Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Darren Waller | Tight End | #84
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/13/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 255
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 6 (204) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.39 million contract. The deal included a $111,096 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL suspended Ravens TE Darren Waller at least one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
It's his second substance abuse suspension in as many years. A converted wide receiver, Waller logged 10 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns over 238 snaps last year. Waller was also suspended for a drug violation during his time at Georgia Tech. If the 24-year-old plans on continuing his career, he'll eventually have to file for reinstatement.
Jun 30 - 4:07 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec writes TE Darren Waller struggled with consistency during the offseason program.
"On one play, he’s running past starting safety Tony Jefferson and making a big catch downfield," Zrebiec wrote. "A few plays later, a pass bounced off his hands and was intercepted." A converted wide receiver, Zrebiec believes Waller is "the most talented and gifted tight end" on the roster who can help the Ravens become faster on offense. If he can become more consistent, Waller has a path to targets with Dennis Pitta gone and Ben Watson (Achilles'), Maxx Williams (knee), and Crockett Gillmore (shoulder, back) returning from injuries.
Jun 19 - 8:48 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens activated TE Darren Waller from the reserve/suspended list.
He will take the roster spot of Maxx Williams, who landed on injured reserve Friday. Waller should help on special teams, but he is unlikely to play a big role on offense.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 12:41:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
NFL suspended Ravens TE Darren Waller four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Waller is allowed to participate in all preseason games and practices. If Waller doesn't appeal the suspension, he'll be eligible to return October 9 against Washington. It's worth noting that Waller was suspended twice in college for violating team rules. This won't help Waller's already-slim hopes of landing a spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster.
Fri, Jul 1, 2016 04:14:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Darren Waller hit with one-year suspension
Jun 30 - 4:07 PM
Darren Waller struggling with consistency
Jun 19 - 8:48 AM
Ravens activate TE Darren Waller
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 12:41:00 PM
Waller suspended four games for substance abuse
Fri, Jul 1, 2016 04:14:00 PM
More Darren Waller Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
BAL
6
2
18
3.0
9.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
12
10
85
7.1
8.5
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Darren Waller's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Darren Waller's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Darren Waller's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Darren Waller's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
5
Oct 9
WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
2
17
8.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
2
14
7.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
1
3
3.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Taquan Mizzell
5
Kenneth Dixon
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
It's a disappointing misstep for a player who showed promise as a rookie last season. With Dixon sidelined for the first four games, we'd expect the Ravens to employ a backfield committee featuring Terrance West and newly-signed pass-catcher Danny Woodhead. Dixon racked up 382 rushing yards on 88 attempts last season with most of those carries coming in the second half of the year.
Mar 9
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Lorenzo Taliaferro
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
Sidelined
Ravens WR Michael Campanaro (toe) is sitting out minicamp.
He suffered the toe sprain at OTAs. Hyped as a sleeper in fantasy circles before the Jeremy Maclin signing, Campanaro is now ticketed for return duties only in Baltimore. Coach John Harbaugh expects Campanaro back for training camp.
Jun 13
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Chris Matthews
5
Tim Patrick
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
3
Chris Moore
4
Kenny Bell
5
Vince Mayle
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ravens TE Ben Watson has agreed to a pay cut.
Watson has agreed to slash his salary from $3 million to $1.25 million, of which just $750,000 is fully guaranteed. He can earn back the missing $1.75 million through incentives. It's hardly surprising, as Watson is 36 and recovering from a torn Achilles'. The move greatly enhances his odds of cracking the Ravens' 53-man roster. The team would like Watson's veteran presence in an otherwise young, injury prone and inexperienced tight end group.
Jun 13
2
Crockett Gillmore
3
Maxx Williams
Sidelined
Ravens TE Maxx Williams (knee) is a candidate to open the season on the reserve/PUP list.
Williams is eight months removed from a rare knee surgery. There's been no setbacks to his recovery, but he doesn't have a timetable. Coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal on Williams' training camp status earlier this month. Williams would miss at least the first six weeks if he lands on PUP.
Jun 30
4
Nick Boyle
5
Darren Waller
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens TE Darren Waller at least one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
It's his second substance abuse suspension in as many years. A converted wide receiver, Waller logged 10 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns over 238 snaps last year. Waller was also suspended for a drug violation during his time at Georgia Tech. If the 24-year-old plans on continuing his career, he'll eventually have to file for reinstatement.
Jun 30
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
John Urschel
3
Jermaine Eluemunor
4
Maurquice Shakir
C
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Matt Skura
3
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14
2
Nico Siragusa
3
Jarrod Pughsley
4
Jarell Broxton
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
3
Roubbens Joseph
K
1
Justin Tucker
