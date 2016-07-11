Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Fit To Be Tied
Apr 23
The Specialists: Maker's Mark
Apr 23
Dose: The Brow Wows
Apr 22
Don't mess with the Bojan!
Apr 21
NBA DFS Pod for Apr. 20
Apr 20
Dose: Embiid Returns in Style
Apr 20
DRAFT Strategy Thursday
Apr 19
Dose: LeBron drops 46 on IND
Apr 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Domantas Sabonis scores 19 pts on 9-of-12 FGs
Victor Oladipo shoots 5-of-20 in Game 4 loss
Kevin Love in foul trouble, shoots 2-of-10
LeBron James gets 32/13/7, Cavs tie it at 2-2
John Wall has 27 & 14, Wizards tie series 2-2
Bradley Beal fouls out w/ 31 points in Gm 4
OG Anunoby returns after right ankle sprain
DeMar DeRozan drops 35/6/6 in Game 4 loss
George Hill (back) out, Calderon starts Gm 4
Spurs win behind Manu Ginobili's vintage game
Kevin Durant (ankle) scores 34 in Game 4 loss
Fred VanVleet (shoulder) out for Game 4
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Brett Maher
(K)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Trey Williams
(RB)
KD Cannon
(WR)
Lance Lenoir
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Byron Jones | Defensive Back | #31
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/26/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 205
College:
Connecticut
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (27) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $8.601 million contract. The deal contains $6.993 million guaranteed, including a $4.515 million signing bonus. 2018: $1,012,991 (+ $595,000 roster bonus), 2019: $6.266 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys exercised DB Byron Jones' fifth-year option for 2019.
Assuming he is not extended before then, Jones will earn $6.266 million in 2019. The salary is guaranteed for injury only. Jones has primarily played safety each of the last two seasons, but he is expected to move to corner this year.
Apr 23 - 9:05 AM
Source:
ESPN
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys are expected to exercise DB Byron Jones' fifth-year option for 2019.
The fifth-year option will pay him $6.17 million. The Cowboys are getting a bargain here as Jones will be paid as a safety rather than a cornerback, which would have locked him into a $9.1 million salary. Jones spent most of last year at strong safety but is expected to move to corner full-time in 2018.
Apr 22 - 8:09 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
ESPN's Todd Archer reports the Cowboys may move Byron Jones to corner in 2018.
Jones was primarily a corner as a rookie, but he moved to safety late in that season and has been there ever since. He struggled a bit when moved into more of a strong safety role last season, however, so it might make more sense for the Cowboys to take advantage of his coverage ability at corner, especially if they move on from Orlando Scandrick. In addition to his position, the Cowboys will have to decide whether or not to pick up Jones' fifth-year option this offseason.
Feb 13 - 9:20 AM
Source:
ESPN
Byron Jones said he feels "natural" playing safety.
Jones played all over the formation as a rookie, but he is focusing on just safety this season. "I feel good back there," Jones said. "Just coming down on runs and guarding tight ends. That's what we do back there, so I'm enjoying it." Jones is likely destined to play a hybrid corner-safety role similar to the one Malcolm Jenkins fills in Philadelphia. While his primary position in base sets will be at safety, Jones should be tasked with covering tight ends and slot receivers plenty as well. Already good as a rookie, Jones could take a big step forward in that role.
Mon, Jul 11, 2016 09:43:00 AM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Cowboys pick up Byron Jones' 5th-year option
Apr 23 - 9:05 AM
Cowboys to pick up Jones' option for 2019
Apr 22 - 8:09 AM
Byron Jones may be full-time corner in 2018
Feb 13 - 9:20 AM
Byron Jones feels 'natural' at safety
Mon, Jul 11, 2016 09:43:00 AM
More Byron Jones Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Bryant
FA
(3408)
2
B. Mayfield
CLG
(2576)
3
W. Snead
NO
(2231)
4
E. Thomas
SEA
(2195)
5
J. Allen
CLG
(2166)
6
B. Marshall
FA
(2129)
7
A. Luck
IND
(2123)
8
T. Brady
NE
(2035)
9
A. Cooper
OAK
(2000)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(1971)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DAL
16
57
25
82
0.0
0
.0
1
21
1
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DAL
16
47
19
66
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
16
73
16
89
0.0
0
.0
1
7
0
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
2017
DAL
16
57
25
82
0.0
0
.0
1
21
1
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
NYG
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@DEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@ARZ
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
LAR
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
GB
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@SF
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@WAS
1
4
5
0.0
0
.0
1
21
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
KC
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@ATL
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
PHI
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
LAC
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Nov 30
WAS
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@NYG
5
4
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@OAK
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SEA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@PHI
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
DeMarcus Lawrence
2
Tyrone Crawford
3
Taco Charlton
4
Kony Ealy
5
Charles Tapper
DT
1
David Irving
2
Maliek Collins
Sidelined
Cowboys DT Maliek Collins is recovering from left foot surgery.
Collins' return timeline is unclear, but ESPN's Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are not concerned. A 16-game starter as a sophomore, Collins played 684 snaps but wasn't particularly effective. He has 7.5 sacks in 32 career games.
Jan 9
3
Richard Ash
4
Daniel Ross
5
Brian Price
MLB
1
Jaylon Smith
2
Justin March-Lillard
WLB
1
Sean Lee
2
Tre'von Johnson
SLB
1
Damien Wilson
2
Joe Thomas
CB
1
Jourdan Lewis
2
Chidobe Awuzie
3
Anthony Brown
4
Byron Jones
5
Marquez White
FS
1
Jeff Heath
2
Kavon Frazier
3
Marqueston Huff
SS
1
Xavier Woods
2
Jameill Showers
3
Jason Thompson
P
1
Chris Jones
Headlines
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Apr 20
Evan Silva unveils his post-free agency Running Back Tiers for Best-Ball leagues.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 18
»
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 18
»
Angry Dez
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 17
NFL Headlines
»
Steelers pick up Bud Dupree's 5th-year option
»
Cowboys pick up Byron Jones' 5th-year option
»
Lamar Jackson had top-30 visit with Patriots
»
Report: Eagles want to trade out of No. 32
»
Report: AZ Cardinals 'love' Baker Mayfield
»
Peter King: Browns won't take Josh Allen at 1
»
NFL meeting to discuss the future of kickoffs
»
Patriots expect Gronk, Brady to play in 2018
»
Elway expects Broncos to draft a running back
»
Raiders expected to exercise Cooper's option
»
NYG looking to move Flowers during the draft?
»
Broncos likely to pick up Shane Ray's option
