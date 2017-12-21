Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Shaq Thompson | Linebacker | #54
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/21/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 230
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (25) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $8.808 million contract. The deal contains $7.172 million guaranteed, including a $4.666 million signing bonus. 2018: $936,000 (+ $700,190 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers exercised LB Shaq Thompson's fifth-year team option for 2019.
The move is not yet official, but the Charlotte Observer's Joe Person reports the decision has already been made. Thompson has taken on bigger and bigger roles each of his first three years in the league, and he is expected to take even more work from Thomas Davis moving forward. The option should be worth around $9 million.
Mar 26 - 8:58 AM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Panthers LB Shaq Thompson (foot) is practicing Thursday.
Thompson has been sidelined since Week 13, but coach Ron Rivera is optimistic he will return this week. It would be a big boost with Thomas Davis suspended.
Thu, Dec 21, 2017 12:26:00 PM
Source:
David Newton on Twitter
The Panthers are expected to keep third-year WLB Shaq Thompson on the field more this season.
Thompson left the field in sub-packages last year, leaving SLB Thomas Davis as an every-snap player next to Luke Kuechly. Davis is now 34 and Thompson showed well in coverage a year ago. It makes sense to preserve Davis and keep the younger, more athletic Thompson out there for more snaps.
Fri, Jul 7, 2017 09:34:00 AM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Panthers WLB Shaq Thompson is expected to have a bigger role in 2017.
Thompson played extended snaps with Luke Kuechly missing the final six games. He graded out positively in coverage at PFF, and managed at least one pressure in each of the last four weeks. Thompson is locked in as Carolina's weak side starter and could stay on the field in nickel packages opposite Kuechly next season.
Sat, Jan 7, 2017 02:31:00 PM
Source:
panthers.com
CAR plans to pick up Thompson's 5th-yr option
Mar 26 - 8:58 AM
Mar 26 - 8:58 AM
Shaq Thompson practicing again Thursday
Thu, Dec 21, 2017 12:26:00 PM
Shaq Thompson to play more than Thomas Davis?
Fri, Jul 7, 2017 09:34:00 AM
Shaq Thompson to have larger role in 2017
Sat, Jan 7, 2017 02:31:00 PM
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CAR
14
41
20
61
2.0
15
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
CAR
14
32
18
50
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
14
39
17
56
0.0
0
.0
1
12
0
2
1
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2017
CAR
14
41
20
61
2.0
15
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@SF
2
0
2
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
NO
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@NE
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@DET
3
1
4
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 12
PHI
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@CHI
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@TB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
ATL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@NYJ
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@NO
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
1
4
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@ATL
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Mario Addison
2
Wes Horton
3
Julius Peppers
Sidelined
Panthers re-signed DE Julius Peppers to a one-year, $5 million contract.
Peppers will return for his age-38 season and has shown few signs of wearing down. He's only missed two games since entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick in 2002 and recorded 11 sacks across 499 snaps last season. Peppers is recovering from shoulder surgery and likely won't do much this offseason before being ready to go for Week 1 as a pure pass rusher.
Mar 14
4
Daeshon Hall
5
Bryan Cox Jr.
DT
1
Kawann Short
2
Dontari Poe
3
Kyle Love
4
Vernon Butler
5
Drew Iddings
MLB
1
Luke Kuechly
Sidelined
Panthers MLB Luke Kuechly underwent surgery on his right shoulder after the season.
We knew Kuechly was dealing with some type of injury when he skipped the Pro Bowl last month, and now it has been revealed it was a shoulder problem. Kuechly had a torn labrum repaired in his left shoulder in 2015, but the nature of this right shoulder issue is unclear. For now, we'll expect Kuechly to sit out OTAs and minicamp with an eye toward being ready for training camp.
Feb 12
2
David Mayo
3
Richie Brown
WLB
1
Thomas Davis
2
Ben Jacobs
SLB
1
Shaq Thompson
2
Jared Norris
CB
1
James Bradberry
2
Ross Cockrell
3
Captain Munnerlyn
4
Kevon Seymour
5
Zack Sanchez
FS
1
Mike Adams
2
Colin Jones
3
Demetrious Cox
SS
1
Da'Norris Searcy
2
Dezmen Southward
3
Damian Parms
P
1
Michael Palardy
