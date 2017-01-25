Chris Conley | Wide Receiver | #17 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (24) / 10/25/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 205 College: Georgia Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (76) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.123 million contract. The deal included a $712,346 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Chris Conley will be the Chiefs' starting X receiver following Jeremy Maclin's release. The "X" in Andy Reid's offense is a possession role, whereas the Z (Tyreek Hill) is the featured position with deeper route responsibilities. Conley did reveal he has received reps at Z in recent OTAs, perhaps a sign he won't be pigeonholed as a possession receiver. Conley profiled nothing like a possession receiver coming out of Georgia in 2015. He averaged 18.3 yards per catch as a senior and blazed 4.35 at 6-foot-2, 213 during the NFL Combine. Source: Kansas City Star

The NFL Players Association is reviewing the Chiefs' handling of Chris Conley's concussion evaluation in the Divisional Round. Conley took a helmet-to-helmet blow from Steelers SS Sean Davis, laid on the ground with a dazed look on his face, and wound up missing only one play. The question is whether Conley should have been taken to the locker room for a full evaluation. A locker-room evaluation is required if any player "exhibits or reports signs or symptoms of concussion on the field." Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports

Chris Conley caught 2-of-3 targets for 19 yards in the Chiefs' Divisional Round loss to the Steelers. Conley's biggest grab was a 12-yard catch over the middle on 4th-and-8 in the fourth quarter. Later on the same drive, he took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from S Sean Davis to draw a 15-yard penalty and help set up Spencer Ware's short touchdown run to make it 18-16, which was the final score. Conley managed to improve on his rookie-year numbers, posting a 46-549 receiving line, but he was held out of the end zone all season. Conley has a mouthwatering blend of size and speed, but it's wasted in this offense that doesn't attack deep. He's still just 24 and remains a Dynasty hold.