Shaq Thompson | Linebacker | #54

The move is not yet official, but the Charlotte Observer's Joe Person reports the decision has already been made. Thompson has taken on bigger and bigger roles each of his first three years in the league, and he is expected to take even more work from Thomas Davis moving forward. The option should be worth around $9 million.

Thompson has been sidelined since Week 13, but coach Ron Rivera is optimistic he will return this week. It would be a big boost with Thomas Davis suspended.

The Panthers are expected to keep third-year WLB Shaq Thompson on the field more this season.

Thompson left the field in sub-packages last year, leaving SLB Thomas Davis as an every-snap player next to Luke Kuechly. Davis is now 34 and Thompson showed well in coverage a year ago. It makes sense to preserve Davis and keep the younger, more athletic Thompson out there for more snaps.