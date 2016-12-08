Player Page

Weather | Roster

Devin Smith | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 199
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (37) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL.
Sigh. A tantalizing prospect coming out of Ohio State, Smith has so far been limited to just 14 games in two seasons and has rarely taken the field at full strength. This is Smith's second ACL tear since arriving as a second-round pick in 2015. With Smith unavailable, Josh McCown will open the season throwing to Eric Decker (who is coming off shoulder and hip surgeries), Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson. It could be a long year for Gang Green. Apr 29 - 6:31 PM
Source: Connor Hughes on Twitter
More Devin Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015NYJ10911511.512.80100.0.000121000
2016NYJ41205.020.00000.0.00000000
Devin Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Devin Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Devin Smith's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Devin Smith's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
14Dec 11@SF00.0000.0000000
15Dec 17MIA00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@NE12020.0000.0000000
17Jan 1BUF00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Bryce Petty
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Elijah McGuire
4Brandon Wilds
5Romar Morris
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Chris Swain
WR11Eric Decker
2Robby Anderson
3ArDarius Stewart
4Charone Peake
5Myles White
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
4Chad Hansen
5Quinton Patton
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Jordan Leggett
3Eric Tomlinson
4Braedon Bowman
5Brian Parker
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
3Donald Hawkins
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 