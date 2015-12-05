Stephone Anthony | Linebacker | #50

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 25
Sep 19
MLB Live Chat
Sep 19
Daily Dose: Nick the Stick
Sep 19
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 18
Dose: How the West was Won
Sep 18
Bounce-Back Prospects
Sep 18
Calling All Athletics
Sep 17
Dose: Bellinger Ties Record
Sep 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jose Ramirez (hamstring) in lineup Tuesday
Daniel Murphy scratched with tight hamstring
Posey (foot) back in Giants' lineup Tuesday
Sano (shin) probably done for regular season
David Peralta (quad) out of lineup Tuesday
Eugenio Suarez (paternity) away from Reds
Hanley (biceps) expected back Wednesday
Pedroia (nose) aims to return on Wednesday
Ziegler (back, illness) not available Tuesday
Jake Arrieta (hamstring) in line for Thursday
Cardinals activate Adam Wainwright from DL
Harper (knee) participates in simulated game
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
How to Win at Waivers
Sep 19
Waiver Wire: Week 3
Sep 19
Week 2 NFC Targets/Touches
Sep 19
Podcast: Staying Power
Sep 19
Dose: Giants Offense Sputters
Sep 19
Getting Defensive Week 3
Sep 18
Dynasty First Down Week 2
Sep 18
Greg Olsen's Injury
Sep 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
LB-needy Dolphins acquire Anthony from Saints
Ben McAdoo could give up play-calling duties
Giants sticking with Flowers at left tackle
Jaguars claim WR Jaelen Strong off waivers
'Fins indefinitely suspend Lawrence Timmons
Browns send Corey Coleman to injured reserve
Reuben Foster (ankle) sheds walking boot
Bears waive WR Tanner Gentry after one week
Report: Peanut Tillman training to join FBI
James Harrison limited to four snaps thus far
Greg Olsen undergoes surgery, placed on IR
Higgins listed with starters on depth chart
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 19 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 19
A Notable Number for Each Team
Sep 19
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dante Cunningham agrees to re-up w/ Pelicans
Gallinari (thumb) 'days away from a return'
Andrew Bogut agrees to 1-year deal w/ Lakers
Brandon Rush signs deal w/ Bucks
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Islanders Preview
Sep 19
Pod: New Jersey Devils Preview
Sep 18
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
Undervalued ADPs
Sep 14
Pod: Florida Panthers Preview
Sep 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Brian Boyle diagnosed with CML
Predators name Roman Josi as captain
Zach Sanford (shoulder) will miss 5-6 months
Jay Bouwmeester has a fractured ankle
Colin White out 6-8 weeks due to broken wrist
Nico Hischier scores in first preseason game
Wild, Mikko Koivu agree on two-year extension
Tyler Wong scores first preseason VGK goal
Coyotes get Jason Demers from the Panthers
Radulov practicing with Seguin and Benn
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pitkat in #82 Modified in TC’s honor at NHMS
T.J. Bell UNOH 175 pre-race
Adam Martin clinched Pinty's rookie race
D.J. Kennington keeps streak alive
Ryan Reed: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 advance
Theriault increases lead after 2nd at Joliet
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Shane Lee: 8th in Joliet, 3rd in ARS points
Byron: Top Seed in XFINITY Series Chase field
Gus Dean: 14th at Joliet, 4th in ARCA points
Elliott Sadler makes the 2017 XFINITY playoff
Herbst: 13th at Joliet, 5th in ARS points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm controls his own destiny at East Lake
Pieters looking for Portugal Masters boost
Rahm T5 at BMW; third straight top-5 finish
Fowler T2 @ Conway Farms; remains 6th in FEC
Rose closing 65 for co-runner-up at BMW
Leishman wire-to-wire winner by five at BMW
Rookie Cantlay bags T9; earns East Lake berth
Finau plays his way into TOUR Championship
Spieth heads to East Lake with FedExCup lead
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
ODU RB Lawry to miss season w/ torn hamstring
Guice (undisclosed) sits out Tuesday practice
Grayland Arnold (arm) set to return for Bears
Bears RB Williams (shoulder) to return vs. OU
Report: UF WR Callaway facing felony charges
Ducks may get Nelson (lower-leg) back vs. ASU
Iowa RB Wadley (ankle) says he's healthy
Patterson: Hicks a game-time decision vs. OSU
RB Bryant (knee) questionable for Rutgers
KSU QB Holley (ACL) out for the year
Ohio WR White (hand) out for 2-3 weeks
Scout on Mason Rudolph: He's a Day 3 guy
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 6
Sep 19
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Foxes send Liverpool packing in Carabao Cup
Potters crash out of Carabao Cup 2-0
Terriers short strikers for Carabao Cup clash
Ibe needs to be consistent to reach potential
Stanislas "closer" to return but not ready
Kids to replace Seagulls' Propper midfield
Vardy expected to return for weekend
Welbeck ruled out for at least three weeks
Sakho, Souare set to start for Palace
Positive news on the injury front for Collins
Pulis agrees that Livermore needs to rest
Conte concerned following wingers withdrawal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Isaiah Ford
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Francis Owusu
(WR)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Stephone Anthony | Linebacker | #50
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/28/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 245
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (31) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $7.731 million contract. The deal contains $6.242 million guaranteed, including a $3.883 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,137,884, 2018: $1,087,150 (+ $402,176 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins acquired LB Stephone Anthony in exchange from the Saints for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.
