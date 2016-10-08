Player Page

Darren Waller | Tight End | #84

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 255
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 6 (204) / BAL
NFL suspended Ravens TE Darren Waller at least one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
It's his second substance abuse suspension in as many years. A converted wide receiver, Waller logged 10 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns over 238 snaps last year. Waller was also suspended for a drug violation during his time at Georgia Tech. If the 24-year-old plans on continuing his career, he'll eventually have to file for reinstatement. Jun 30 - 4:07 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015BAL62183.09.00000.0.00000000
2016BAL1210857.18.50200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
5Oct 9WAS00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@NYG00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@NYJ00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6PIT2178.5000.0000000
10Nov 10CLE2147.0100.0000000
11Nov 20@DAL00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27CIN2147.0000.0000000
13Dec 4MIA11515.0000.0000000
14Dec 12@NE133.0100.0000000
15Dec 18PHI11111.0000.0000000
16Dec 25@PIT11111.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@CIN00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Taquan Mizzell
5Kenneth Dixon
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
FB1Lorenzo Taliaferro
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Chris Matthews
5Tim Patrick
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
3Chris Moore
4Kenny Bell
5Vince Mayle
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Crockett Gillmore
3Maxx Williams
4Nick Boyle
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2John Urschel
3Jermaine Eluemunor
4Maurquice Shakir
C1Ryan Jensen
2Matt Skura
3Brandon Kublanow
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Nico Siragusa
3Jarrod Pughsley
4Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
3Roubbens Joseph
K1Justin Tucker
 

 