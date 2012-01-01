Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Derek Hart
(TE)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Colby Pearson
(WR)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Damarious Randall | Defensive Back | #23
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 196
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (30) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/16/2015: Signed a four-year, $7.916 million contract. The deal contains $6.401 million guaranteed, including a $4.017 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,154,612, 2018: $1,090,381 (+ $374,037 roster bonus + $50,000 workout bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Damarious Randall (knee) is inactive for Green Bay's Week 16 game against the Vikings.
As is Clay Matthews (hamstring) and Nick Perry (ankle, shoulder). Even with temperatures expected to plung into the single digits, it's hard to see how the Packers upset the Vikings at Lambeau Field. Also inactive for the Pack are WR Davante Adams, C Dillon Day, RG Jahri Evans and OL Adam Pankey.
Dec 23 - 7:04 PM
Source:
Ryan Wood on Twitter
Packers added CB Damarious Randall (knee) to the injury report as questionable.
Randall was a late addition to the injury report. He has been the Packers best outside cornerback this year. It would be a big loss to an already poor secondary if he can't go and would give a boost to Stefon Diggs.
Dec 23 - 1:03 PM
Source:
Michael Cohen on Twitter
Packers CB Damarious Randall reportedly left the stadium during Thursday night's game following a sideline argument with coaches.
Coach Mike McCarthy avoided the subject when pressed by reporters. "Actually, that’s an internal matter that we’ll keep internal and we’ll work through that," said the Packers' coach. Since a promising 2015 rookie year, Randall has struggled each of the past two seasons. He may be wearing thin in Green Bay.
Sep 29 - 3:41 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Packers CB Damarious Randall has cleared the concussion protocol.
He was back in full pads at Tuesday's practice and should be ready to roll against the Seahawks in Week 1. He's locked in as the Packers' slot corner.
Aug 22 - 4:26 PM
Source:
Rob Demovsky on Twitter
Damarious Randall, Matthews inactive for Pack
Dec 23 - 7:04 PM
CB Damarious Randall (knee) questionable
Dec 23 - 1:03 PM
Damarious Randall left stadium Thursday night
Sep 29 - 3:41 PM
Randall (concussion) back at practice Tuesday
Aug 22 - 4:26 PM
More Damarious Randall Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Williams
ARZ
(7321)
2
D. Adams
GB
(6824)
3
A. Brown
PIT
(6728)
4
L. Fournette
JAC
(6547)
5
J. Mixon
CIN
(6095)
6
A. Rodgers
GB
(5920)
7
C. Hogan
NE
(5811)
8
A. Cooper
OAK
(5762)
9
D. Funchess
CAR
(5698)
10
M. Lee
JAC
(5601)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
GB
14
38
9
47
0.0
0
.0
4
35
1
1
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
GB
15
53
5
58
0.0
0
.0
3
47
1
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
2016
GB
10
35
4
39
0.0
0
.0
3
91
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
2
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
SEA
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@ATL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
CIN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 28
CHI
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@DAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
21
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@MIN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
14
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
NO
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@CHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
BAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@PIT
1
4
5
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
TB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@CLE
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@CAR
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 23
MIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@DET
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brett Hundley
2
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Aaron Jones
2
Jamaal Williams
3
Devante Mays
GLB
1
Aaron Jones
2
Jamaal Williams
3RB
1
Aaron Jones
2
Jamaal Williams
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Jeff Janis
WR2
1
Davante Adams
Sidelined
Davante Adams (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Vikings.
Green Bay will now be without both Aaron Rodgers and Adams, who has been Brett Hundley's clear No. 1 option this season. With Adams out, Jordy Nelson should see a lot of Xavier Rhodes, making him basically unplayable, and neither Randall Cobb nor Geronimo Allison is in a great spot either. This looks like a passing game to avoid.
Dec 21
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Lance Kendricks
2
Richard Rodgers
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
2
Jason Spriggs
Sidelined
Packers RT Jason Spriggs left Saturday night's Week 16 game with a left knee injury and will not return.
He was carted off and ruled out almost immediately, which can't be a good sign. Spriggs has been the Packers' starting right tackle since Bryan Bulaga tore his ACL, largely struggling across six appearances (five starts).
Dec 23
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
3
Adam Pankey
C
1
Corey Linsley
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Justin McCray
RT
1
Ulrick John
K
1
Mason Crosby
Connor Allen breaks down Week 16 weather forecasts around the NFL.
