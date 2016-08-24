Markus Golden | Linebacker | #44 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (26) / 3/13/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 260 College: Missouri Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (58) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2015: Signed a four-year contract. The deal included a $1.1 million signing bonus. 2017: $791,212, 2018: $969,318, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Arizona Sports' Mike Jurecki reports the Cardinals fear OLB Markus Golden suffered a torn ACL or MCL in the Week 4 win over the 49ers. Golden will have an MRI on Monday. He was injured on a play that was whistled dead because Golden was offside. Golden collided in the backfield with teammate Budda Baker, who undercut Golden as they met at QB Brian Hoyer. Golden had a breakout 2016 with 12.5 sacks but had yet to register one this season. The former second-rounder is in the third year of his deal. Source: Arizona Sports

ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss believes second-year OLB Markus Golden "has the tools to become a star" in 2016. Coach Bruce Arians hinted at this a little bit back in March after the team acquired Chandler Jones, suggesting Jones' addition will free up Golden for more one-on-one situations. Golden was in on 651 snaps as a rookie, and was credited with eight sacks and 49 combined hits and hurries by Pro Football Focus, while also receiving an elite pass-rush productivity score. Source: ESPN.com

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians believes newly-acquired OLB Chandler Jones will help the other pass rushers on the roster be more effective. "It’s going to make whoever’s next to him better, especially Calais [Campbell], when we put them on the same side," Arians said. "Markus Golden, Alex Okafor, whoever’s in there on the other side. We have a great rotation. I think either one of those other two guys can be double-digit sack guys." Of the names mentioned, Markus Golden has the best shot to take a step forward with Jones on the opposite side. A disruptive if not productive pass rusher as a rookie, the 2015 second rounder could flirt with double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Source: ESPN