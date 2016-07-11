Player Page

Byron Jones | Defensive Back | #31

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (27) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys exercised DB Byron Jones' fifth-year option for 2019.
Assuming he is not extended before then, Jones will earn $6.266 million in 2019. The salary is guaranteed for injury only. Jones has primarily played safety each of the last two seasons, but he is expected to move to corner this year. Apr 23 - 9:05 AM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017DAL165725820.00.01211001500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DAL164719660.00.0000000800000
2016DAL167316890.00.0170001900000
2017DAL165725820.00.01211001500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10NYG3140.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@DEN2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@ARZ3250.00.0000000200000
4Oct 1LAR7070.00.0000000100000
5Oct 8GB3140.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@SF5380.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@WAS1450.00.01211000100000
9Nov 5KC3360.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@ATL7290.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19PHI4150.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23LAC5050.00.0000000000000
13Nov 30WAS1340.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@NYG5490.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@OAK1010.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24SEA1120.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@PHI6060.00.0000001000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1DeMarcus Lawrence
2Tyrone Crawford
3Taco Charlton
4Kony Ealy
5Charles Tapper
DT1David Irving
2Maliek Collins
3Richard Ash
4Daniel Ross
5Brian Price
MLB1Jaylon Smith
2Justin March-Lillard
WLB1Sean Lee
2Tre'von Johnson
SLB1Damien Wilson
2Joe Thomas
CB1Jourdan Lewis
2Chidobe Awuzie
3Anthony Brown
4Byron Jones
5Marquez White
FS1Jeff Heath
2Kavon Frazier
3Marqueston Huff
SS1Xavier Woods
2Jameill Showers
3Jason Thompson
P1Chris Jones
 

 