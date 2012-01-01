Player Page

Weather | Roster

Damarious Randall | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (30) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Damarious Randall (knee) is inactive for Green Bay's Week 16 game against the Vikings.
As is Clay Matthews (hamstring) and Nick Perry (ankle, shoulder). Even with temperatures expected to plung into the single digits, it's hard to see how the Packers upset the Vikings at Lambeau Field. Also inactive for the Pack are WR Davante Adams, C Dillon Day, RG Jahri Evans and OL Adam Pankey. Dec 23 - 7:04 PM
Source: Ryan Wood on Twitter
More Damarious Randall Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017GB 14389470.00.04351100900000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015GB 15535580.00.034710001400000
2016GB 10354390.00.03910000900020
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10SEA6060.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17@ATL3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24CIN3140.00.0000000000000
4Sep 28CHI3250.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@DAL1010.00.01211000100000
6Oct 15@MIN3030.00.01140000100000
7Oct 22NO2130.00.0100000100000
9Nov 6DET3140.00.0000100000000
10Nov 12@CHI3030.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19BAL2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@PIT1450.00.0100000200000
13Dec 3TB2020.00.0000000100000
14Dec 10@CLE2020.00.0000000100000
15Dec 17@CAR4040.00.0000000100000
16Dec 23MIN0000.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@DETGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brett Hundley
2Joe Callahan
RB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
3Devante Mays
GLB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
3RB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Lance Kendricks
2Richard Rodgers
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Adam Pankey
C1Corey Linsley
RG1Jahri Evans
2Justin McCray
RT1Ulrick John
K1Mason Crosby
 

 