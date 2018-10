I.L.

Patriots selected Purdue LB Ja'whaun Bentley with the No. 143 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Expected to be a seventh-round pick or PFA, Bentley is a surprise pick in the fifth round. 6-foot-2, 252 pounds, Bentley is a run-thumper with considerable athletic limitations. His ceiling is likely as a rotational option on early downs.