Kevin Johnson | Defensive Back | #30

Sidelined

Texans QB Tom Savage has been diagnosed with a concussion, and is week to week.

Savage was initially cleared, still benched, re-named starter and then mysteriously absent for the start of the second half. The end result was a Brock Osweiler touchdown pass on fourth down of the Texans' opening drive of the second half. Savage only has six days to get cleared for next week's Wild Card game. The Texans could very well be forced to turn back to Osweiler. Savage was struggling mightily, anyways.