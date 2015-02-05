Thomas Rawls | Running Back | #34

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Alfred Blue totals 90 yards, TD in punt fest
Seahawks FS Thomas says he isn't retiring
Doug Baldwin shreds Cardinals for 13-171-1
Kap rescues 49ers with late 2-point conversion
Game breaker: J.J. Nelson drops 3-132-1 line
Ho hum: 3 TDs, 136 yards for David Johnson
Seahawks call Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise
Carroll confirms Tyler Lockett done for year
Russ Wilson flames ARZ for 350 yards & 4 TDs
Angry Mark Ingram notches two touchdowns
Evans revives for 7/97/1 effort vs. Saints
Raiders' Carr diagnosed with broken fibula
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Dec 22
FanDuel Fades: December 22
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clasie out for the festive period with injury
Hull trigger extension in Robertson's deal
Hull exercise Tymon's scholarship agreement
Ake won't be available on Boxing Day
Hull City extend Robert Snodgrass' contract
Livermore's deal extended by Hull City
Dawson's services retained until 2018
Harry Maguire kept on by Hull until 2018
Allardyce back in the Prem with Palace
Mkhitaryan back in contention for GW18
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Steven Hauschka
(K)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Will Tukuafu
(RB)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Bryce Brown
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Ronnie Shields
(TE)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Tre Madden
(RB)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Tyler Slavin
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Brandon Cottom
(RB)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Joe Sommers
(TE)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Anthony McCoy
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Thomas Rawls | Running Back | #34
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/8/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 215
College:
Central Michigan
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/2/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.59 million contract. The deal included a $15,000 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Seahawks are calling Thomas Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise.
The injury cost Rawls the entire second half of Sunday's loss to Arizona, forcing Alex Collins into an every-down-back role for the final two quarters. A bruise suggests Rawls is day to day, although he has been ineffective enough that it would not be surprising if the Seahawks began giving Collins more carries at Rawls' expense, regardless of Rawls' health.
Dec 24 - 8:16 PM
Thomas Rawls is done for the day in Week 16 with a shoulder injury.
Rawls could be seen wearing a hoodie on the sideline in the second half of Sunday's game against Arizona. Alex Collins will close out the day as Seattle's feature back. Rawls' status for Week 17 against the 49ers is uncertain. If Rawls can't go, Collins should be a popular DFS play next week.
Dec 24 - 6:56 PM
Thomas Rawls left Sunday's Week 16 game against the Cardinals with a right shoulder injury.
Rawls suffered the injury in the second quarter and appeared to be in a good deal of discomfort. Alex Collins took over as Seattle's primary back to begin the second half. Before exiting, Rawls had just eight yards on eight carries and was stuffed at the goal line on a second-quarter run.
Dec 24 - 6:12 PM
Thomas Rawls rushed 21 times for 49 yards in the Seahawks' Week 15 win over the Rams.
He added two receptions for five yards. Rawls was essentially an every-down player this evening, but it didn't amount to anything from a fantasy perspective. He was greeted behind the line early and often. The takeaway is his continued good health and mega usage. The Seahawks are hitching their wagon to Rawls' angry running. He'll be an upside RB2 against the Cardinals' stout run defense in Week 16.
Dec 15 - 11:53 PM
Seahawks call Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise
Dec 24 - 8:16 PM
Thomas Rawls done for day w/ shoulder injury
Dec 24 - 6:56 PM
Thomas Rawls leaves game with shoulder injury
Dec 24 - 6:12 PM
Thomas Rawls bottled up against the Rams
Dec 15 - 11:53 PM
More Thomas Rawls Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(6877)
2
M. Gordon
SD
(6572)
3
J. Jones
ATL
(6414)
4
L. Miller
HOU
(6331)
5
A. Green
CIN
(6287)
6
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(5493)
7
L. Green
PIT
(4799)
8
J. Hill
CIN
(4449)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(4426)
10
T. Montgomery
GB
(4345)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SEA
8
101
335
41.9
3.3
1
2
13
96
12.0
7.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
SEA
13
147
830
63.8
5.6
4
4
9
76
5.8
8.4
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIA
12
32
2.7
0
3
26
8.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAR
7
-7
-1.0
0
3
15
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PHI
14
57
4.1
0
3
31
10.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@TB
12
38
3.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
CAR
15
106
7.1
2
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@GB
12
67
5.6
0
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
LAR
21
34
1.6
0
2
5
2.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ARZ
8
8
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SF
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
Sidelined
The Seahawks are calling Thomas Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise.
The injury cost Rawls the entire second half of Sunday's loss to Arizona, forcing Alex Collins into an every-down-back role for the final two quarters. A bruise suggests Rawls is day to day, although he has been ineffective enough that it would not be surprising if the Seahawks began giving Collins more carries at Rawls' expense, regardless of Rawls' health.
Dec 24
2
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
The Seahawks remain hopeful RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder) can return for the postseason.
Prosise has been sidelined since Week 11. The Seahawks have zero depth behind Thomas Rawls, and could really use the rookie Prosise in the passing game.
Dec 20
3
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Thomas Rawls
FB
1
Marcel Reece
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
Tyler Lockett
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Saturday night that Tayler Lockett (leg/ankle) needs surgery and is done for the season.
It's a huge hit to Seattle's title hopes because Lockett was coming on strong after battling a PCL injury early in the season. The Seahawks' passing game now lacks a deep element unless they can get more out of former second-round pick Paul Richardson. Doug Baldwin will be a target monster the rest of the way.
Dec 24
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed rookie TE Nick Vannett (ankle) will not play this week.
Vannett is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. "We won’t play him this week," Carroll said. "But after that, next week he’s got a chance." Vannett could have started with Jimmy Graham (knee) doubtful, but the honor will now fall to Luke Willson.
Sep 6
4
Brandon Williams
LT
1
Bradley Sowell
2
George Fant
Sidelined
Seahawks LT George Fant exited Week 11 against the Eagles with a shoulder injury.
He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter and is officially questionable to return. Bradley Sowell, who opened the season as the left tackle, was a healthy scratch, leaving rookie Rees Odhiambo to fill in for Fant.
Nov 20
LG
1
Mark Glowinski
2
Rees Odhiambo
C
1
Justin Britt
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll said C Justin Britt (ankle) is expected to return for Week 13.
The Seahawks would have been better off fielding five turnstiles on their offensive line Week 12 against the Bucs. Russell Wilson was running for his life just about every play in the loss. Britt is PFF's No. 9 center.
Nov 28
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed RG Germain Ifedi (ankle) will play Sunday.
Ifedi was taken off the injury report after returning to practice this week. He'll make his debut against the Jets. Ifedi is a huge upgrade on the interior over J'Marcus Webb.
Sep 30
RT
1
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Steven Hauschka
Headlines
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Ryan McDowell discusses some major injuries and the latest fantasy football developments in Sunday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
»
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
»
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
»
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
»
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
»
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
»
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
NFL Headlines
»
Alfred Blue totals 90 yards, TD in punt fest
»
Seahawks FS Thomas says he isn't retiring
»
Doug Baldwin shreds Cardinals for 13-171-1
»
Kap rescues 49ers with late 2-point conversion
»
Game breaker: J.J. Nelson drops 3-132-1 line
»
Ho hum: 3 TDs, 136 yards for David Johnson
»
Seahawks call Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise
»
Carroll confirms Tyler Lockett done for year
»
Russ Wilson flames ARZ for 350 yards & 4 TDs
»
Angry Mark Ingram notches two touchdowns
»
Evans revives for 7/97/1 effort vs. Saints
»
Raiders' Carr diagnosed with broken fibula
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Week 16
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved