Damarious Randall | Defensive Back | #23

Sidelined

Davante Adams (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Vikings.

Green Bay will now be without both Aaron Rodgers and Adams, who has been Brett Hundley's clear No. 1 option this season. With Adams out, Jordy Nelson should see a lot of Xavier Rhodes, making him basically unplayable, and neither Randall Cobb nor Geronimo Allison is in a great spot either. This looks like a passing game to avoid.