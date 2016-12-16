Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mario Edwards | Defensive Lineman | #97

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 280
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (35) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Raiders DE Mario Edwards (hip) is expected to play 25 snaps in Saturday's game with the Colts.
Edwards is still getting in shape after spending the first 15 weeks on IR. The Raiders plan to limit him to pass-rush situations in his first game back. Edwards has potential to make more of an impact in the playoffs. Dec 23 - 8:02 PM
Source: Tracy Wolfson on Twitter
More Mario Edwards Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015OAK14338412.5124.8000002200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
16Dec 24INDGame scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17Jan 1@DENGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Matt McGloin
3Connor Cook
RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Andre Holmes
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Mychal Rivera
LT1Donald Penn
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
C1Rodney Hudson
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Denver Kirkland
RT1Menelik Watson
2Austin Howard
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 