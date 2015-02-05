Player Page

Weather | Roster

Thomas Rawls | Running Back | #34

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 215
College: Central Michigan
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Seahawks are calling Thomas Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise.
The injury cost Rawls the entire second half of Sunday's loss to Arizona, forcing Alex Collins into an every-down-back role for the final two quarters. A bruise suggests Rawls is day to day, although he has been ineffective enough that it would not be surprising if the Seahawks began giving Collins more carries at Rawls' expense, regardless of Rawls' health. Dec 24 - 8:16 PM
More Thomas Rawls Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA810133541.93.312139612.07.40000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015SEA1314783063.85.6449765.88.40110000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA12322.703268.7000000
2Sep 18@LAR7-7-1.003155.0000000
11Nov 20PHI14574.1033110.3000000
12Nov 27@TB12383.2000.0000000
13Dec 4CAR151067.1211212.0000000
14Dec 11@GB12675.60177.0000000
15Dec 15LAR21341.60252.5000000
16Dec 24ARZ881.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@SFGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 