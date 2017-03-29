Player Page

Laken Tomlinson | Guard | #72

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 312
College: Duke
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (28) / DET
49ers acquired OG Laken Tomlinson from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick.
The No. 28 overall pick in 2015, Tomlinson struggled his first two years in the league and was nowhere near the starting competition in Detroit. In fact, he was not even guaranteed to make it through final cuts, so the Lions did good work getting back a fifth for him. He will slot in behind LG Zane Beadles and RG Brandon Fusco in San Francisco. Aug 31 - 12:21 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DET161010.00.0000000000000
2016DET160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
4Nick Mullens
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4Matt Breida
5Kapri Bibbs
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
2Tyler McCloskey
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Trent Taylor
4Victor Bolden
5Louis Murphy
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Aaron Burbridge
5Tim Patrick
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1George Kittle
2Garrett Celek
3Logan Paulsen
4Blake Bell
5Cole Hikutini
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
3Erik Magnuson
LG1Zane Beadles
2Laken Tomlinson
3JP Flynn
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Tim Barnes
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Josh Garnett
3Darrell Williams, Jr.
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
3Norman Price
4Andrew Lauderdale
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 