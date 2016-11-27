Player Page

Weather | Roster

Marcus Peters | Defensive Back | #22

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/9/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 197
College: Washington
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (18) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chiefs suspended CB Marcus Peters for Week 14 against the Raiders.
Peters lost his cool late in the Week 13 loss to the Jets following New York's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were flagged on the play, and Peters took the ref's flag and threw it into the stands. He then left the field and headed to the Chiefs' locker room only to come back out a few minutes later. Michael Crabtree's matchup has gotten even better Sunday. Dec 6 - 12:54 PM
More Marcus Peters Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017KC 12374410.00.03630112500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015KC 16537600.00.0828020012600000
2016KC 153510450.00.066303012000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7@NE1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17PHI4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@LAC3030.00.01380000200000
4Oct 2WAS4040.00.0000001000000
5Oct 8@HOU2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15PIT3030.00.01160000200000
7Oct 19@OAK2020.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30DEN2020.00.0190111100000
9Nov 5@DAL3030.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@NYG2350.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26BUF6060.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@NYJ5050.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10OAKGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16LACGame scheduled for 12/16 8:25 PM ET
16Dec 24MIAGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@DENGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Patrick Mahomes
3Tyler Bray
RB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
3Akeem Hunt
GLB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
3RB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Tyreek Hill
2Demarcus Robinson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR21Albert Wilson
2Jehu Chesson
3Marcus Kemp
WR31Demarcus Robinson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3Orson Charles
LT1Eric Fisher
2Cameron Erving
LG1Zach Fulton
2Bryan Witzmann
C1Mitch Morse
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Parker Ehinger
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
K1Harrison Butker
 

 