Player Results
Article Results
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Will Tye
(TE)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Jacob Huesman
(RB)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
Ryan Nassib
(QB)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Daryl Virgies
(RB)
Larry Donnell
(TE)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Kevin Norwood
(WR)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
Keith Wenning
(QB)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Geno Smith
(QB)
George Winn
(RB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Owa Odighizuwa | Defensive Lineman | #58
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/1/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 270
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 3 (74) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.16 million contract. The deal included a $740,500 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants third-year DE Owa Odighizuwa indicated on Twitter that he intends to step away from the game.
"At the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game," Odighizuwa wrote. The 74th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Odighizuwa was a favorite of the draftnik community coming out of UCLA but failed to earn playing time in the Giants' defensive line rotation the past two seasons. Only 25, Odighizuwa may consider a comeback down the road.
Apr 3 - 5:11 PM
Source:
Owa Odighizuwa on Twitter
The Giants gave second-year DE Owa Odighizuwa reps as an interior pass rusher at spring workouts.
Before training camp, Odighizuwa plans to seek advice from ex-Giant Justin Tuck, who was one of the NFL's fiercest inside rushers in addition to his left end role in base packages. NJ.com's Jordan Raanan compares Odighizuwa's potential usage more to that of Mathias Kiwanuka, an end-linebacker-tackle hybrid in his prime. Odighizuwa is trying to earn rotational snaps behind starters Olivier Vernon, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, and Damon "Snacks" Harrison.
Wed, Jun 22, 2016 09:59:00 PM
Source:
NJ.com
Giants rookie DE Owa Odighizuwa (hamstring, IR/recall) returned to practice Thursday.
Practicing this early in the process suggests Odighizuwa will be ready to return when first eligible Week 17. The first-year end out of UCLA has been limited to 130 snaps by various injuries. New York needs as much pass-rushing juice as they can find.
Thu, Dec 17, 2015 10:43:00 AM
Source:
Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter
Giants placed rookie DE Owa Odighizuwa (hamstring) on injured reserve-designated to return.
He will be eligible to return Week 17. Odighizuwa missed the first three weeks of the season with a foot injury and suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago. The rookie has not recorded a sack in 130 defensive snaps. This is shaping up as a lost year for the UCLA product. TE Jerome Cunningham was added off the practice squad in a corresponding move, but this move likely opens up a spot for Jason Pierre-Paul to be activated later in the week.
Thu, Nov 5, 2015 10:39:00 AM
Giants DE Odighizuwa to retire from football?
Apr 3 - 5:11 PM
Odighizuwa gets reps as inside pass rusher
Wed, Jun 22, 2016 09:59:00 PM
Giants DE Owa Odighizuwa returns to practice
Thu, Dec 17, 2015 10:43:00 AM
Giants place DE Owa Odighizuwa on I.R./recall
Thu, Nov 5, 2015 10:39:00 AM
More Owa Odighizuwa Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Giants Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYG
14
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
NYG
4
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
14
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@DAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
NO
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
WAS
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
@MIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@GB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
BAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
CIN
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
CHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CLE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
@PHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@WAS
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Josh Johnson
3
Geno Smith
Sidelined
Giants agreed to terms with QB Geno Smith, formerly of the Jets.
Smith may have had a chance to start in Cleveland but ultimately decided to stay in East Rutherford, where he'll serve as the backup to Eli Manning. The 26-year-old is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 7 of last season.
Mar 17
4
Keith Wenning
RB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Shane Vereen
Sidelined
Shane Vereen agreed to reduce his base salary from $3.15 million to $2.15 million.
The details of the agreement are not available, but Vereen will likely be able to earn some of that money back via incentives. The Giants made it clear Vereen would return when they paid his $500,000 roster bonus earlier this month, but this move gives them some financial relief in the event he is not able to come back from tearing his triceps twice last season.
Mar 23
3
Orleans Darkwa
4
Shaun Draughn
5
George Winn
GLB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Shane Vereen
3RB
1
Shane Vereen
2
Paul Perkins
FB
1
Rhett Ellison
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Roger Lewis
3
Tavarres King
4
Kevin Norwood
WR2
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Sterling Shepard
3
Dwayne Harris
4
Darius Powe
WR3
1
Sterling Shepard
TE
1
Will Tye
2
Jerell Adams
3
Matt LaCosse
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Martin Wallace
LG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Adam Gettis
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Khaled Holmes
RG
1
John Jerry
2
Brett Jones
3
Jon Halapio
RT
1
D.J. Fluker
2
Bobby Hart
3
Michael Bowie
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
