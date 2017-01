Quinten Rollins | Defensive Back | #24

Sidelined

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, there is "legitimate hope" Jordy Nelson (broken ribs) will return next week if the Packers advance to the NFC Championship game.

Nelson was on the field before Sunday's game against Dallas and has his sights set on playing in the NFC Championship. Of course, that would require the Packers to beat a Dallas team they already lost to once this season. In Jordy's own words, it would also require Nelson "getting back to normal breathing," which sounds like a good goal. Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison will lead the receiving corps in Nelson's absence.