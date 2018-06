Danielle Hunter | Defensive Lineman | #99 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (23) / 10/29/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 252 College: LSU Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (88) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 6/27/2018: Signed a six-year, $74.1 million contract. The deal contains $40 million guaranteed. 2018: $2.1 million, 2019-2023: Under Contract, 2024: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Vikings signed LE Danielle Hunter to a five-year, $72 million extension through 2023. He's getting $40 million guaranteed, including a $15 million signing bonus. Hunter was entering the final year of his rookie deal, but there had been talk of an extension all offseason. At $14.4 million annually, Hunter is now the league's seventh-highest-paid 4-3 end, right behind teammate RE Everson Griffen. Hunter has 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons and doesn't turn 24 until October. There is still plenty of room for growth as Hunter gets used to playing 80% of the snaps. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Contract-year Vikings LE Danielle Hunter has no plans to hold out. Hunter is set to make just $2.1 million this season despite being one of the top pass rushers in the league. The Vikings have Anthony Barr and Stefon Diggs also in the final years of their deals, but want to extend Hunter before Week 1. Hunter is going to command more than Everson Griffen's $14.5 million annually. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Contract-year Vikings LE Danielle Hunter says he feels "stronger" and "quicker" this offseason. "I’m much more quicker," Hunter claimed. "Last year, I had put on weight (from 255 pounds in 2016), so now my body is used to it. … I went down there (to train in Houston), and I just focused. It’s as simple as that." Hunter's sacks declined from 12.5 to seven last season, but he was still an asset up front. Amazingly, Hunter is still only 23. Without a fifth-year team option for 2019, the Vikings have incentive to get out in front of Hunter's contract situation and work out an extension before Week 1. That's if they have decided he's in their long-term plans. Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press