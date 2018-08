Rob Havenstein | Tackle | #79 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (26) / 5/13/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 330 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (57) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 8/20/2018: Signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract extension through 2022, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rams signed RT Rob Havenstein to a four-year, $32.5 million contract extension through 2022. This keeps him in L.A. through his age-30 season. Havenstein did a terrific job opening up holes for Todd Gurley last year, earning PFF's No. 2 run-blocking grade among tackles. The Rams have now extended Havenstein, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley while continuing to play hardball with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Source: therams.com

The Rams have moved Rob Havenstein back to right tackle. Jamon Brown is back at guard. The Rams wanted to move Havenstein inside after he struggled at right tackle last year, but Brown is too much of a mismatch for speedy edge rushers. From left to right, the Rams' offensive line is shaping up as LT Andrew Whitworth, LG Rodger Saffold, C John Sullivan, RG Brown, RT Havenstein. The unit has an outside chance to improve to mediocrity this season. Source: Alden Gonzalez on Twitter

Rams GM Les Snead said Rob Havenstein is expected to move to right guard. A 2015 second-rounder, Havenstein has not been the Rams' biggest concern in 28 career starts a right tackle, but he will move to make room for Greg Robinson's switch to the right side. Of course, it is possible Robinson struggles on the right just as he did on the left and Havenstein is called on to pick up the slack. In addition to the tumult on the right, the Rams still do not have a starting-caliber center on the roster. Source: ESPN