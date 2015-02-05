Player Page

Zach Zenner | Running Back | #34

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 222
College: South Dakota State
Contract: view contract details
Zach Zenner rushed 12 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 42-21, Week 16 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.
Zenner got the start with Theo Riddick (wrist) out again, and the former UDFA tore it up in the first half. He totaled 63 yards on the opening series and ended it with a seven-yard touchdown run after picking up a first down on all of his touches. Zenner also caught two passes for 25 yards Monday night and scored a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The game got away from the Lions after halftime, forcing them to abandon the run game. But Zenner looked like a star. If Riddick sits the Week 17 finale against the Packers, Zenner will be in the RB2 mix at home. Dec 26 - 11:42 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET125619816.53.5011213010.810.80010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015DET6176010.03.5002111.85.50000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25@GB00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@CHI3124.0012222.0000000
5Oct 9PHI791.3022311.5000000
6Oct 16LAR14584.102199.5000000
7Oct 23WAS9293.2100.0000000
8Oct 30@HOU32.70155.0000000
9Nov 6@MIN00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20JAC00.0000.0000000
12Nov 24MIN10.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@NO9404.4000.0000000
14Dec 11CHI7365.10294.5000000
15Dec 18@NYG3124.0045213.0010000
16Dec 26@DAL12675.6222512.5000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Dan Orlovsky
RB1Theo Riddick
2Dwayne Washington
3Zach Zenner
4Joique Bell
5Ameer Abdullah
GLB1Dwayne Washington
2Ameer Abdullah
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Dwayne Washington
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Marvin Jones
2Anquan Boldin
3T.J. Jones
WR21Golden Tate
2Andre Roberts
WR31Anquan Boldin
TE1Eric Ebron
2Clay Harbor
3Matthew Mulligan
LT1Taylor Decker
2Cornelius Lucas
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Joe Dahl
C1Travis Swanson
2Graham Glasgow
RG1Larry Warford
RT1Riley Reiff
K1Matt Prater
 

 