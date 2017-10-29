Player Page

Brandon Scherff | Guard | #75

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 319
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (5) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Redskins exercised RG Brandon Scherff's fifth-year option for 2019.
This is as no-brainer as a move can get. The No. 5 overall pick in 2015, Scherff is one of the best young guards in the league and already has two Pro Bowls under his belt. Washington will likely look to extend Scherff next spring. Apr 16 - 12:57 PM
Source: Albert Breer on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017WAS141010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015WAS163030.00.0000000000000
2016WAS160000.00.0000000000000
2017WAS141010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Colt McCoy
3Kevin Hogan
RB1Samaje Perine
2Chris Thompson
3Rob Kelley
4Byron Marshall
5Kapri Bibbs
GLB1Samaje Perine
2Chris Thompson
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Samaje Perine
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Paul Richardson
3Maurice Harris
WR21Josh Doctson
2Brian Quick
3Robert Davis
WR31Paul Richardson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Jeremy Sprinkle
4Manasseh Garner
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3T.J. Clemmings
LG1Arie Kouandjio
2Orlando Franklin
C1Chase Roullier
2Demetrius Rhaney
3Alex Balducci
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Tyler Catalina
3Kyle Kalis
RT1Morgan Moses
2Cameron Jefferson
3John Kling
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 