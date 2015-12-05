Stephone Anthony | Linebacker | #50 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (25) / 7/28/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 245 College: Clemson Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (31) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $7.731 million contract. The deal contains $6.242 million guaranteed, including a $3.883 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,137,884, 2018: $1,087,150 (+ $402,176 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Dolphins acquired LB Stephone Anthony in exchange from the Saints for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick. It's a flier for the linebacker-needy Dolphins and a dump for the Saints. The No. 31 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Anthony flopped badly in New Orleans. He struggled as a rookie and was benched as a sophomore. He's currently recovering from a high-ankle sprain. He'll be a warm body for the Dolphins once he gets back to full health.

Saints declared LB Stephone Anthony, CB Ken Crawley, LT Terron Armstead, WR Austin Carr, DE Trey Hendrickson, QB Taysom Hill, and LB Nathan Stupar inactive for Week 1 against the Vikings. Anthony (ankle) was the only questionable one. Armstead is coming back from labrum surgery but remains week to week after avoiding the PUP list.

Saints LB Stephone Anthony is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He's been sidelined for the last three weeks. With Alex Anzalone, A.J. Klein and Manti Te'o locked in as the Saints' starting linebackers, Anthony faces an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster. Source: New Orleans Advocate