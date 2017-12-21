Player Page

Shaq Thompson | Linebacker | #54

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/21/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 230
College: Washington
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (25) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Panthers exercised LB Shaq Thompson's fifth-year team option for 2019.
The move is not yet official, but the Charlotte Observer's Joe Person reports the decision has already been made. Thompson has taken on bigger and bigger roles each of his first three years in the league, and he is expected to take even more work from Thomas Davis moving forward. The option should be worth around $9 million. Mar 26 - 8:58 AM
Source: Charlotte Observer
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CAR144120612.0157.5000001100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015CAR143218501.00.0000000200000
2016CAR143917560.00.01120210500000
2017CAR144120612.0157.5000001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@SF2021.077.0000000000000
2Sep 17BUF1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24NO5270.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@NE91100.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@DET3141.088.0000000000000
6Oct 12PHI3470.00.0000000100000
7Oct 22@CHI4260.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@TB1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5ATL1010.00.0000001000000
10Nov 13MIA3030.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@NYJ2240.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@NO2240.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24TB1450.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@ATL4260.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Mario Addison
2Wes Horton
3Julius Peppers
4Daeshon Hall
5Bryan Cox Jr.
DT1Kawann Short
2Dontari Poe
3Kyle Love
4Vernon Butler
5Drew Iddings
MLB1Luke Kuechly
2David Mayo
3Richie Brown
WLB1Thomas Davis
2Ben Jacobs
SLB1Shaq Thompson
2Jared Norris
CB1James Bradberry
2Ross Cockrell
3Captain Munnerlyn
4Kevon Seymour
5Zack Sanchez
FS1Mike Adams
2Colin Jones
3Demetrious Cox
SS1Da'Norris Searcy
2Dezmen Southward
3Damian Parms
P1Michael Palardy
 

 