Trae Waynes | Defensive Back | #26

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
NYY nearly acquired Neil Walker on July 31
Chris Davis sitting Thursday versus Athletics
Robbie Ray to throw simulated game Saturday
Haniger (face) nearing rehab assignment
Contreras avoided 'worst case scenario'
Kendrys Morales scratched with illness
Harvey to begin rehab assignment Saturday
Mets to promote Dominic Smith on Friday
Odorizzi (foot) expects to make next start
Trevor Cahill (shoulder) placed on 10-day DL
Rendon (illness) out of Nats lineup Thursday
Hoskins in left, hitting seventh in MLB debut
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rob Kelley works exclusively with Skins' ones
Dalvin Cook gets bellcow treatment Thurs nite
Jonathan Williams shines with Bills ones
Sammy Watkins explosive in preseason game
Ryan Kelly out 'few weeks' with foot injury
Vikings CB Waynes out with shoulder injury
Tyrod Taylor reenters game after injury scare
Breshad Perriman hasn't practiced for 9 days
Laquon Treadwell injured in practice fight
Tyreek the 'star' of Chiefs training camp
Ryan Kelly 'spotted on crutches' Thursday
Elliott ruling could come as early as Friday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
Isaiah Thomas to be ready for training camp?
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
William Byron up to Cup Series in 2018
Keith Rocco in #85 for Bud King of Beers 150
Silk replacing Szegedy in No. 85 modified
Christopher: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Max Zachem: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bobby Santos: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Craig Lutz: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Ryan Preece: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Timmy Solomito: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kisner co-leads after R1 of the 99th PGA
Fowler circles six birdies in R1 of the PGA
Beef Johnston (shoulder) WDs from 99th PGA
Olesen's 67 takes early PGA Championship lead
Koepka continues strong play in the majors
Spieth eyes career Grand Slam at 99th PGA
W. Simpson preps for home game @ Quail Hollow
Defending Walker heads to Quail Hollow Club
Snedeker (rib) WDs from 99th PGA Championship
Stroud snags maiden win at the Barracuda
Werenski settles for playoff loss in Reno
C. Hoffman solo 3rd; first career WGC top 10
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Cardinal QB Keller Chryst (knee) to start
Mad Hatter to serve as CFB analyst in 2017
Early hype builds for USC frosh RB Carr
Star WR Miller (undisclosed) leaves practice
CMU TE Conklin (foot) ruled out indefinitely
QB Starkel the favorite to start for Aggies
Badgers lose LB Jack Cichy for 2017 (ACL)
Gators' Reese played with 2 fractured wrists
WKU turns to Jackson as new No. 1 receiver
TT frosh QB Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer
Beavs QB McMaryion transferring to Fresno St.
WKU suspends Quinton Baker, two others
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Injury could force BHAFC back into the market
Iborra injury leaves the door open for Mendy
Geordie goal getter faces a late test
Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting joins Potters
Huth back in training after ankle surgery
Leicester without midfield duo for PL opener
Iheanacho fit after pre-season knock
Andre Gray joins Watford from Burnley
Alexis to miss Arsenal's first two matches
Watford on verge of landing Burnley's Gray
Sigurdsson move to Everton hits a snag
Brighton winger returns ahead of schedule
Roster
Rodney Adams
(WR)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Moritz Bohringer
(WR)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Bucky Hodges
(TE)
David Morgan
(TE)
R.J. Shelton
(WR)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Terrell Newby
(RB)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Marshall Koehn
(K)
Josiah Price
(TE)
Nick Truesdell
(TE)
Stacy Coley
(WR)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Trae Waynes | Defensive Back | #26
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/25/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (11) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $12.944 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $7.674 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,611,760, 2018: $2,200,140, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Vikings LCB Trae Waynes suffered a shoulder injury in the team's preseason opener.
He's done for the night. No severity of the injury has been disclosed, but the fact that Waynes was ruled out so quickly is cause for concern. The Vikings would have to turn back to Terence Newman outside if Waynes misses any time.
