Jeremy Langford | Running Back | #33

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/6/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 211
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (106) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Bears waived RB Jeremy Langford.
The Bears gave Langford every opportunity to be their feature back last season, but he wasn't up to the task from a production standpoint, then suffered a high ankle sprain and lost his job to Jordan Howard. Langford could still generate interest on waivers from running back-needy teams like the Chiefs, although ex-Bills No. 2 back Jonathan Williams is a better pickup among available backs. Sep 3 - 3:12 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015CHI1614853733.63.6062227917.412.71100000
2016CHI126220016.73.2041914211.87.50020000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@HOU17573.41263.0000000
2Sep 19PHI11282.51166.0010000
3Sep 25@DAL33110.302157.5000000
8Oct 31MIN00.0011111.0000000
10Nov 13@TB2168.004102.5000000
11Nov 20@NYG681.3133010.0000000
12Nov 27TEN155.0000.0000000
13Dec 4SF122.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@DET341.30111.0000000
15Dec 18GB144.0011818.0000000
16Dec 24WAS7192.71144.0000000
17Jan 1@MIN10262.6034113.7010000

