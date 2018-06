Benardrick McKinney | Linebacker | #55 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (25) / 11/19/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 250 College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (43) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 6/14/2018: Signed a six-year, $51.16 million contract. 2018: $1,163,880, 2019-2023: Under Contract, 2024: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Texans signed ILB Benardrick McKinney to a five-year, $50 million extension through 2023. The deal includes $21 million guaranteed. The No. 43 overall pick of the 2015 draft, McKinney was headed into the final year of his rookie deal. McKinney has been a snap hog and run eraser in the middle of the Texans' defense. He tallied 95 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble last season. He has also been durable, missing just two games in three years, and zero since his rookie season. McKinney could stand to offer more as a blitzer and cover man, something he hinted at with his effort to drop 10 pounds this offseason. Source: John McClain on Twitter

Texans ILB Benardrick McKinney plans to drop ten pounds this offseason. McKinney is one of the NFL's premier run-stopping inside linebackers, but he brings little to the table as a pass rusher and coverage 'backer. Shedding some weight may improve McKinney's agility and burst. 2018 will be McKinney's contract year. He has just three career pass breakups despite having made 46 starts. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

Texans GM Rick Smith had nothing but praise for ILB Benardrick McKinney. "This guy has wonderful physical attributes: size, speed, height," Smith said. "He's a tremendous football player. Great instincts, you saw him coming into himself. Very productive year, he's got another level to reach as well." A second-round pick in 2015, McKinney played over 90 percent of the defensive snaps as a sophomore, recording 129 tackles and five sacks. A standout athlete, McKinney could take another step forward in 2017. Source: Houston Chronicle