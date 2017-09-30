Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jordan Phillips | Defensive Lineman | #97

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 341
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (52) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dolphins waived DT Jordan Phillips.
Losing play time this season, the 2015 second-rounder threw a "sideline tantrum" in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. That was apparently the final straw for the Dolphins, who used to make a habit of talking Phillips up. Instead, he fails to play out his rookie contract. Phillips has never been an effective NFL player. Oct 2 - 4:08 PM
Source: Armando Salguero on Twitter
More Jordan Phillips Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2018MIA43251.055.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015MIA15154192.0147.0000000400000
2016MIA161310230.50.01170000300000
2017MIA13106162.02211.0000000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 9TEN0110.00.0000000000000
2Sep 16@NYJ1011.055.0000000100000
3Sep 23OAK2020.00.0000000000000
4Sep 30@NE0110.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Cliff Avril
2Randy Starks
3Xavier Cooper
4Jason Hatcher
5Charles Johnson
6Jared Odrick
7Eugene Sims
8Jeoffrey Pagan
9Anthony Lanier
10Chris Canty
11Brian Robison
12Wallace Gilberry
13David King
14Cornelius Washington
15Whitney Richardson
16Darryl Tapp
17Michael Buchanan
18Karl Klug
19Lawrence Sidbury
20Quinton Coples
21Hau'oli Kikaha
22Chris Clemons
23Cory Redding
24Ropati Pitoitua
25Jaye Howard
26DeAngelo Tyson
27Jacquies Smith
28Howard Jones
29Eric Lee
30Julius Warmsley
31Ryan Delaire
32Ray Drew
33B.J. McBryde
34Mehdi Abdesmad
35Terrence Fede
36Phillip Hunt
37Ondre Pipkins
38Praise Martin-Oguike
39Alex Barrett
40Ja'Von Rolland-Jones
41George Uko
42Keith Browner
43Scott Crichton
44Henry Melton
45Vaughn Martin
46Joe Kruger
47Kenny Horsley
48Emmanuel Dieke
49Josh Boyd
50Justin Trattou
51David Moala
52Ed Stinson
53Fili Moala
54Kendall Reyes
55Kenton Adeyemi
56Dylan Wynn
57Max Valles
58Ishaq Williams
59Tavaris Barnes
60Trent Harris
61JT Jones
62Kony Ealy
63Dan Pettinato
64B.J. Larsen
65Nate Orchard
DT1Jordan Phillips
2Tyson Jackson
3Ken Bishop
4Doug Worthington
5Markus Kuhn
6Glenn Foster
7Colin Cole
8Desmond Bryant
9Dwan Edwards
10Paul Soliai
11Brandon Bair
12Mike Martin
13Chris Baker
14Malik McDowell
15Jerel Worthy
16Kenrick Ellis
17Ryan Carrethers
18Alan Branch
19Taniela Tupou
20Jeremiah Ledbetter
21Jamiyus Pittman
22Jeremy Faulk
23Trenton Thompson
24Khyri Thornton
25Charles Walker
26Lawrence Virgil
27Ego Ferguson
28Bobby Richardson
29Martin Ifedi
30Christian Ringo
31Owen Obasuyi
32Elijah Qualls
33John Hughes
34Tyrunn Walker
35Tenny Palepoi
36David Parry
37Ashaad Mabry
38Eric Crume
39Vincent Valentine
40Woodrow Hamilton
41Jason Jones
42Kendall Langford
43Sen'Derrick Marks
NT1Jeremiah Ratliff
2Brodrick Bunkley
3Letroy Guion
4Josh Chapman
5Josh Banks
6John Jenkins
7Joey Mbu
8Dan Williams
9Robert Thomas
10Louis Trinca-Pasat
11Mike Purcell
12Terry Williams
13Devaunte Sigler
14Jacobbi McDaniel
15Iosia Iosia
16DeAngelo Brown
17Omarius Bryant
18Christian LaCouture
19Sione Fua
20Travian Robertson
21T.J. Barnes
22A.J. Francis
23Du'Vonta Lampkin
24Ricky Lumpkin
25Jerrell Powe
26C.J. Wilson
27Roy Miller
28Roy Philon
29Montori Hughes
30Joshua Frazier
31William Campbell
32Matt Conrath
33Cam Thomas
34Jasper Coleman
35Christo Bilukidi
36Alameda Ta'amu
37Chunky Clements
38Izaah Lunsford
39Dee Liner
40Kingsley Opara
41Mike Thornton
42Chigbo Anunoby
43Delvon Simmons
44DeShawn Williams
45Tevita Finau
46David Carter
47Phil Taylor
48Cameron Botticelli
49Chuka Ndulue
50Josh Watson
51Kyle Rose
52Demetris Anderson
53Mychealon Thomas
54Paul Boyette Jr.
55Chris Neild
56Josh Augusta
57Luther Robinson
58Isaako Aaitui
59Christian Tupou
MLB1Skai Moore
2Rey Maualuga
3Dewey McDonald
4Henry Coley
5Marshall McFadden
6Emmanuel Smith
7Richard Jarvis
8James Laurinaitis
9Jason Williams
10Allen Bradford
11Jonathan Freeny
12Arthur Brown
13Nick Moody
14Uani' Unga
15Paul Dawson
16Trevor Bates
17Scooby Wright
18Kenneth Olugbode
19David Harris
20Jayrone Elliott
21B.J. Bello
22Jack Lynn
23Tank Carder
24Tony Steward
25Sae Tautu
26Shayne Skov
27Max Bullough
28Jason Cabinda
29Reggie Hunter
30Matthew Oplinger
31Montese Overton
32Kache Palacio
33Jacob Lindsey
34Andrew Hudson
35Jerry Franklin
36William Ossai
37Jason Hall
38Justin Durant
39KeShun Freeman
40Nate Boyer
41Eric Pinkins
42Terence Garvin
43Riley Bullough
44Terrance Plummer
45Kyle Coleman
46Chad Meredith
47Sam Barrington
48Richie Brown
49Garret Dooley
50Chris Young
51Xavier Woodson-Luster
52John Lotulelei
53Anthony Harrell
54Steven Daniels
55Donnie Baggs
WLB1DeAndre Levy
2Chris White
3Larry Dean
4James-Michael Johnson
5A.J. Hawk
6Keith Rivers
7Shaan Washington
8Jermaine Grace
9Eric Nzeocha
10Corey Thompson
11Brandon Watts
12Nigel Harris
13Corey Nelson
14Brett Taylor
15Cayson Collins
16Manase Hungalu
17Bo Lokombo
18Darien Harris
19Darreon Herring
20Troy Davis
21D'Juan Hines
22Azeem Victor
23Anthony Winbush
24Donavin Newsom
25Tre'von Johnson
26Justin Currie
27Torrey Green
28Adam Bighill
29Chris Frey
30Junior Joseph
31Justin Anderson
32Dillon Lee
33Raphael Kirby
34Justin Horton
35Don Cherry
36Airius Moore
37Matthew Wells
38Alex Singleton
39Jerrell Harris
40Darius Eubanks
41Travis Long
42Marquis Spruill
43James Davidson
44Courtland Clavette
45Connor Harris
46D.J. Lynch
47Abner Logan
48Tyler Gray
49Jared Koster
50Nick Usher
51Lucas Wacha
52Andrew Motuapuaka
53Shaheed Salmon
54Emmanuel Beal
SLB1Lawrence Timmons
2Victor Butler
3Ashlee Palmer
4Michael Mauti
5James Gaines
6Edmond Robinson
7Deon King
8Brandon Bell
9Jake Ganus
10J.T. Thomas
11Danny Lansanah
12Jo-Lonn Dunbar
13Tyrell Adams
14Shea McClellin
15James Cowser
16Quentin Poling
17Quentin Groves
18Tyler Starr
19Mike Mohamed
20Myke Tavarres
21James Onwualu
22Ronald Powell
23Colton Jumper
24Josh Forrest
25Brady Sheldon
26Zeek Bigger
27Mike Moore
28Josh McNary
29Jared Barber
30Lamar Louis
31Brooks Ellis
32Kyle Wilson
33Jimmie Gilbert
34Darius English
35Ladell Fleming
36Xzavier Dickson
37Markus Pierce-Brewster
38Freddie Bishop
39Justin Jackson
40Keshaun Malone
41Travis Feeney
42Josh Kaddu
43Travis Lewis
44Bjoern Werner
45Jayson DiManche
46Mister Alexander
47Matt Robinson
48Ivan McLennan
49Ka'Lial Glaud
50Antonio Longino
51Gionni Paul
52Jacob Pugh
53Joel Lanning
54Frank Ginda
55Jonathan Celestin
56Cameron Lawrence
ILB1Jerrell Freeman
2D'Qwell Jackson
3Curtis Lofton
4Nate Irving
5Daryl Washington
6Erin Henderson
7Josh Mauga
8David Talley
9Glenn Carson
10Cory James
11Zaire Anderson
12Zaviar Gooden
13Spencer Paysinger
14Neiron Ball
15Jamari Lattimore
16Mark Herzlich
17David Hawthorne
18Kevin Minter
19John Timu
20Kenny Demens
21Brad Jones
22Jeff Luc
23Ukeme Eligwe
24Quentin Gause
25Sio Moore
26Reggie Northrup
27Keith Kelsey
28Kevin Reddick
29Kaelin Burnett
30Kennan Gilchrist
31Greer Martini
32Frank Shannon
33Justin Tuggle
34Taiwan Jones
35Anthony Wint
36Calvin Munson
37Josh Keyes
OLB1Willie Young
2Manny Lawson
3Lorenzo Mauldin
4Frank Zombo
5Jarvis Jones
6Kevin Dodd
7Dylan Donahue
8Ejuan Price
9Jonathan Newsome
10Randell Johnson
11Dezman Moses
12Aaron Wallace
13Gerald Rivers
14Ufomba Kamalu
15Tamba Hali
16Dan Skuta
17Justin Staples
18Chris Odom
19IK Enemkpali
20Cassanova McKinzy
21Sage Harold
22Diaheem Watkins
23Jason Neill
24Stansly Maponga
25Jeff Holland
26Corey Lemonier
27Jarius Wynn
CB1Tracy Porter
2Sean Smith
3Leodis McKelvin
4Keenan Lewis
5Antonio Cromartie
6Ron Brooks
7Brandon Flowers
8Chris Houston
9Jeremy Lane
10Tim Jennings
11Cortland Finnegan
12Nolan Carroll
13David Amerson
14Leonard Johnson
15Mohammed Seisay
16Cortez Allen
17Darrelle Revis
18Tony Lippett
19Cariel Brooks
20Mike Tyson
21Jalen Myrick
22Cre'von LeBlanc
23Brandon Dixon
24Bradley Fletcher
25Zackary Bowman
26Alfonzo Dennard
27Bill Bentley
28Justin Gilbert
29Delvin Breaux
30Lardarius Webb
31Brandon Boykin
32Mike Jones
33Ladarius Gunter
34Chris Cook
35Alan Ball
36D.J. White
37R.J. Stanford
38Marquez White
39Kenneth Acker
40Art Maulet
41Dee Virgin
42Christian Campbell
43Kyle Arrington
44Darrin Walls
45Isaiah Frey
46Craig Mager
47Antwon Blake
48Chris Lewis-Harris
49Dwayne Gratz
50Dax Swanson
51Jumal Rolle
52Darren Woodard
53Ri'Shard Anderson
FS1Dwight Lowery
2Isa Abdul-Quddus
3Kenny Phillips
4Daimion Stafford
5Ed Reynolds
6Derron Smith
7Ronald Martin
8A.J. Hendy
9Pierre Warren
10Quin Blanding
11Quintin Demps
12Marwin Evans
13Demontre Hurst
14Kai Nacua
15Winston Guy
16Josh Furman
17Robert Blanton
18Dion Bailey
19Steven Terrell
20Harlan Miller
21Bacarri Rambo
22Jordan Lomax
23Alex Gray
24Robert Golden
25Robenson Therezie
26Jordan Moore
27Marqueston Huff
28Nick Orr
29Damarius Travis
30Ross Weaver
31Gerod Holliman
32Isaiah Johnson
33Marcus McWilson
34Mykkele Thompson
35Nate Ness
36Malcolm Bronson
37Stevie Brown
38Durell Eskridge
39Lee Hightower
40Demetrious Cox
41Marcelis Branch
42Josh Robinson
43Malik Golden
44Orion Stewart
45Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith
46Rahim Moore
47Sammy Seamster
48Ross Madison
49Tim Scott
50Wes Miller
