WPG
Brayden Schenn scores hat trick vs. Canadiens
Brenden Dillon suspended 1 game for slashing
Hornqvist extends point streak to 6 games
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2018 Daytona 500 in 76 days
Dec 4
Jones Vs. Suarez
Nov 22
Wrapup: Homestead-Miami
Nov 19
Update: Homestead
Nov 18
DFS: Homestead
Nov 17
Chasing Homestead
Nov 16
Caps After Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 14
Wrapup: Phoenix Raceway
Nov 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dale Jr. Most Popular for 15 straight years
Sadler: XFINITY Series’ Most Popular Driver
Vinnie Miller to drive for JD Motorsports
Credit One Bank full 2018 sponsor for Larson
Briscoe: Truck Series’ Most Popular Driver
Borland named Ty Dillon's 2018 crew chief
Sadler: 8th at HMS, 2nd in final points
Allgaier: 12th at HMS, 3rd in final points
Hemric: 34th at HMS, 4th in final points
Poole: 6th at Homestead, 6th in final points
Matt Tifft: 7th at HMS, 7th in final points
Ryan Reed : 20th at HMS, 8th in final points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Joburg Open Preview
Dec 4
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
Mauritius Open Preview
Nov 27
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 27
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
Challenge Tour Graduate Report
Nov 20
Hong Kong Open Preview
Nov 20
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Freak injury; Oosthuizen out of Joburg Open
In-form Frittelli seeking to up his S.A. game
Hoffmann shares fight with muscular dystrophy
Fowler fires 11-under 61; wins HWC by 4
Woods R4 68; completes 72 holes pain-free
Atwal 2nd in Mauritius Open; loses play-off
Frittelli wins AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
Cam Smith wins Australian PGA Championship
Hoffman extends his lead in R3 of the Hero
De Jager catches Atwal with flawless Rnd 3 67
Atwal joined by De Jager after Mauritius R3
Cameron Smith keeps up Aussie PGA title push
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Small School Standouts
Dec 4
Championship Week ATS picks
Nov 30
Week 13 CFB Best Bets
Nov 22
Match-ups Mixer: Week 13
Nov 19
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scott Frost named Home Depot Coach of Year
South Carolina fires OC Kurt Roper
Sooners TE Andrews wins the John Mackey Award
AFC exec: Baker Mayfield studies his ass off
Momentum builds for NFL's love of Drew Lock
Feldman: DC Pruitt emerges as Tenn candidate
Four-star S Nadab Joseph pledges to Bama
Boston College DE Landry accepts SB invite
Buckeyes net pledge from five-star S Johnson
Oregon loses pledge from four-star CB Bolden
Report: Arkansas closing in on SMU HC Morris
UCLA brings on Cal DL coach Azzinaro as DC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 16
Dec 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 16
Dec 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 15
Dec 6
Team News - Week 15
Dec 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 15
Dec 1
Late Fitness Check GW15
Dec 1
Stag's Take - Gameweek 15
Dec 1
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW15
Nov 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho mind games ahead of the derby
Pep: Silva doubtful for Manchester derby
Bad news for Burnley winger
Quick double sees United overcome CSKA
NUFC hoping to receive a double injury boost
LFC look to a more familiar defensive unit
Silva stays at home to recover
Pogba's three match domestic ban confirmed
Stones pushing for Christmas return
Zlatan being eased back into the rotation
Matic out of CSKA game on Tuesday
Smith bemoans his luck over suspension
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Kareem Hunt
(RB)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Orson Charles
(TE)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Marcus Kemp
(WR)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Jehu Chesson
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
James Winchester
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marcus Peters | Defensive Back | #22
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/9/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 197
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (18) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/15/2015: Signed a four-year, $9.584 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $5.23 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,306,288, 2018: $1,741,932, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs suspended CB Marcus Peters for Week 14 against the Raiders.
Peters lost his cool late in the Week 13 loss to the Jets following New York's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were flagged on the play, and Peters took the ref's flag and threw it into the stands. He then left the field and headed to the Chiefs' locker room only to come back out a few minutes later. Michael Crabtree's matchup has gotten even better Sunday.
Dec 6 - 12:54 PM
Chiefs coach Andy Reid hasn't decided if he will discipline CB Marcus Peters for leaving Sunday's game early.
Flagged for throwing a ref's flag into the MetLife Stadium crowd — seriously — Peters then walked to the locker room as if he had been ejected. He had not. He was then summoned back to the sideline, and returned, for some reason, without wearing socks. It was an unacceptable incident, but with every game a must win for the Chiefs from here on out, they're not going to suspend their top corner for Week 14.
Dec 4 - 1:42 PM
Source:
Adam Teicher on Twitter
Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters is sitting out the Pro Bowl due to a turf toe injury.
