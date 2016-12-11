Player Page

Trae Waynes | Defensive Back | #26

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (11) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Vikings LCB Trae Waynes suffered a shoulder injury in the team's preseason opener.
He's done for the night. No severity of the injury has been disclosed, but the fact that Waynes was ruled out so quickly is cause for concern. The Vikings would have to turn back to Terence Newman outside if Waynes misses any time. Aug 10 - 7:36 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015MIN15264300.00.0000000400000
2016MIN15428500.00.03400001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN100100.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18GB4040.00.0140000100000
3Sep 25@CAR3140.00.0100000100000
4Oct 3NYG0000.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9HOU0110.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PHI1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 31@CHI2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DET3030.00.0000000200000
10Nov 13@WAS3140.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20ARZ6390.00.0000000100000
12Nov 24@DET4150.00.0000000100000
13Dec 1DAL0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@JAC0110.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24@GB4040.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CHI2020.00.0100000300000

