Stephone Anthony | Linebacker | #50

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/28/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 245
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (31) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins acquired LB Stephone Anthony in exchange from the Saints for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.
It's a flier for the linebacker-needy Dolphins and a dump for the Saints. The No. 31 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Anthony flopped badly in New Orleans. He struggled as a rookie and was benched as a sophomore. He's currently recovering from a high-ankle sprain. He'll be a warm body for the Dolphins once he gets back to full health. Sep 19 - 6:37 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NO 1669421111.088.0150112500000
2016NO 10124160.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2Matt Moore
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21DeVante Parker
2Kenny Stills
3Rashawn Scott
WR31Kenny Stills
TE1Julius Thomas
2Anthony Fasano
3MarQueis Gray
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Eric Smith
LG1Jesse Davis
2Isaac Asiata
3Ted Larsen
C1Mike Pouncey
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Anthony Steen
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Cody Parkey
 

 