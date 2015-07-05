Bryce Petty | Quarterback | #9

Bryce Petty left Saturday's Week 16 game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

He went down early in the second quarter while trying to tackle Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler on a fumble return. Petty completed eight-of-14 passes for 79 yards and an interception before exiting. At least the injury was to Petty's non-throwing shoulder. Ryan Fitzpatrick has come on to take his place.