Donovan Smith | Tackle | #76 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (25) / 6/23/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 338 College: Penn State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (34) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 6/1/2015: Signed a four-year, $6.068 million contract. The deal contains $4.373 million guaranteed, including a $2.673 million signing bonus. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers are "optimistic" LT Donovan Smith (knee) will be ready for Week 1 against the Saints. Safety Justin Evans, who is out with a foot injury, is also expected to be ready for the Bucs' season opener. Smith suffered what was believed to be a serious injury during Tuesday's practice, though it appears he dodged a major bullet. Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com confirmed that Smith's injury will not require surgery. The 25-year-old has started all 48 games for the Bucs since arriving as a second-round pick in 2015. Source: Rick Stroud on Twitter

Bucs LT Donovan Smith suffered what appeared to be a "fairly serious knee injury" at practice Tuesday. Smith's leg was rolled up on at the end of a running play and he had to be helped off by trainers. Michael Liedtke finished practice with the starters. Smith was subpar last season, finishing as Pro Football Focus' No. 45 tackle among 79 qualifiers, but he's undeniably needed given Tampa Bay's lack of serviceable depth in the trenches. It's still very early in Smith's diagnosis, so it's possible he's ready for Week 1. Stay tuned for updates. Source: Tampa Bay Times

Bucs OL coach George Warhop thinks LT Donovan Smith "can be one of the top two or three tackles in the league." "I think he's got strength. He's got quickness. He's got athleticism," Warhop said. "He is an unbelievable talent." Smith has yet to show that upside on the field, but Warhop believes the tackle became more consistent as last season wore on. With an offense poised to break out, the Bucs will need their line to offer better protection for Jameis Winston, and that starts with Smith. Source: Tampa Bay Times