Ali Marpet | Guard | #74

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 307
College: Hobart
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (61) / TB
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter made Ali Marpet's move to center official.
"I know I said at one point that it was an experiment," said Koetter. "I mean, it's an experiment that we fully expect to work or we wouldn't be messing around with it." Marpet was arguably the Bucs' best blocker as a 2016 rookie, especially excelling in the run game. He should be an upgrade on incumbent C Joe Hawley, whose performance was middling across the board. Jun 15 - 3:07 PM
Source: Jenna Laine on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015TB 132020.00.0000000000000
2016TB 163030.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Doug Martin
2Charles Sims
3Jacquizz Rodgers
4Jeremy McNichols
5Peyton Barber
GLB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB1Charles Sims
2Doug Martin
FB1Austin Johnson
2Quayvon Hicks
WR11Mike Evans
2Chris Godwin
3Josh Huff
4Freddie Martino
5Derel Walker
WR21DeSean Jackson
2Adam Humphries
3Donteea Dye
4Bernard Reedy
WR31Adam Humphries
TE1O.J. Howard
2Cameron Brate
3Luke Stocker
4Alan Cross
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1J.R. Sweezy
2Josh Allen
3Michael Liedtke
C1Ali Marpet
2Joe Hawley
3James Stone
RG1Evan Smith
2Caleb Benenoch
3Jarvis Harrison
RT1Demar Dotson
2Kevin Pamphile
K1Nick Folk
2Roberto Aguayo
 

 