It's a flier for the linebacker-needy Dolphins and a dump for the Saints. The No. 31 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Anthony flopped badly in New Orleans. He struggled as a rookie and was benched as a sophomore. He's currently recovering from a high-ankle sprain. He'll be a warm body for the Dolphins once he gets back to full health.
Sep 19 - 6:37 PM
Saints declared LB Stephone Anthony, CB Ken Crawley, LT Terron Armstead, WR Austin Carr, DE Trey Hendrickson, QB Taysom Hill, and LB Nathan Stupar inactive for Week 1 against the Vikings.
Anthony (ankle) was the only questionable one. Armstead is coming back from labrum surgery but remains week to week after avoiding the PUP list.
Sep 11 - 6:04 PM
Saints LB Stephone Anthony is dealing with a high-ankle sprain.
He's been sidelined for the last three weeks. With Alex Anzalone, A.J. Klein and Manti Te'o locked in as the Saints' starting linebackers, Anthony faces an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster.
Aug 31 - 7:59 PM
Source:
New Orleans Advocate
ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett writes 2015 first-round LB Stephone Anthony's roster spot "appears to be in jeopardy."
Third-round pick Alex Anzalone looks set to win the weak-side linebacker job, and veteran Craig Robertson is the favorite for backup duties. That does not leave much room for Anthony, who is also dealing with an injury. A new start might be the best option for both sides.
Aug 21 - 9:50 AM
Source:
ESPN
LB-needy Dolphins acquire Anthony from Saints
Sep 19 - 6:37 PM
Saints declare Week 1 inactives for MNF
Sep 11 - 6:04 PM
Stephone Anthony battling high-ankle sprain
Aug 31 - 7:59 PM
Stephone Anthony roster spot 'in jeopardy'
Aug 21 - 9:50 AM
More Stephone Anthony Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
O. Beckham
NYG
(12467)
2
J. Howard
CHI
(9586)
3
S. Bradford
MIN
(8476)
4
C. Carson
SEA
(8408)
5
A. Luck
IND
(8287)
6
D. Amendola
NE
(8090)
7
B. Allen
BAL
(7762)
8
T. Rawls
SEA
(7759)
9
J. Brown
ARZ
(7440)
10
J. Gordon
CLE
(7128)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
NO
16
69
42
111
1.0
8
8.0
1
5
0
1
1
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NO
10
12
4
16
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Stephone Anthony's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Stephone Anthony's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Stephone Anthony's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Stephone Anthony's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 24
@NYJ
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
NO
Game scheduled for 10/1 9:30 AM ET
5
Oct 8
TEN
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@ATL
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
NYJ
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 26
@BAL
Game scheduled for 10/26 8:25 PM ET
9
Nov 5
OAK
Game scheduled for 11/5 8:30 PM ET
10
Nov 13
@CAR
Game scheduled for 11/13 8:30 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@NE
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
DEN
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 11
NE
Game scheduled for 12/11 8:30 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@BUF
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@KC
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
BUF
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jay Cutler
2
Matt Moore
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Kenny Stills
3
Rashawn Scott
PUP
Dolphins WR Rashawn Scott is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury.
Like most Dolphins, Scott was the subject of numerous offseason puff pieces. He's competing for the Dolphins' No. 6 receiver job, but that's obviously in jeopardy now. A 2016 UDFA, Scott appeared in two games last season.
Jul 31
WR3
1
Kenny Stills
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Eric Smith
LG
1
Jesse Davis
2
Isaac Asiata
3
Ted Larsen
I.L.
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports Dolphins LG Ted Larsen (torn biceps) is headed to injured reserve.
Larsen suffered a torn biceps last week. Salguero reports the Dolphins hope Larsen will be one of their return players, but he will at least be sidelined the first eight games of the season. Already thin at guard, the Dolphins are running out of options.
Aug 7
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
2
Anthony Steen
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Cody Parkey
Headlines
How to Win at Waivers
Sep 19
The Rotoworld Season Pass Workload and Target Reports can help you become the master of the waiver wire.
More NFL Columns
»
How to Win at Waivers
Sep 19
»
Waiver Wire: Week 3
Sep 19
»
Week 2 NFC Targets/Touches
Sep 19
»
Podcast: Staying Power
Sep 19
»
Dose: Giants Offense Sputters
Sep 19
»
Getting Defensive Week 3
Sep 18
»
Dynasty First Down Week 2
Sep 18
»
Greg Olsen's Injury
Sep 18
NFL Headlines
»
LB-needy Dolphins acquire Anthony from Saints
»
Ben McAdoo could give up play-calling duties
»
Giants sticking with Flowers at left tackle
»
Jaguars claim WR Jaelen Strong off waivers
»
'Fins indefinitely suspend Lawrence Timmons
»
Browns send Corey Coleman to injured reserve
»
Reuben Foster (ankle) sheds walking boot
»
Bears waive WR Tanner Gentry after one week
»
Report: Peanut Tillman training to join FBI
»
James Harrison limited to four snaps thus far
»
Greg Olsen undergoes surgery, placed on IR
»
Higgins listed with starters on depth chart
NFL Links
»
Pay up for this player in Week 2 DFS!
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved