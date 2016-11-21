Player Page

Kevin White | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 216
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (7) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Kevin White (leg) expects to be ready for the offseason program.
The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has played in four games in two seasons and was not impressive in those limited snaps. A healthy offseason would be a step in the right direction, but White has a lot to prove in his third season. With Alshon Jeffery likely on the way out, White will compete with Cameron Meredith for the No. 1 role. Jan 2 - 12:25 PM
Source: Adam Jahns on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CHI41918746.89.800192.39.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CHI41918746.89.800192.39.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@HOU33411.3000.0000000
2Sep 19PHI4369.00199.0000000
3Sep 25@DAL66210.3000.0000000
4Oct 2DET6559.2000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Barkley
2David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Deonte Thompson
3Bralon Addison
WR21Cameron Meredith
2Daniel Braverman
WR31Deonte Thompson
TE1Logan Paulsen
2Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Matt McCants
LG1Josh Sitton
C1Cody Whitehair
2Ted Larsen
RG1Eric Kush
2Cornelius Edison
RT1Bobby Massie
K1Connor Barth
 

 