51Harold Jones-Quartey
52Tyrequek Zimmerman
53Ironhead Gallon
54Daniel Henry
55Denzel Johnson
56Dean Marlowe
57Christian Bryant
58Lonnie Ballentine
59Marcus Ball
60D.J. Campbell
61Jean Fanor
62Khalid Wooten
63Brandan Bishop
64Antone Exum
65Chris Hackett
66T.J. Mutcherson
67Stephen Roberts
68Secdrick Cooper
69Chris Cooper
70Elijah Campbell
71Trayvon Henderson
72Fish Smithson
73Jason Thompson
74L.J. McCray
75Nate Holley
76Robert Nelson
77Brandon Bryant
78Jeremy Reaves
79Josh Evans
80Desmond Cooper
81Ras-I Dowling
82Landon Feichter
83Anthony Walters
84Rickey Jefferson
85Tevin Mitchel
86Justin Cox
87Rolan Milligan
88Chanceller James
89Dashaun Phillips
90Aaron Taylor
91Malik Reaves
SS1Aaron Williams
2Antrel Rolle
3William Moore
4Brandon Browner
5Jimmy Wilson
6Jeron Johnson
7William Gay
8Kelcie McCray
9Cooper Taylor
10Duke Ihenacho
11Tyree Robinson
12Tre Sullivan
13Will Blackmon
14Don Jones
15Kurtis Drummond
16Major Wright
17Taylor Mays
18Duke Williams
19Phillip Thomas
20Demarkus Perkins
21Lamarcus Brutus
22Floyd Raven
23Josh Aubrey
24Steven Parker
25Godwin Igwebuike
26Brian Randolph
27Tigie Sankoh
28Trae Elston
29Jordan Sterns
30Quincy Mauger
31Micah Hannemann
32Calvin Pryor
33Vinnie Sunseri
34B.J. Lowery
35Omar Bolden
36Jordan Kovacs
37Jemea Thomas
38Dante Barnett
39Jarrod Harper
40Terrish Webb
41Simeon Thomas
42Tray Matthews
43Justin Halley
44Dexter McCoil
45K.J. Dillon
46Elijah Shumate
47Jered Bell
48Joe Powell
49Tyrice Beverette
50Ryan Murphy
51Robert Smith
52Ray Vinopal
53Robert Lester
54Otha Foster
55Akeem Davis
56Maurice Alexander
57Kimario McFadden
58Alex Carter
59Brandian Ross
60Shiloh Keo
61Corey White
62Cedric Thompson
63Erick Dargan
64Brandon Person
65Anthony Jefferson
66Brian Blechen
67Ian Wild
68Dallin Leavitt
69Afolabi Laguda
70Lorenzo Jerome
71Jadar Johnson
72Stefan McClure
73A.J. Stamps
74Josh Liddell
75Deron Washington
76Kacy Rodgers
77Jordan Simone
78Eddie Pleasant
79Shamiel Gary
80Anthony Cioffi
81Corey Griffin
82Marcus Cromartie
83Tyson Graham
84Treston Decoud
85Michael Caputo
86Brian Suite
87Shak Randolph
88Malik Smith
89Jordan Sullen
P1Drew Butler
2Matt Darr
3Michael Koenen
4Dave Zastudil
5Tim Masthay
6Steve Weatherford
7Brad Nortman
8Brad Wing
9Shane Lechler
10Ryan Quigley
11Ryan Santoso
12Sam Irwin-Hill
13Ryan Winslow
14Brandon Fields
15Steven Clark
16A.J. Hughes
17Toby Baker
18Ben LeCompte
19Kip Smith
20Robert Malone
21Spencer Lanning
22Jeff Locke
23Cody Mandell
24Kyle Christy
25Garrett Swanson
26Tom Hackett
27Taylor Symmank
28Kenny Allen
29Austin Rehkow
30Shane Tripucka
31Jon Ryan
32Peter Mortell
33Richie Leone
34Will Monday
35Ben Turk
36Justin Vogel
37Colby Wadman
38Swayze Waters
39Will Johnson
 

 