Player Page

Weather | Roster

Markus Golden | Linebacker | #44

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 260
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (58) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Arizona Sports' Mike Jurecki reports the Cardinals fear OLB Markus Golden suffered a torn ACL or MCL in the Week 4 win over the 49ers.
Golden will have an MRI on Monday. He was injured on a play that was whistled dead because Golden was offside. Golden collided in the backfield with teammate Budda Baker, who undercut Golden as they met at QB Brian Hoyer. Golden had a breakout 2016 with 12.5 sacks but had yet to register one this season. The former second-rounder is in the third year of his deal. Oct 1 - 10:06 PM
Source: Arizona Sports
More Markus Golden Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017ARZ38080.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015ARZ152110314.0287.0000002000000
2016ARZ1641105112.5967.7000104100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@DET1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@IND4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25DAL3030.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1SF0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@PHIGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15TBGame scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7Oct 22@LARGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5@SFGame scheduled for 11/5 4:05 PM ET
10Nov 9SEAGame scheduled for 11/9 8:25 PM ET
11Nov 19@HOUGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26JACGame scheduled for 11/26 4:25 PM ET
13Dec 3LARGame scheduled for 12/3 4:25 PM ET
14Dec 10TENGame scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15Dec 17@WASGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24NYGGame scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17Dec 31@SEAGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Blaine Gabbert
RB1David Johnson
2Chris Johnson
3Andre Ellington
4Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Chris Johnson
3RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
WR21John Brown
2J.J. Nelson
3Chad Williams
WR31J.J. Nelson
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
LT1D.J. Humphries
2John Wetzel
LG1Mike Iupati
2Will Holden
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Daniel Munyer
RG1Evan Boehm
RT1Jared Veldheer
K1Phil Dawson
 

 