Chris Conley | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (76) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Chris Conley will be the Chiefs' starting X receiver following Jeremy Maclin's release.
The "X" in Andy Reid's offense is a possession role, whereas the Z (Tyreek Hill) is the featured position with deeper route responsibilities. Conley did reveal he has received reps at Z in recent OTAs, perhaps a sign he won't be pigeonholed as a possession receiver. Conley profiled nothing like a possession receiver coming out of Georgia in 2015. He averaged 18.3 yards per catch as a senior and blazed 4.35 at 6-foot-2, 213 during the NFL Combine. Jun 7 - 8:11 PM
Source: Kansas City Star
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015KC161719912.411.70100.0.000014000
2016KC164453033.112.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC44310.8000.0000000
2Sep 18@HOU2157.5000.0000000
3Sep 25NYJ34414.7000.0000000
4Oct 2@PIT67011.7000.0000000
6Oct 16@OAK3268.7000.0000000
7Oct 23NO22914.5000.0000000
8Oct 30@IND35919.7000.0000000
9Nov 6JAC3289.3000.0000000
10Nov 13@CAR11212.0000.0000000
11Nov 20TB4287.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@DEN3268.7000.0000000
13Dec 4@ATL00.0000.0000000
14Dec 8OAK27035.0000.0000000
15Dec 18TEN2115.5000.0000000
16Dec 25DEN2147.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@LAC45513.8000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Patrick Mahomes
3Tyler Bray
4Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Kareem Hunt
4C.J. Spiller
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Tyreek Hill
2Demarcus Robinson
3De'Anthony Thomas
4Tevin Jones
5Gehrig Dieter
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Jehu Chesson
4Seantavius Jones
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3Ross Travis
4Gavin Escobar
LT1Eric Fisher
2Isaiah Battle
LG1Parker Ehinger
2Mike Person
3Andrew Tiller
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
3Bryan Witzmann
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Jah Reid
3Jordan Devey
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Josh James
3Joseph Cheek
K1Cairo Santos
 

 