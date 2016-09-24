Frank Clark | Defensive Lineman | #55

That's not good news. Wrist injuries can be more difficult to play through than hand issues for defensive linemen. Clark is coming off a 10-sack 2016.

The Seahawks said they are "extremely disappointed" in DE Frank Clark's judgment regarding a tweet he sent to a female Bleacher Report reporter on Tuesday.

The reporter, Natalie Weiner, penned a column on Greg Hardy and domestic violence and referenced a previous column she wrote about Clark's D.V. issue when he was drafted in 2015. Clark lashed out at her on Twitter, saying, "People like you don’t have long careers in your field. I have a job for you cleaning my fish tank when that lil job is ova." He then issued a weak apology before issuing another one. Clark was PFF's No. 11-ranked 4-3 end out of 53 qualifiers in 2016.