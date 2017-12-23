Player Page

Clive Walford | Tight End | #88

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/1/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 250
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (68) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Raiders waived TE Clive Walford.
A formerly buzzed about third-rounder, Walford's career was derailed by a 2016 ATV accident. He caught just nine passes in 13 games last season, falling behind Jared Cook and Lee Smith on the depth chart before a concussion landed him on injured reserve in December. Going on 27, Walford and his intriguing skill-set will still earn a second look, perhaps even on waivers. Mar 27 - 1:43 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017OAK139806.28.90000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015OAK162832920.611.80300.0.00000000
2016OAK153335923.910.90300.0.00000000
2017OAK139806.28.90000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@TEN00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17NYJ177.0000.0000000
3Sep 24@WAS1-1-1.0000.0000000
4Oct 1@DEN00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8BAL00.0000.0000000
6Oct 15LAC00.0000.0000000
7Oct 19KC00.0000.0000000
8Oct 29@BUF00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5@MIA00.0000.0000000
11Nov 19NE144.0000.0000000
12Nov 26DEN00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3NYG45714.3000.0000000
14Dec 10@KC2136.5000.0000000

