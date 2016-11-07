Player Page

Kevin Johnson | Defensive Back | #30

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
College: Wake Forest
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (16) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Texans CB Kevin Johnson (injured reserve) is recovering from foot surgery.
Johnson broke his foot in October, and was placed on injured reserve in November. It was initially reported he would avoid surgery. It's far from welcome news, as it's the same foot Johnson had operated on last January. Johnson had a "Jones" fracture, an injury that often requires two operations. The Houston Chronicle reports Johnson is expected to be ready for the offseason program, but that could be optimistic. The 2015 first-rounder has been effective when on the field. Jan 3 - 5:15 PM
Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU6223250.00.0000100300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015HOU16486540.00.01220000900000
2016HOU6223250.00.0000100300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18KC4040.00.0000100100000
3Sep 22@NE1120.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2TEN2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@MIN4150.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16IND91100.00.0000000100000

