Brandon Scherff | Guard | #75 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (26) / 12/26/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 319 College: Iowa Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (5) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $21.215 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $13.689 million signing bonus. 2018: $705,000 (+ $2,623,041 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Redskins exercised RG Brandon Scherff's fifth-year option for 2019. This is as no-brainer as a move can get. The No. 5 overall pick in 2015, Scherff is one of the best young guards in the league and already has two Pro Bowls under his belt. Washington will likely look to extend Scherff next spring. Source: Albert Breer on Twitter

Redskins RG Brandon Scherff (MCL) is expected to miss Week 8 against the Cowboys. Trent Williams (knee) will also be unavailable for the Redskins, though Josh Norman should play after missing the last two games with a broken rib. Washington's offensive line is about as beat up as it gets with Scherff, Williams and Spencer Long all likely to sit in Week 8. None of this is good news for Kirk Cousins, who took four sacks in Monday night's loss to Philadelphia. Source: Mike Jones on Twitter

Redskins RG Brandon Scherff (MCL) has yet to be ruled out for Week 8. Scherff has a Grade 2 sprain. Despite coach Jay Gruden's optimism, he seems likely to miss at least one game. Source: Redskins on Twitter