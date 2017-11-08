Henry Anderson | Defensive Lineman | #96 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (26) / 8/3/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 301 College: Stanford Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (93) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 7/24/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.93 million contract. The deal contains $613,676 guaranteed. 2018: $719,500, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jets acquired DE Henry Anderson from the Colts in exchange for the No. 235 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Anderson's season was cut short last year following a laryngeal fracture he suffered in November. He recorded 22 tackles, with two sacks and one forced fumble prior to being placed on injured reserve. Going on 27, Anderson will be a tremendous help in the trenches for the Jets as he finished with PFF's No. 15 run-stopping grade out of 44 qualifiers at defensive tackle last season. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Colts placed DE Henry Anderson on injured reserve with a laryngeal fracture, ending his season. He suffered the injury Sunday against Houston. It's another big loss for a Colts team that can't seem to catch a break. He recorded 22 tackles, with two sacks and one forced fumble over 380 defensive snaps this season. The 26-year-old holds PFF's No. 15 run-stopping grade out of 44 qualifiers at defensive tackle. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Colts DE Henry Anderson said he was not fully healthy in 2016. Anderson's promising rookie year ended with a torn ACL which sidelined him until Week 3 last season. Another knee issue cost him three more games, and he never really looked like the same player. "I didn’t have the season that I wanted to," Anderson said. "The knee was definitely nagging me. It was incredibly frustrating." Now healthy and able to participate fully in the offseason program, Anderson should be in line for a bounce-back season. Source: colts.com