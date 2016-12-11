Trae Waynes | Defensive Back | #26

He's done for the night. No severity of the injury has been disclosed, but the fact that Waynes was ruled out so quickly is cause for concern. The Vikings would have to turn back to Terence Newman outside if Waynes misses any time.

GM Rick Spielman said he was counting on Waynes to step into a starting role this year, and it sounds like that is exactly what he did during the offseason. With Waynes on the outside, 38-year-old Terence Newman will battle second-round sophomore Mackensie Alexander in the slot.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman is counting on 2015 first-round pick Trae Waynes to take over as the team's starting left cornerback.

Waynes has been a disappointment in his first two NFL seasons, failing to unseat Terence Newman for the full-time left corner job. Waynes did make some 2016 strides, but remained inconsistent. "Trae is definitely trending up," Spielman insisted. "We thought he made tremendous strides." Waynes will likely be someone worth attacking in fantasy matchups to begin the 2017 season.