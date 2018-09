Eddie Goldman | Defensive Lineman | #91 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (24) / 1/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 320 College: Florida State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (39) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2015: Signed a four-year, $5.686 million contract. The deal contains $3.524 million guaranteed, including a $2.395 million bonus. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Bears signed NT Eddie Goldman to a four-year contract extension through 2022. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth at least $42 million with $25 million in guaranteed money. This makes Golden one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in football. It's a much-deserved raise for a player who had been entering the final year of his rookie deal. Now equipped with former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack along with first-round linebacker Roquan Smith, Chicago's defense is going to be a weekly test for opposing offenses. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Bears NT Eddie Goldman is week to week with a concussion. It's Goldman's second documented concussion as a professional. The first came two years ago in the preseason. A critical part of the Bears' run defense, Goldman has 12 days to get healthy for the opener. Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter

Bears placed NT Eddie Goldman (ankle) on injured reserve, ending his season. Cornelius Edison will take his place on the active roster. Goldman is arguably the Bears' top run-stopper when healthy, but that was rarely the case this year. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and aggravated the injury several times. Goldman recorded 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks over six games this season.