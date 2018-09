Sidelined

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reports Jermaine Kearse will miss Week 1 after requiring surgery on his abdominal injury.

Kearse has been dealing with the injury for about a week now and needed surgery after it wasn't healing properly. Coach Todd Bowles refused to count Kearse out for the September 10 opener in Detroit, saying Kearse is "day to day, week to week." But if Kearse does sit out, we'll likely see a three-wide set of Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, and Terrelle Pryor for Gang Green.