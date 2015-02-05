Zach Zenner | Running Back | #34 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (25) / 9/13/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 222 College: South Dakota State Contract: view contract details [x] 5/2/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.58 million contract. The deal included a $5,000 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Zach Zenner rushed 12 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 42-21, Week 16 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. Zenner got the start with Theo Riddick (wrist) out again, and the former UDFA tore it up in the first half. He totaled 63 yards on the opening series and ended it with a seven-yard touchdown run after picking up a first down on all of his touches. Zenner also caught two passes for 25 yards Monday night and scored a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The game got away from the Lions after halftime, forcing them to abandon the run game. But Zenner looked like a star. If Riddick sits the Week 17 finale against the Packers, Zenner will be in the RB2 mix at home.

Zach Zenner rushed three times for 12 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants. He also caught 4-of-5 targets for 52 yards, finishing second on the team in receiving behind Golden Tate's 8-122 line. With Theo Riddick (wrist) out, it was Zenner acting as the No. 2 back behind Dwayne Washington. But Zenner's big mistake was a critical lost fumble inside the five-yard line after Tate put the Lions in the red zone with a 67-yard catch-and-run. Zenner isn't on the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 road date against the ball-control Cowboys.

Zach Zenner (concussion) is active for Week 15 against the Giants. Zenner was concussed last week but was able to advance through the protocol in time. With Theo Riddick (wrist) out again, it'll be Zenner as the No. 2 behind Dwayne Washington. Washington is on the RB2 map in a tough matchup.