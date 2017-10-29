Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
Weather
Roster
Chris Bazile
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Brandon Scherff | Guard | #75
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/26/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 319
College:
Iowa
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (5) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $21.215 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $13.689 million signing bonus. 2018: $705,000 (+ $2,623,041 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins exercised RG Brandon Scherff's fifth-year option for 2019.
This is as no-brainer as a move can get. The No. 5 overall pick in 2015, Scherff is one of the best young guards in the league and already has two Pro Bowls under his belt. Washington will likely look to extend Scherff next spring.
Apr 16 - 12:57 PM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
Redskins RG Brandon Scherff (MCL) is expected to miss Week 8 against the Cowboys.
Trent Williams (knee) will also be unavailable for the Redskins, though Josh Norman should play after missing the last two games with a broken rib. Washington's offensive line is about as beat up as it gets with Scherff, Williams and Spencer Long all likely to sit in Week 8. None of this is good news for Kirk Cousins, who took four sacks in Monday night's loss to Philadelphia.
Sun, Oct 29, 2017 10:31:00 AM
Source:
Mike Jones on Twitter
Redskins RG Brandon Scherff (MCL) has yet to be ruled out for Week 8.
Scherff has a Grade 2 sprain. Despite coach Jay Gruden's optimism, he seems likely to miss at least one game.
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 03:22:00 PM
Source:
Redskins on Twitter
Redskins RG Brandon Scherff suffered an MCL injury Monday night against the Eagles.
Scherff had his knee rolled into in the third quarter. The injury looked bad, but an MRI on Tuesday should tell the story. LT Trent Williams was in and out of the game all night while RT Morgan Moses sprained both of his ankles. Washington may need to find some offensive line help this week.
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 09:04:00 AM
Source:
NBC Sports Washington
Redskins exercise Scherff's 5th-year option
Apr 16 - 12:57 PM
Redskins to be without Scherff in Week 8
Sun, Oct 29, 2017 10:31:00 AM
Redskins yet to rule Scherff out for Week 8
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 03:22:00 PM
Brandon Scherff dealing with MCL injury
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 09:04:00 AM
More Brandon Scherff Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
WAS
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
WAS
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
WAS
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Colt McCoy
3
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Samaje Perine
2
Chris Thompson
Sidelined
Chris Thompson (broken leg) said he will be ready for training camp.
Thompson had surgery to repair a broken right fibula in early December. He was given a four-to-six month timetable after the procedure, which makes him questionable for the offseason program but a near lock to be ready for training camp. Washington has questions on early downs, but Thompson is locked in as the passing-down back.
Jan 2
3
Rob Kelley
4
Byron Marshall
5
Kapri Bibbs
GLB
1
Samaje Perine
2
Chris Thompson
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Samaje Perine
WR1
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Paul Richardson
3
Maurice Harris
WR2
1
Josh Doctson
2
Brian Quick
3
Robert Davis
WR3
1
Paul Richardson
TE
1
Jordan Reed
Sidelined
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Jordan Reed had a "procedure done on his toes."
It explains why he is not expected to participate in OTAs. Reed ended the season on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue, but he was limited by a toe problem during training camp last year. Hopefully this procedure fixes the issue for good, but even if it does, Reed will remain one of the biggest injury risks in fantasy. The tight end has never played more than 14 games in a season.
Apr 3
2
Vernon Davis
3
Jeremy Sprinkle
4
Manasseh Garner
LT
1
Trent Williams
Sidelined
Redskins LT Trent Williams (knee) is expected to sit out OTAs.
Coach Jay Gruden doesn't expect Williams to be ready until late July. Williams played through knee issues for most of 2017 before getting surgery in December. The Redskins don’t have any concerns over his Week 1 status.
Feb 17
2
Ty Nsekhe
3
T.J. Clemmings
LG
1
Arie Kouandjio
2
Orlando Franklin
C
1
Chase Roullier
2
Demetrius Rhaney
3
Alex Balducci
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Tyler Catalina
3
Kyle Kalis
RT
1
Morgan Moses
Sidelined
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said RT Morgan Moses (ankle) will not be ready for OTAs.
Neither will LT Trent Williams (knee). Moses underwent an operation on his ankle in January. He should be ready for training camp.
Mar 27
2
Cameron Jefferson
3
John Kling
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 16
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Rams' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
