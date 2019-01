Sidelined

An MRI has confirmed Saints DT Sheldon Rankins tore his Achilles' tendon in Sunday's Divisional Round win over the Eagles.

Brutal. The 2016 first-rounder was a huge presence, literally and figuratively, in the middle of the Saints' defense this season, gobbling up the run and generating pass-rushing heat to the tune of eight sacks. Now the 25-year-old (in April) will be questionable for Week 1. He will be a strong candidate to begin the year on the reserve/PUP list. Torn Achilles' tendons remain one of the toughest injuries for a football player to come back from.