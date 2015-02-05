Thomas Rawls | Running Back | #34 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (23) / 8/8/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 215 College: Central Michigan Contract: view contract details [x] 5/2/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.59 million contract. The deal included a $15,000 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Seahawks are calling Thomas Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise. The injury cost Rawls the entire second half of Sunday's loss to Arizona, forcing Alex Collins into an every-down-back role for the final two quarters. A bruise suggests Rawls is day to day, although he has been ineffective enough that it would not be surprising if the Seahawks began giving Collins more carries at Rawls' expense, regardless of Rawls' health.