Aug 10 - 7:36 PM
Vikings 2015 first-rounder Trae Waynes worked as the first-team left cornerback during the offseason program.
GM Rick Spielman said he was counting on Waynes to step into a starting role this year, and it sounds like that is exactly what he did during the offseason. With Waynes on the outside, 38-year-old Terence Newman will battle second-round sophomore Mackensie Alexander in the slot.
Jun 19 - 11:02 AM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Vikings GM Rick Spielman is counting on 2015 first-round pick Trae Waynes to take over as the team's starting left cornerback.
Waynes has been a disappointment in his first two NFL seasons, failing to unseat Terence Newman for the full-time left corner job. Waynes did make some 2016 strides, but remained inconsistent. "Trae is definitely trending up," Spielman insisted. "We thought he made tremendous strides." Waynes will likely be someone worth attacking in fantasy matchups to begin the 2017 season.
Mar 1 - 8:17 PM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Vikings CB Trae Waynes (concussion) is done for the day in Week 14.
He suffered the concussion in the first half and was ruled out for the game in the third quarter. Terence Newman will take back over at left cornerback.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Vikings CB Waynes out with shoulder injury
Aug 10 - 7:36 PM
Trae Waynes working as starting corner
Jun 19 - 11:02 AM
Trae Waynes to take over as starting LCB
Mar 1 - 8:17 PM
Trae Waynes done for the day
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 03:04:00 PM
More Trae Waynes Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
MIN
15
26
4
30
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
15
42
8
50
0.0
0
.0
3
4
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
Trae Waynes's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Trae Waynes's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Trae Waynes's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Trae Waynes's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@TEN
10
0
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
GB
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CAR
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
NYG
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
HOU
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
@CHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@WAS
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
ARZ
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DET
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
DAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@JAC
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@GB
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Case Keenum
3
Taylor Heinicke
4
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) said he definitely will play again.
When asked if any doctor told him there was a chance he would not play again, Bridgewater replied, "Not at all." The quarterback said he is "taking it one day at a time" and not looking "too far down the road," but everything this offseason has indicated he will return at some point. Still, it will not be a surprise if Bridgewater is stashed on reserve/PUP to start the season.
Jul 27
RB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3
Jerick McKinnon
4
Bishop Sankey
5
Terrell Newby
GLB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Dalvin Cook
FB
1
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Rodney Adams
4
Isaac Fruechte
5
Stacy Coley
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Laquon Treadwell
Sidelined
Laquon Treadwell is sitting out the Vikings' preseason opener after getting injured in a practice fight last week.
Treadwell was evidently injured in a training camp scuffle with Antone Exum last Monday. He hasn't practiced since. It's a bitterly disappointing development for a player who seemed to be making progress after a lost rookie year. It's unclear when Treadwell might return, though he's likely day to day.
Aug 10
3
Michael Floyd
Suspended
Suspended WR Michael Floyd has been playing with the "Vikings’ top three-receiver package" and has made "several impressive sideline catches" in training camp.
Coach Mike Zimmer showed his support, saying "[Floyd looked] pretty dang good." Floyd is suspended four games, but he has a chance to make an impact after that in three-receiver sets. After showing potential in Arizona, Floyd's career has been spiraling downward. This suspension may have served as a wake-up call for the talented 27-year-old underachiever.
Aug 5
4
Cayleb Jones
5
Moritz Bohringer
WR3
1
Laquon Treadwell
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Bucky Hodges
4
Kyle Carter
5
Nick Truesdell
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
Reid Fragel
3
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Zac Kerin
3
Austin Shepherd
4
Freddie Tagaloa
C
1
Nick Easton
2
Pat Elflein
RG
1
Joe Berger
2
T.J. Clemmings
3
Willie Beavers
4
Danny Isidora
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Aviante Collins
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Rich Hribar takes a top-down view of the quarterback position for fantasy football.
