Player Results
Article Results
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tyrell Blanks
(WR)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Cory Carter
(K)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Kevin Johnson | Defensive Back | #30
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/5/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 185
College:
Wake Forest
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (16) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $10.04 million contract. The deal included a $5.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $891,791, 2017: $1,348,582, 2018: $1,805,373, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Texans CB Kevin Johnson (injured reserve) is recovering from foot surgery.
Johnson broke his foot in October, and was placed on injured reserve in November. It was initially reported he would avoid surgery. It's far from welcome news, as it's the same foot Johnson had operated on last January. Johnson had a "Jones" fracture, an injury that often requires two operations. The Houston Chronicle reports Johnson is expected to be ready for the offseason program, but that could be optimistic. The 2015 first-rounder has been effective when on the field.
Jan 3 - 5:15 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Texans CB Kevin Johnson's broken foot didn't require surgery.
Johnson isn't a candidate for return this season, but it's extremely good news. A promising 2015 first-rounder, Johnson will be a candidate for a 2017 leap if he can stay healthy.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 01:24:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Texans placed CB Kevin Johnson (broken foot) on injured reserve.
It's an expected move after Johnson went down in Week 6. Johnson isn't a return candidate and will miss the rest of the season. He should be ready for 2017 training camp.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Texans CB Kevin Johnson (broken foot) is expected to be placed on injured reserve.
Per the Houston Chronicle, Johnson is unlikely to be the Texans' "return" player. His injury comes at an inopportune time with Kareem Jackson and Johnathan Joseph both banged up. Johnson had played 286 effective snaps thus far this season. His loss significantly weakens the Texans' cornerback corps. The 2015 first-rounder now has a history of foot issues, but should be ready for 2017 training camp.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:32:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
Jan 3 - 5:15 PM
Kevin Johnson didn't require surgery
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 01:24:00 PM
Texans officially place Kevin Johnson on IR
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Texans CB Johnson expected to be placed on IR
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:32:00 PM
More Kevin Johnson Player News
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
6
22
3
25
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
HOU
16
48
6
54
0.0
0
.0
1
22
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
6
22
3
25
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
Sidelined
Texans QB Tom Savage has been diagnosed with a concussion, and is week to week.
Savage was initially cleared, still benched, re-named starter and then mysteriously absent for the start of the second half. The end result was a Brock Osweiler touchdown pass on fourth down of the Texans' opening drive of the second half. Savage only has six days to get cleared for next week's Wild Card game. The Texans could very well be forced to turn back to Osweiler. Savage was struggling mightily, anyways.
Jan 1
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
Questionable
Lamar Miller (ankle) says he feels "fresh" heading into the playoffs.
"Missing my first two games (of my career), it was kind of tough," Miller said of his Weeks 16 and 17 absence. "It was different for me, but I'm happy I'm back and I'm looking forward to helping this team." It seems like Miller could have played down the stretch if needed. With Brock Osweiler back under center, Miller will be leaned on heavily against the Raiders.
Jan 3
2
Alfred Blue
3
Tyler Ervin
Questionable
Texans rookie RB Tyler Ervin (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday.
Ervin was just limited, but the practice puts him on track to return this week. The rookie should handle kick and punt return duties once he gets back on the field.
Dec 15
4
Jonathan Grimes
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Keith Mumphery
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
Questionable
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (hamstring) expects to play this week.
Anderson has not played since injuring his hamstring Week 3 against the Patriots. With Ryan Griffin (neck) questionable, the Texans could certainly use some help at tight end. C.J. Fiedorowicz will likely get the start even if Anderson suits up.
Oct 10
LT
1
Duane Brown
Questionable
Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) is expected to start against the Vikings.
He practiced all week and should be all systems go. Brown's presence is very much needed on Brock Osweiler's blind side against the new era Purple People Eaters. The Vikings have been ferocious in the front seven through four weeks.
Oct 7
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Colts.
He was ruled out in the second half. The concussion is Allen's second of the season. Xavier Su'a-Filo is Allen's backup.
Dec 11
2
Oday Aboushi
RT
1
Chris Clark
K
1
Nick Novak
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
Jeff Brubach looks at the NFL postseason field and ranks the best fantasy football options from Wild Card weekend through Super Bowl LI.
