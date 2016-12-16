Mario Edwards | Defensive Lineman | #97

Edwards is still getting in shape after spending the first 15 weeks on IR. The Raiders plan to limit him to pass-rush situations in his first game back. Edwards has potential to make more of an impact in the playoffs.

The Raiders may not be getting back Aldon Smith anytime soon, but they will get more disruptive up front with a healthy Edwards, a 2015 second-round pick who turned in a promising rookie campaign. Edwards will play Sunday against the Colts.

According to ESPN's Adam Caplan, the Raiders are "very optimistic" DE Mario Edwards (hip) will return against the Colts in Week 16.

Edwards probably could have played this week but coach Jack Del Rio decided to play it safe by giving him another week of practice reps. Per Caplan, Edwards had a "very solid workout" on Saturday. Already equipped with one of the game's elite pass-rushers in Khalil Mack, the Raiders are going to be downright scary with a healthy Edwards at their disposal.