Player Results
Article Results
Ali Marpet
(K)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Thomas Sperbeck
(WR)
Antony Auclair
(TE)
Nick Folk
(K)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Derel Walker
(WR)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Austin Johnson
(RB)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Tevin Westbrook
(TE)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Russell Hansbrough
(RB)
Sefo Liufau
(QB)
Blake Sims
(RB)
Bobo Wilson
(WR)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Quayvon Hicks
(RB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Mike Evans
(WR)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Ali Marpet | Guard | #74
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/17/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 307
College:
Hobart
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (61) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $3,773,586 contract. The deal contains $1,004,424 fully guaranteed. 2017: $703,054, 2018: $874,581, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter made Ali Marpet's move to center official.
"I know I said at one point that it was an experiment," said Koetter. "I mean, it's an experiment that we fully expect to work or we wouldn't be messing around with it." Marpet was arguably the Bucs' best blocker as a 2016 rookie, especially excelling in the run game. He should be an upgrade on incumbent C Joe Hawley, whose performance was middling across the board.
Jun 15 - 3:07 PM
Source:
Jenna Laine on Twitter
The Bucs plan to give RG Ali Marpet some looks at center during OTAs.
Marpet played every snap at guard last year, but the Bucs view him a better fit at center. Moving him would allow Tampa to get bigger with J.R. Sweezy and Kevin Pamphile starting inside. The Bucs also have Joe Hawley and Evan Smith as fallback options.
Mar 30 - 9:34 PM
Source:
Pewter Report
Bucs RG Ali Marpet is expected to be sidelined until training camp as he recovers from an undisclosed "procedure."
The same is true of new LG J.R. Sweezy. New coach Dirk Koetter declined to go into detail on either player. The No. 61 overall pick of last year's draft, Marpet started 13 games, missing Weeks 10-12 with an ankle issue. Marpet held his own when on the field, and is likely viewed as an ascending player by Tampa.
Tue, Apr 26, 2016 03:29:00 PM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Bucs rookie Ali Marpet is expected to open the season as the starting right guard.
The jump from Division III program Hobart to the NFL is a big one, but Marpet has reportedly held his own in training camp despite facing All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy every day in practice. With RT Demar Dotson sidelined for likely the first month of the season, a strong showing from Marpet would help solidify the right side of the offensive line.
Mon, Aug 24, 2015 11:07:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Bucs make Ali Marpet move to center official
Jun 15 - 3:07 PM
Bucs could move Ali Marpet to center
Mar 30 - 9:34 PM
Ali Marpet likely out until camp
Tue, Apr 26, 2016 03:29:00 PM
Marpet expected to open season at right guard
Mon, Aug 24, 2015 11:07:00 AM
More Ali Marpet Player News
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
TB
13
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TB
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Doug Martin
Suspended
According to Joe Bucs Fan, Doug Martin looks "quicker" and "bulkier" this year.
"Looks like a guy who’s been pounding it in the weight room," wrote Joe Bucs Fan. ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine also posted a clip on Twitter showing Martin with a bursting run around the left side, with Laine noting "powerful running" and "nice cuts." There is obviously no contact at minicamp this week, but all reports around a rejuvenated Martin have been positive since he left rehab. Now basically year-to-year on his deal, Martin seems out to prove he still has "it" after a rough 2016. He'll have RB2 appeal once his three-game ban runs dry.
Jun 13
2
Charles Sims
3
Jacquizz Rodgers
4
Jeremy McNichols
Sidelined
Bucs signed fifth-round RB Jeremy McNichols and third-round S Kendell Beckwith to four-year contracts.
Recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum, McNichols is targeting training camp for his NFL practice debut. A third-down type, McNichols figures to spend his rookie season buried on the depth chart. He'll need to show well on special teams in training camp.
May 23
5
Peyton Barber
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Doug Martin
FB
1
Austin Johnson
2
Quayvon Hicks
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Chris Godwin
3
Josh Huff
4
Freddie Martino
5
Derel Walker
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Adam Humphries
3
Donteea Dye
4
Bernard Reedy
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
O.J. Howard
2
Cameron Brate
3
Luke Stocker
4
Alan Cross
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
J.R. Sweezy
2
Josh Allen
3
Michael Liedtke
C
1
Ali Marpet
2
Joe Hawley
3
James Stone
RG
1
Evan Smith
2
Caleb Benenoch
3
Jarvis Harrison
RT
1
Demar Dotson
2
Kevin Pamphile
K
1
Nick Folk
2
Roberto Aguayo
