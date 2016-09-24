Player Page

Frank Clark | Defensive Lineman | #55

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 260
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (63) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks DE Frank Clark injured his wrist in Friday's practice, and is visiting a specialist on Monday.
That's not good news. Wrist injuries can be more difficult to play through than hand issues for defensive linemen. Clark is coming off a 10-sack 2016. Aug 28 - 4:07 PM
Source: Bob Condotta on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015SEA15151163.0165.3000001200000
2016SEA1525224710.0676.7000102000000
Frank Clark's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA1231.088.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAR3142.0115.5000000000000
3Sep 25SF0220.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NYJ1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@ARZ4151.5106.7000001000000
8Oct 30@NO3361.055.0000000000000
9Nov 7BUF0331.088.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NE3251.055.0000000000000
11Nov 20PHI1230.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@TB2130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4CAR0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@GB0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 15LAR1121.5138.7000000000000
16Dec 24ARZ2350.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@SF4041.077.0000101000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Jermaine Kearse
3Kasen Williams
4Tanner McEvoy
5David Moore
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Rodney Smith
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Tyrone Swoopes
LT1Rees Odhiambo
2Darrell Brown
3Tyrus Thompson
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Matt Tobin
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Mark Glowinski
2Oday Aboushi
3Will Pericak
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 