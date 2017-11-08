Player Page

Henry Anderson | Defensive Lineman | #96

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 301
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (93) / IND
Jets acquired DE Henry Anderson from the Colts in exchange for the No. 235 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Anderson's season was cut short last year following a laryngeal fracture he suffered in November. He recorded 22 tackles, with two sacks and one forced fumble prior to being placed on injured reserve. Going on 27, Anderson will be a tremendous help in the trenches for the Jets as he finished with PFF's No. 15 run-stopping grade out of 44 qualifiers at defensive tackle last season. Apr 28 - 3:38 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015IND91912311.011.0000000200000
2016IND1193120.00.0000100200000
2017IND9157222.084.0000001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@LAR1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17ARZ2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24CLE0110.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@SEA1120.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8SF1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@TEN0110.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22JAC2131.00.0000001000000
8Oct 29@CIN5271.088.0000000000000
9Nov 5@HOU3030.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Leonard Williams
2Henry Anderson
3Mike Pennel
4Xavier Cooper
5Claude Pelon
6Lawrence Thomas
NT1Steve McLendon
2Deon Simon
ILB1Avery Williamson
2Darron Lee
3Kevin Pierre-Louis
4Kevin Minter
5Neville Hewitt
OLB1Jordan Jenkins
2Josh Martin
3Lorenzo Mauldin
4Freddie Bishop
5Dylan Donahue
CB1Trumaine Johnson
2Morris Claiborne
3Buster Skrine
4Juston Burris
5Darryl Roberts
FS1Marcus Maye
2Terrence Brooks
3Doug Middleton
SS1Jamal Adams
2Rontez Miles
P1Lac Edwards
 

 