The good news is he has all offseason to rest up, and there are no indications Peters' turf toe is severe. Although Peters doesn't shadow No. 1 receivers, he has emerged as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks based on playmaking ability and stingy coverage on his side of the field. Peters has a whopping 14 interceptions through two NFL seasons and was PFF's No. 13-graded cornerback in pass coverage among 120 qualifiers this past year.
Jan 27 - 1:42 PM
Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters (hip) is active for Week 12 against the Broncos.
Peters returns after missing only one game. The Chiefs will be without CB Steven Nelson (neck) after he was downgraded to doubtful. The rest of Kansas City's inactives are WR Jeremy Maclin, DL Jaye Howard, LB Dee Ford, TE Ross Travis, QB Tyler Bray and OL Mike Person.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 07:12:00 PM
Chiefs suspend CB Marcus Peters for Week 14
Dec 6 - 12:54 PM
Chiefs undecided on Marcus Peters punishment
Dec 4 - 1:42 PM
Marcus Peters sitting out Pro Bowl
Jan 27 - 1:42 PM
Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters active for SNF
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 07:12:00 PM
More Marcus Peters Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Brown
PIT
(9422)
2
A. Peterson
ARZ
(7787)
3
A. Jones
GB
(7785)
4
D. Martin
TB
(7092)
5
J. Smith-Schuster
PIT
(6694)
6
G. Olsen
CAR
(6605)
7
C. Hogan
NE
(6161)
8
A. Collins
BAL
(6111)
9
J. Gordon
CLE
(6053)
10
M. Davis
SEA
(5986)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
KC
12
37
4
41
0.0
0
.0
3
63
0
1
1
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
KC
16
53
7
60
0.0
0
.0
8
280
2
0
0
1
26
0
0
0
0
0
2016
KC
15
35
10
45
0.0
0
.0
6
63
0
3
0
1
20
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 7
@NE
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
PHI
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@LAC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
38
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
WAS
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@HOU
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
PIT
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
16
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 19
@OAK
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
1
9
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@DAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@NYG
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
BUF
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@NYJ
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
OAK
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 16
LAC
Game scheduled for 12/16 8:25 PM ET
16
Dec 24
MIA
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@DEN
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Patrick Mahomes
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
Sidelined
Chiefs declared RB Charcandrick West, QB Tyler Bray, OL Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger, LB Dee Ford, LB Tamba Hali and S Eric Murray inactive for Week 13 against the Jets.
West (personal) was ruled out on Friday, leaving Akeem Hunt to back up Kareem Hunt at running back. Albert Wilson (hamstring) is active for KC.
Dec 3
3
Akeem Hunt
GLB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Tyreek Hill
2
Demarcus Robinson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR2
1
Albert Wilson
2
Jehu Chesson
3
Marcus Kemp
WR3
1
Demarcus Robinson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
Orson Charles
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Cameron Erving
LG
1
Zach Fulton
2
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Mitch Morse
Questionable
Chiefs C Mitch Morse left Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jets with a left foot injury and is questionable to return.
He was carted off in the first half. Morse missed five games with a similar injury earlier this year. Zach Fulton is now in at center with Bryan Witzmann subbing in at left guard.
Dec 3
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Questionable
Chiefs RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) is questionable for Week 8.
He got in a limited week of practice and will likely come down to a game-time decision. The Chiefs are hoping to have both Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Morse (foot) for Monday night against Denver.
Oct 28
2
Parker Ehinger
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
K
1
Harrison Butker
Headlines
Week 14 Power Rankings
Dec 6
Things got out of hand Monday night in Cincinnati. Jesse Pantuosco reflects on an ugly game in his latest Power Rankings.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 14 Power Rankings
Dec 6
»
The NFL Week 14 Worksheet
Dec 6
»
Dose: Houston Problems
Dec 6
»
Henry Looms Large for '18
Dec 6
»
Getting Defensive: Week 14
Dec 5
»
Week 13: AFC Targets & Touches
Dec 5
»
Week 13: NFC Targets & Touches
Dec 5
»
Waiver Wire: Week 14
Dec 5
NFL Headlines
»
Jordan Reed (hamstring) still out Wednesday
»
Chris Hogan (shoulder) back at Pats practice
»
Chiefs suspend CB Marcus Peters for Week 14
»
Sterling Shepard (hamstring) misses practice
»
NFL rescinds S George Iloka's one-game ban
»
Dak Prescott (hand) good to go versus Giants
»
Stafford (right hand) 'not out of the woods'
»
Adrian Peterson won't practice Wednesday
»
Kelvin Benjamin returns to a limited practice
»
Tyrod Taylor (knee) not practicing Wednesday
»
Doug Martin remained in protocol on Monday
»
JuJu loses appeal, one-game ban upheld
NFL Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
These 2 Low Owned Qbs Could Win You A GPP!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved