Ali Marpet | Guard | #74 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (24) / 4/17/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 307 College: Hobart Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (61) / TB Contract: 6/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $3,773,586 contract. The deal contains $1,004,424 fully guaranteed. 2017: $703,054, 2018: $874,581, 2019: Free Agent

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter made Ali Marpet's move to center official. "I know I said at one point that it was an experiment," said Koetter. "I mean, it's an experiment that we fully expect to work or we wouldn't be messing around with it." Marpet was arguably the Bucs' best blocker as a 2016 rookie, especially excelling in the run game. He should be an upgrade on incumbent C Joe Hawley, whose performance was middling across the board. Source: Jenna Laine on Twitter

The Bucs plan to give RG Ali Marpet some looks at center during OTAs. Marpet played every snap at guard last year, but the Bucs view him a better fit at center. Moving him would allow Tampa to get bigger with J.R. Sweezy and Kevin Pamphile starting inside. The Bucs also have Joe Hawley and Evan Smith as fallback options. Source: Pewter Report

Bucs RG Ali Marpet is expected to be sidelined until training camp as he recovers from an undisclosed "procedure." The same is true of new LG J.R. Sweezy. New coach Dirk Koetter declined to go into detail on either player. The No. 61 overall pick of last year's draft, Marpet started 13 games, missing Weeks 10-12 with an ankle issue. Marpet held his own when on the field, and is likely viewed as an ascending player by Tampa. Source: Tampa Bay Times