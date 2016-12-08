Devin Smith | Wide Receiver | #19 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (25) / 3/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 199 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (37) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $5.872 million contract. The deal contains $3.667 million guaranteed, including a $2.53 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL. Sigh. A tantalizing prospect coming out of Ohio State, Smith has so far been limited to just 14 games in two seasons and has rarely taken the field at full strength. This is Smith's second ACL tear since arriving as a second-round pick in 2015. With Smith unavailable, Josh McCown will open the season throwing to Eric Decker (who is coming off shoulder and hip surgeries), Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson. It could be a long year for Gang Green. Source: Connor Hughes on Twitter

Jets WR Devin Smith is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Activated from the PUP list a month ago, Smith has yet to be active this season. The No. 37 overall pick of last year's draft, Smith tore his ACL almost exactly one year ago. It's going to be hard for him to contribute behind Brandon Marshall, Quincy Enunwa, and Bryce Petty favorite Robby Anderson down the stretch of a lost year, but perhaps he's worth a Dynasty flier. Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter

Coach Todd Bowles declined to say if Devin Smith (knee) will play Sunday. Smith was taken off PUP this week but isn't a lock to be active. He's reportedly still getting "back in the flow of the offense." The Jets are desperate for receivers behind Brandon Marshall after losing Eric Decker. Smith has potential to upgrade in a deep threat role. Source: New York Daily News