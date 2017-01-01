Player Page

Weather | Roster

DeAndre Smelter | Wide Receiver

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 227
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (132) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Colts signed WR DeAndre Smelter to a reserve/future contract.
A 2015 fourth-round pick of the 49ers, Smelter came out of Georgia Tech with mouth-watering traits but has battled injuries and coaching turnover in his career. The futures deal will allow him to spend a full healthy offseason with Indy. Jan 17 - 9:44 PM
More DeAndre Smelter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SF212311.523.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jacoby Brissett
2Scott Tolzien
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Frank Gore
2Marlon Mack
3Matt Jones
GLB1Frank Gore
2Marlon Mack
3RB1Frank Gore
2Marlon Mack
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Kamar Aiken
3Dres Anderson
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Seantavius Jones
WR31Kamar Aiken
TE1Jack Doyle
2Brandon Williams
3Ross Travis
4Jason Vander Laan
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Tyreek Burwell
LG1Jeremy Vujnovich
2Mark Glowinski
3Isaiah Williams
C1Mike Person
RG1Le'Raven Clark
RT1Denzelle Good
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 