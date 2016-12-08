Welcome,
date 2016-12-08
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Ross Martin
(K)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Chris Swain
(RB)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Myles White
(WR)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Devin Smith | Wide Receiver | #19
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 199
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (37) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $5.872 million contract. The deal contains $3.667 million guaranteed, including a $2.53 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL.
Sigh. A tantalizing prospect coming out of Ohio State, Smith has so far been limited to just 14 games in two seasons and has rarely taken the field at full strength. This is Smith's second ACL tear since arriving as a second-round pick in 2015. With Smith unavailable, Josh McCown will open the season throwing to Eric Decker (who is coming off shoulder and hip surgeries), Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson. It could be a long year for Gang Green.
Apr 29 - 6:31 PM
Source:
Connor Hughes on Twitter
Jets WR Devin Smith is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Activated from the PUP list a month ago, Smith has yet to be active this season. The
No. 37
overall pick of last year's draft, Smith tore his ACL almost exactly one year ago. It's going to be hard for him to contribute behind Brandon Marshall, Quincy Enunwa, and Bryce Petty favorite Robby Anderson down the stretch of a lost year, but perhaps he's worth a Dynasty flier.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 01:35:00 PM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
Coach Todd Bowles declined to say if Devin Smith (knee) will play Sunday.
Smith was taken off PUP this week but isn't a lock to be active. He's reportedly still getting "back in the flow of the offense." The Jets are desperate for receivers behind Brandon Marshall after losing Eric Decker. Smith has potential to upgrade in a deep threat role.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 02:35:00 PM
Source:
New York Daily News
Jets activated WR Devin Smith (knee) from reserve/PUP.
Smith tore his ACL last December. He's been practicing for a few weeks now and should be ready to play Sunday against the Rams. The Jets have been rotating through receivers behind Brandon Marshall since Eric Decker (shoulder) was lost for the season. Smith should fill a deep-threat role on offense and will compete with Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, and Jalin Marshall for snaps.
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:09:00 PM
Torn ACL will cost Devin Smith all of 2017
Apr 29 - 6:31 PM
Devin Smith expected to make '16 debut Sunday
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 01:35:00 PM
Devin Smith not a lock to be active Sunday
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 02:35:00 PM
Jets activate WR Devin Smith off PUP list
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:09:00 PM
More Devin Smith Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
NYJ
10
9
115
11.5
12.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
21
0
0
0
2016
NYJ
4
1
20
5.0
20.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Devin Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Devin Smith's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Devin Smith's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Devin Smith's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
14
Dec 11
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
1
20
20.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
The New York Daily News believes Bryce Petty is on the roster bubble.
Petty was overmatched in four starts before ending last season on IR. There are two years left on his rookie deal, but he could be cut if the Jets draft a quarterback. Recovering from labrum surgery, Petty is questionable for OTAs.
Apr 15
3
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets are looking to add a fullback.
The move suggests the offense will change dramatically from the mostly spread attack under former OC Chan Gailey. Hughes reports New York is expected to put an "emphasis on the run game," which would be excellent news for Matt Forte's and Bilal Powell's fantasy values. Hughes mentions Mike Tolbert and Marcel Reece, but neither is a great lead blocker. Patrick DiMarco would make a lot of sense if the Falcons let him hit the open market.
Mar 5
2
Bilal Powell
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Brandon Wilds
5
Romar Morris
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta believes the Jets may still move on from Eric Decker before the season.
"Don't be surprised if the veteran wide receiver isn't on the roster this season," writes Mehta. Decker isn't healthy yet following hip and shoulder surgeries, so the Jets can't really move on from him now unless it's via release with a failed physical. GM Mike Maccagnan would surely want to see if he can get anything for Decker on the trade market before releasing him. The Jets are in full-blown tear-it-down rebuild mode, so keeping a (likely) unhappy Decker around for it doesn't make much sense at his salary. If healthy, Decker is still a plus starter.
Apr 7
2
Robby Anderson
3
ArDarius Stewart
4
Charone Peake
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air.
"He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.
Mar 31
3
Devin Smith
Sidelined
Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL.
Sigh. A tantalizing prospect coming out of Ohio State, Smith has so far been limited to just 14 games in two seasons and has rarely taken the field at full strength. This is Smith's second ACL tear since arriving as a second-round pick in 2015. With Smith unavailable, Josh McCown will open the season throwing to Eric Decker (who is coming off shoulder and hip surgeries), Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson. It could be a long year for Gang Green.
Apr 29
4
Chad Hansen
5
Quinton Patton
Sidelined
Jets signed WR Quinton Patton, formerly of the 49ers.
Coming off a career high 37 catches for 408 yards, Patton is reuniting with WRs coach John Morton, who coached Patton the first two years of his career under Jim Harbaugh. Not an explosive athlete, Patton makes his name with competence and sure hands. He'll fight for No. 3 or 4 duties in New York.
Mar 23
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his roster spot, as he won't count against the Opening Day 53. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.
Mar 15
2
Jordan Leggett
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Braedon Bowman
5
Brian Parker
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
3
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Jonotthan Harrison
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
Nick Mensio breaks down the top stories from Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
»
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
»
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
»
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
»
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
»
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
»
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
»
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
»
Jets still shopping Sheldon Richardson
»
Broncos take QB Chad Kelly as Mr. Irrelevant
»
Torn ACL will cost Devin Smith all of 2017
»
Lions end QB Brad Kaaya's fall in 6th round
»
Bucky Hodges slips to Vikings at pick No. 201
»
Bills use 5th-round pick on QB Nate Peterman
»
Jets add a TE in Clemson's Leggett at No. 150
»
Report: Texans wouldn't return Cutler's calls
»
Broncos take Michigan TE Jake Butt at No. 145
»
Colts take explosive RB Marlon Mack at 143
»
Giants add to RBs with Wayne Gallman at 140
»
Packers finally add RB, draft Jamaal Williams
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
