Darren Waller | Tight End | #84 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (24) / 9/13/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 255 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 6 (204) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.39 million contract. The deal included a $111,096 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

NFL suspended Ravens TE Darren Waller at least one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy. It's his second substance abuse suspension in as many years. A converted wide receiver, Waller logged 10 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns over 238 snaps last year. Waller was also suspended for a drug violation during his time at Georgia Tech. If the 24-year-old plans on continuing his career, he'll eventually have to file for reinstatement. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec writes TE Darren Waller struggled with consistency during the offseason program. "On one play, he’s running past starting safety Tony Jefferson and making a big catch downfield," Zrebiec wrote. "A few plays later, a pass bounced off his hands and was intercepted." A converted wide receiver, Zrebiec believes Waller is "the most talented and gifted tight end" on the roster who can help the Ravens become faster on offense. If he can become more consistent, Waller has a path to targets with Dennis Pitta gone and Ben Watson (Achilles'), Maxx Williams (knee), and Crockett Gillmore (shoulder, back) returning from injuries. Source: Baltimore Sun

Ravens activated TE Darren Waller from the reserve/suspended list. He will take the roster spot of Maxx Williams, who landed on injured reserve Friday. Waller should help on special teams, but he is unlikely to play a big role on offense. Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter