Tre McBride | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210
College: William & Mary
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 7 (245) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Bears claimed WR Tre McBride off waivers from the Titans.
The No. 245 overall pick of the 2015 draft, McBride began his career as a revered Dynasty league sleeper. He proceeded to catch two passes in two years, spending more time on the practice squad than active roster. Going on 25, he'll compete for snaps at the back end of the Bears' wafer-thin receiver corps. Sep 3 - 12:50 PM
Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015TEN7281.14.001181.18.0000190000
2016TEN200.0.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
14Dec 11DEN00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1HOU00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Jordan Howard
2Benny Cunningham
3Tarik Cohen
4Jeremy Langford
5Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Benny Cunningham
3RB1Benny Cunningham
2Tarik Cohen
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Kevin White
2Markus Wheaton
3Josh Bellamy
WR21Deonte Thompson
2Kendall Wright
3Tre McBride
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Dion Sims
2Zach Miller
3Adam Shaheen
4Ben Braunecker
5Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Kyle Long
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 