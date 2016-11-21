Kevin White | Wide Receiver | #13 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (24) / 6/25/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 216 College: West Virginia Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (7) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2015: Signed a four-year, $16.563 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $10.305 million signing bonus. 2016: $525,000 (+ $662,866 roster bonus), 2017: $615,000 (+ $1,325,732 roster bonus), 2018: $2,693,598, 2019: Team Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Kevin White (leg) expects to be ready for the offseason program. The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has played in four games in two seasons and was not impressive in those limited snaps. A healthy offseason would be a step in the right direction, but White has a lot to prove in his third season. With Alshon Jeffery likely on the way out, White will compete with Cameron Meredith for the No. 1 role. Source: Adam Jahns on Twitter

Bears WR Kevin White (leg, injured reserve) will not return this season. The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White will head into 2017 with four games of big-league experience, and two major leg injuries on his résumé. He was an exceptionally-raw player when on the field this season. White turns 25 in June. 2017 is make or break for the bust in the making. Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter

Bears GM Ryan Pace said he is "eyeballing" Week 13 for Kevin White's (leg, injured reserve) return. Week 13 is the first week he is eligible. White underwent surgery after suffering a spiral fracture of his fibula in Week 4. Considering White's history and the Bears' penchant for lying about injuries, this timetable seems awfully optimistic. Even if he is able to return Week 13, White will be tough to trust his first week back. There are better ways to spend a roster spot in standard leagues. Source: Adam Hoge on Twitter