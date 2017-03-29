Laken Tomlinson | Guard | #72 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (25) / 2/9/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 312 College: Duke Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (28) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 6/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $8.55 million contract. The deal contains $6.949 million guaranteed, including a $4.478 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,212,296, 2018: $1,600,944, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

49ers acquired OG Laken Tomlinson from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick. The No. 28 overall pick in 2015, Tomlinson struggled his first two years in the league and was nowhere near the starting competition in Detroit. In fact, he was not even guaranteed to make it through final cuts, so the Lions did good work getting back a fifth for him. He will slot in behind LG Zane Beadles and RG Brandon Fusco in San Francisco. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

Lions 2015 first-round OG Laken Tomlinson is on the roster bubble. That was the case before training camp, and it remains the case at the end of August. According to MLive, Tomlinson is behind Joe Dahl in the pecking order and fighting to be kept on as the final reserve lineman. Graham Glasgow and T.J. Lang will open the season as the starting guards for Detroit. Source: MLive.com

Lions 2015 first-round OG Laken Tomlinson is on the roster bubble. The former No. 28 overall pick out of Duke was picked by ex-GM Martin Mayhew and has no ties to new boss Bob Quinn. Tomlinson has started 25 games in two seasons but was benched mid-season last year before being forced back into the lineup due to injuries. Tomlinson graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 65 guard out of 77 qualifiers. Graham Glasgow is expected to start at left guard. Source: ESPN.com