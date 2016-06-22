Owa Odighizuwa | Defensive Lineman | #58

Giants third-year DE Owa Odighizuwa indicated on Twitter that he intends to step away from the game.

"At the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game," Odighizuwa wrote. The 74th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Odighizuwa was a favorite of the draftnik community coming out of UCLA but failed to earn playing time in the Giants' defensive line rotation the past two seasons. Only 25, Odighizuwa may consider a comeback down the road.