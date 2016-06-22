Player Page

Owa Odighizuwa | Defensive Lineman | #58

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 270
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (74) / NYG
Giants third-year DE Owa Odighizuwa indicated on Twitter that he intends to step away from the game.
"At the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game," Odighizuwa wrote. The 74th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Odighizuwa was a favorite of the draftnik community coming out of UCLA but failed to earn playing time in the Giants' defensive line rotation the past two seasons. Only 25, Odighizuwa may consider a comeback down the road. Apr 3 - 5:11 PM
Source: Owa Odighizuwa on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG142130.00.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NYG42130.00.0000000000000
2016NYG142130.00.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18NO0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25WAS0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 3@MIN0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@GB0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16BAL0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@LAR1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6PHI0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 14CIN0110.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20CHI0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@CLE0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18DET1010.00.0000000100000
16Dec 22@PHI0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@WAS0000.00.0000000000000

