Byron Jones | Defensive Back | #31 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (25) / 9/26/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 205 College: Connecticut Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (27) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 6/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $8.601 million contract. The deal contains $6.993 million guaranteed, including a $4.515 million signing bonus. 2018: $1,012,991 (+ $595,000 roster bonus), 2019: $6.266 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cowboys exercised DB Byron Jones' fifth-year option for 2019. Assuming he is not extended before then, Jones will earn $6.266 million in 2019. The salary is guaranteed for injury only. Jones has primarily played safety each of the last two seasons, but he is expected to move to corner this year. Source: ESPN

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys are expected to exercise DB Byron Jones' fifth-year option for 2019. The fifth-year option will pay him $6.17 million. The Cowboys are getting a bargain here as Jones will be paid as a safety rather than a cornerback, which would have locked him into a $9.1 million salary. Jones spent most of last year at strong safety but is expected to move to corner full-time in 2018. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

ESPN's Todd Archer reports the Cowboys may move Byron Jones to corner in 2018. Jones was primarily a corner as a rookie, but he moved to safety late in that season and has been there ever since. He struggled a bit when moved into more of a strong safety role last season, however, so it might make more sense for the Cowboys to take advantage of his coverage ability at corner, especially if they move on from Orlando Scandrick. In addition to his position, the Cowboys will have to decide whether or not to pick up Jones' fifth-year option this offseason. Source: ESPN