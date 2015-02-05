Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Joique Bell
(RB)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Dan Orlovsky
(QB)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Anquan Boldin
(WR)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Tim Wright
(TE)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Desmond Martin
(RB)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Ben McCord
(TE)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Zach Zenner | Running Back | #34
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 222
College:
South Dakota State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/2/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.58 million contract. The deal included a $5,000 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Zach Zenner rushed 12 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 42-21, Week 16 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.
Zenner got the start with Theo Riddick (wrist) out again, and the former UDFA tore it up in the first half. He totaled 63 yards on the opening series and ended it with a seven-yard touchdown run after picking up a first down on all of his touches. Zenner also caught two passes for 25 yards Monday night and scored a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The game got away from the Lions after halftime, forcing them to abandon the run game. But Zenner looked like a star. If Riddick sits the Week 17 finale against the Packers, Zenner will be in the RB2 mix at home.
Dec 26 - 11:42 PM
Zach Zenner rushed three times for 12 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants.
He also caught 4-of-5 targets for 52 yards, finishing second on the team in receiving behind Golden Tate's 8-122 line. With Theo Riddick (wrist) out, it was Zenner acting as the No. 2 back behind Dwayne Washington. But Zenner's big mistake was a critical lost fumble inside the five-yard line after Tate put the Lions in the red zone with a 67-yard catch-and-run. Zenner isn't on the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 road date against the ball-control Cowboys.
Dec 18 - 4:41 PM
Zach Zenner (concussion) is active for Week 15 against the Giants.
Zenner was concussed last week but was able to advance through the protocol in time. With Theo Riddick (wrist) out again, it'll be Zenner as the No. 2 behind Dwayne Washington. Washington is on the RB2 map in a tough matchup.
Dec 18 - 11:37 AM
Zach Zenner (concussion) is listed as questionable for Week 15.
He was listed as "limited" in practice all week, which suggests Zenner still has a hurdle to clear before passing through protocol. Of course, the Lions list anyone as limited/questionable whenever they get the chance. We don't expect to know Zenner's availability until Sunday's inactives are announced.
Dec 16 - 4:09 PM
Zenner totals 92 yards, 2 TDs in MNF defeat
Dec 26 - 11:42 PM
Zenner gets 3 carries, loses fumble in loss
Dec 18 - 4:41 PM
Zenner in, Riddick out for Week 15 at Giants
Dec 18 - 11:37 AM
Zenner questionable against Giants
Dec 16 - 4:09 PM
More Zach Zenner Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
12
56
198
16.5
3.5
0
1
12
130
10.8
10.8
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DET
6
17
60
10.0
3.5
0
0
2
11
1.8
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 25
@GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
3
12
4.0
0
1
22
22.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
7
9
1.3
0
2
23
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
LAR
14
58
4.1
0
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
9
29
3.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
3
2
.7
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
9
40
4.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CHI
7
36
5.1
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
3
12
4.0
0
4
52
13.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
12
67
5.6
2
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
GB
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Dan Orlovsky
RB
1
Theo Riddick
Sidelined
Theo Riddick (wrist) is inactive for Week 16 against the Cowboys.
Darius Slay (hamstring) is also out after both players were listed as doubtful. Also inactive for Detroit are RB Joique Bell, C Travis Swanson, QB Jake Rudock, OT Cornelius Lucas, and DT Khyri Thornton. With Bell and Riddick out, Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner are the only available running backs.
Dec 26
2
Dwayne Washington
Questionable
Dwayne Washington rushed seven times for 22 yards in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.
Washington had been getting the majority of the backfield work the past few weeks with Theo Riddick (wrist) sidelined, but on Monday, Zach Zenner got the start and out-touched Washington 14-8 and scored two touchdowns. Washington has talent, but Zenner is the better all-around back. Zenner would be the favorite for work next against the Packers if Riddick sits again.
Dec 27
3
Zach Zenner
4
Joique Bell
5
Ameer Abdullah
I.L.
Ameer Abdullah (foot, injured reserve) was still sporting a walking boot before his visit with Dr. Robert Anderson last week.
The visit reportedly showed Abdullah's foot is "structurally sound," but the boot puts a bit of a damper on his expected return. The Lions still have not officially tabbed Abdullah as their return player, although it seems very likely with LB Jon Bostic dealing with complications in his own recovery from a foot issue. Abdullah is still a better injury bet than Adrian Peterson, but it is far from a sure thing he will return value this fantasy season.
Nov 28
GLB
1
Dwayne Washington
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Dwayne Washington
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
Questionable
Marvin Jones caught 1-of-7 targets for 16 yards in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.
The seven targets were second-most on the team, but Jones continues to struggle to post numbers. He can't seem to handle press coverage. Jones' lone catch was an impressive one on the right sideline, setting Detroit up at the one-yard line. Matthew Stafford scored on a sneak four plays later. Jones can't be trusted as a WR3 next week against Green Bay, even after he shredded the Packers for a 6-205-2 line back in Week 3. Jones hasn't had a 100-yard game since.
Dec 27
2
Anquan Boldin
3
T.J. Jones
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
Andre Roberts
WR3
1
Anquan Boldin
TE
1
Eric Ebron
Questionable
Eric Ebron caught 8-of-12 targets for 93 yards in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.
The dozen targets are a new season-high for Ebron and led the team Monday night. The Cowboys have struggled with tight ends, and Ebron did a bunch of work in the middle of the field. Unfortunately, he still isn't seeing looks in the scoring area, which caps Ebron's upside. The Lions scored all three of their touchdowns on the ground. Ebron will be a TE2 next week against Green Bay. He caught five passes for 69 yards when these teams met in Week 3.
Dec 27
2
Clay Harbor
3
Matthew Mulligan
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Cornelius Lucas
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Travis Swanson
Sidelined
Lions C Travis Swanson (concussion) isn't expected to play in Week 16.
Swanson has missed the last two games in the concussion protocol. Graham Glasgow will continue to start in his place.
Dec 23
2
Graham Glasgow
RG
1
Larry Warford
Sidelined
Lions RG Larry Warford (hip) is inactive for Week 6 against the Rams.
Warford picked up a hip injury in Wednesday's practice and did not see the field the rest of the week. He could miss a couple games. Graham Glasgow, who had to replace LG Laken Tomlinson last week, will get the start at right guard. It is a downgrade for the entire offense.
Oct 16
RT
1
Riley Reiff
Questionable
Lions RT Riley Reiff (illness) is expected to return after the bye week.
Reiff sat out last week because of an illness, but he should be good to go after the bye week. Reiff has struggled a bit on the right side this season, but his return will still be a boost.
Nov 8
K
1
Matt Prater
