Bryce Petty | Quarterback | #9

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bryce Petty exits Week 16 with shoulder injury
Glazer: Julio could be limited to 45-50 snaps
Report: Ownership stepped in on A.J. Green
Matt Forte out, Brandon Marshall in for Jets
Jordan Reed headlines Redskins' inactives
Stefon Diggs (hip) active for Week 16
Panthers will hold out Luke Kuechly again
Adrian Peterson says he might play Week 17
Schefter: 'Unlikely' Lamar Miller plays Wk 16
Report: Justin Houston will not play Week 16
Report: Michael Floyd will be active Week 16
Report: Bills yet to make decision on Rex
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
Dame Lillard (ankle) questionable for Monday
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Charlie Coyle picks up 4 pts in win over NYR
Ryan Strome scores 1G, 1A in win over BUF
No more waiting, it's Anton Rodin time
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Coutinho plan to return NYE looking unlikely
Middlesbrough forward out with injury
Kirchhoff ruled out for three months
McCarthy set to miss weeks due to injury
James Morrison could miss out with flu
Jonny Evans uncertain for Boxing Day
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury not too severe
Aaron Ramsey could feature on Boxing Day
Welbeck training but still a ways to go
Cathcart likely to continue on the bench
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Bostick
(TE)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Nick Folk
(K)
Chris Owusu
(WR)
Khiry Robinson
(RB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Kellen Davis
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Bryce Petty | Quarterback | #9
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/31/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 230
College:
Baylor
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 4 (103) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,833,696 contract. The deal contains $553,696 guaranteed. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Bryce Petty left Saturday's Week 16 game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
He went down early in the second quarter while trying to tackle Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler on a fumble return. Petty completed eight-of-14 passes for 79 yards and an interception before exiting. At least the injury was to Petty's non-throwing shoulder. Ryan Fitzpatrick has come on to take his place.
Dec 24 - 1:50 PM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
Coach Todd Bowles confirmed Bryce Petty will start Week 16 against the Patriots.
Petty will be a bottom-three fantasy option. Bilal Powell and Robby Anderson are the only Jets players that should be considered for Week 16 lineups.
Dec 21 - 1:57 PM
Bryce Petty (chest) is practicing again Wednesday.
Petty has already said he'll play this week, and joked he may wear Kevlar after getting annihilated by a combo of Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake that knocked him out of Week 15. Petty won't be a fantasy option.
Dec 21 - 11:10 AM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
Bryce Petty (chest) participated in Jets practice on Tuesday.
Petty somehow emerged from one of the biggest hits of the season with only a bruise. He'll be out there (as a bottom-three option) against the Patriots on Christmas Eve.
Dec 20 - 1:22 PM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
Bryce Petty exits Week 16 with shoulder injury
Dec 24 - 1:50 PM
Bryce Petty confirmed as starter vs. Patriots
Dec 21 - 1:57 PM
Bryce Petty practicing again Wednesday
Dec 21 - 11:10 AM
Bryce Petty (chest) practicing on Tuesday
Dec 20 - 1:22 PM
More Bryce Petty Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
NYJ
5
75
130
57.7
809
161.8
6.2
0
3
6
5
19
3.8
3.8
0
0
1
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
9
Nov 6
@MIA
2
2
100.0
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
19
32
59.4
163
5.1
1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
13
Dec 5
IND
11
25
44.0
135
5.4
1
2
0
0
.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
23
35
65.7
257
7.3
0
1
4
19
4.8
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
20
36
55.6
235
6.5
1
2
1
0
.0
0
1
16
Dec 24
@NE
0
3
.0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BUF
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Questionable
Bryce Petty left Saturday's Week 16 game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
He went down early in the second quarter while trying to tackle Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler on a fumble return. Petty completed eight-of-14 passes for 79 yards and an interception before exiting. At least the injury was to Petty's non-throwing shoulder. Ryan Fitzpatrick has come on to take his place.
Dec 24
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
Jets declared RB Matt Forte, DT Brandin Bryant, OT Donald Hawkins, QB Christian Hackenberg, WR Jalin Marshall, LB Lorenzo Mauldin and DT Steve McLendon inactive for Week 16 against the Patriots.
It's Forte's first absence of the year. With two games left in the Jets' lost season, we wouldn't expect to see Forte next week either. Bilal Powell should see a monster workload with Forte sidelined. He'll be backed up by Khiry Robinson, who is active for the first time this year. Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back) and Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) will also be in uniform on Saturday.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Bilal Powell is excellent in the passing game, which he demonstrated last week when he caught 11-of-12 targets for 78 yards. With the Jets entering the game as 17-point underdogs, he’s an awesome option in full PPR formats. New England ranks 22nd against receiving running backs and they've allowed the second-most passes to the position (8.2), according to Football Outsiders.
Dec 24
2
Bilal Powell
3
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
WR1
1
Brandon Marshall
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Patriots.
Marshall wasn't in doubt but his snaps could be scaled back after not looking close to full strength last week. It's another reason to avoid Marshall in a lost year. Robby Anderson is Bryce Petty's go-to target.
Dec 24
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
Questionable
Quincy Enunwa caught 5-of-9 targets for 54 yards in Week 15 against Miami.
Enunwa did most of his damage when the Jets abandoned the run in the second half. He saw more targets than Robby Anderson but remains the No. 3 option in the pass game. Enunwa isn't on the fantasy radar.
Dec 18
2
Jalin Marshall
3
Devin Smith
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2
Brandon Bostick
3
Eric Tomlinson
LT
1
Brandon Shell
LG
1
James Carpenter
Questionable
Jets LG James Carpenter (calf) is expected to play Week 3.
Carpenter suffered a calf injury Thursday night against the Jets. An MRI confirmed the issue is just a strain. With 10 days to get healthy before their next game, Carpenter should suit up against the Chiefs.
Sep 17
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Kyle Friend
Out of FB
Jets signed Temple C Kyle Friend.
Friend (6'1/295) started all four years, earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference as a senior. His Pro Day workout was solid, running 5.09 with a 28 1/2-inch vertical and 41 bench-press reps. Friend has some movement ability and was a solid college blocker, but he is a short-armed center only lacking big-league size. His NFL ceiling is probably Tim Barnes.
May 1
RG
1
Brian Winters
I.L.
Jets RG Brian Winters (shoulder, I.R.) will undergo surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.
Winters was placed on I.R. on Tuesday. He's looking at a lengthy recovery, which could affect Winters' free-agent market this offseason. The Jets are expected to have interest in re-signing him come March.
Dec 21
2
Dakota Dozier
RT
1
Brent Qvale
2
Ben Ijalana
3
Donald Hawkins
K
1
Nick Folk
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 16 fantasy football action as it happens.
