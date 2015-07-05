Player Page

Bryce Petty | Quarterback | #9

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/31/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (103) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Bryce Petty left Saturday's Week 16 game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
He went down early in the second quarter while trying to tackle Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler on a fumble return. Petty completed eight-of-14 passes for 79 yards and an interception before exiting. At least the injury was to Petty's non-throwing shoulder. Ryan Fitzpatrick has come on to take his place. Dec 24 - 1:50 PM
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016NYJ57513057.7809161.86.20365193.83.8001
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
9Nov 6@MIA22100.0199.50000.000
10Nov 13LAR193259.41635.11100.000
13Dec 5IND112544.01355.41200.000
14Dec 11@SF233565.72577.3014194.800
15Dec 17MIA203655.62356.51210.001
16Dec 24@NE03.00.00100.000
17Jan 1BUFGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
LT1Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
C1Wesley Johnson
2Kyle Friend
RG1Brian Winters
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brent Qvale
2Ben Ijalana
3Donald Hawkins
K1Nick Folk
 

 