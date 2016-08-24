Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Markus Golden
Weather |
Roster
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Chris Hubert
(WR)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(WR)
John Brown
(WR)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Larry Clark
(WR)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
David Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Markus Golden | Linebacker | #44
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 260
College:
Missouri
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (58) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2015: Signed a four-year contract. The deal included a $1.1 million signing bonus. 2017: $791,212, 2018: $969,318, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Arizona Sports' Mike Jurecki reports the Cardinals fear OLB Markus Golden suffered a torn ACL or MCL in the Week 4 win over the 49ers.
Golden will have an MRI on Monday. He was injured on a play that was whistled dead because Golden was offside. Golden collided in the backfield with teammate Budda Baker, who undercut Golden as they met at QB Brian Hoyer. Golden had a breakout 2016 with 12.5 sacks but had yet to register one this season. The former second-rounder is in the third year of his deal.
Oct 1 - 10:06 PM
Source:
Arizona Sports
ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss believes second-year OLB Markus Golden "has the tools to become a star" in 2016.
Coach Bruce Arians hinted at this a little bit back in March after the team acquired Chandler Jones, suggesting Jones' addition will free up Golden for more one-on-one situations. Golden was in on 651 snaps as a rookie, and was credited with eight sacks and 49 combined hits and hurries by Pro Football Focus, while also receiving an elite pass-rush productivity score.
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 10:24:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians believes newly-acquired OLB Chandler Jones will help the other pass rushers on the roster be more effective.
"It’s going to make whoever’s next to him better, especially Calais [Campbell], when we put them on the same side," Arians said. "Markus Golden, Alex Okafor, whoever’s in there on the other side. We have a great rotation. I think either one of those other two guys can be double-digit sack guys." Of the names mentioned, Markus Golden has the best shot to take a step forward with Jones on the opposite side. A disruptive if not productive pass rusher as a rookie, the 2015 second rounder could flirt with double-digit sacks as a sophomore.
Thu, Mar 31, 2016 09:47:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
AzCardinals.com considers second-round OLB Markus Golden a "viable candidate" for snaps opposite Alex Okafor.
Lorenzo Alexander "still spends most of the time with the starters," but Golden has been rotating in, apparently making the most of his snaps. "He’s playing phenomenally hard, working his tail off to learn the system," DC James Bettcher said. "There’s a lot to it. He plays one of the most complex positions ... but he’s continuing to work and we’re excited."
Thu, Aug 6, 2015 10:51:00 PM
Source:
azcardinals.com
Cardinals fear OLB Golden has torn ACL or MCL
Oct 1 - 10:06 PM
Beat writer thinks OLB Golden can be a 'star'
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 10:24:00 AM
Cards think Chandler Jones helps other OLBs
Thu, Mar 31, 2016 09:47:00 AM
Markus Golden earning snaps with the 1s
Thu, Aug 6, 2015 10:51:00 PM
More Markus Golden Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ARZ
3
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
ARZ
15
21
10
31
4.0
28
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
16
41
10
51
12.5
96
7.7
0
0
0
1
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@IND
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
SF
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PHI
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
TB
Game scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@LAR
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@SF
Game scheduled for 11/5 4:05 PM ET
10
Nov 9
SEA
Game scheduled for 11/9 8:25 PM ET
11
Nov 19
@HOU
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
JAC
Game scheduled for 11/26 4:25 PM ET
13
Dec 3
LAR
Game scheduled for 12/3 4:25 PM ET
14
Dec 10
TEN
Game scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@WAS
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
NYG
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@SEA
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Blaine Gabbert
RB
1
David Johnson
I.L.
Speaking Tuesday, coach Bruce Arians said the Cardinals "hope" to have David Johnson (wrist, I.R.) back by Christmas.
The Cardinals host the Giants on Christmas Eve in Week 16. A late-December return for Johnson would be well behind the mid-November date that Johnson is first eligible to come off I.R. Slapped with a 2-3 month timetable after wrist surgery, Christmas time would be at the 3.5-month mark. It's going to be extremely difficult for owners without I.R. spots to keep Johnson on rosters tying up a spot for that long. He'd be a great add for fantasy playoffs, but you have to get there first. And Johnson will be of zero help in achieving that goal.
Sep 12
2
Chris Johnson
3
Andre Ellington
4
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Chris Johnson
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
3
Brittan Golden
WR2
1
John Brown
2
J.J. Nelson
3
Chad Williams
WR3
1
J.J. Nelson
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Questionable
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 4.
Humphries is expected to return Sunday after a week of limited practice. With LG Mike Iupati on IR, the Cardinals are counting on Humphries to improve their offensive line.
Sep 29
2
John Wetzel
Sidelined
Cardinals fill-in LT John Wetzel has a pectoral injury.
The Cardinals are awaiting MRI results. Wetzel has been filling in for D.J. Humphries (knee). Humphries could possibly return for Week 4. If not, the Birds might be forced to shift a struggling Jared Veldheer back to the blindside.
Sep 26
LG
1
Mike Iupati
Sidelined
The Cardinals can save $6.2 million if they release LG Mike Iupati this offseason.
Iupati was placed on IR and may be out for the season with elbow surgery. He's struggled with injuries dating back to last year and had career low PFF grades in 2016. Owed $19.5 million the next two seasons, it's possible the Cardinals could move on from Iupati, though he's still their best offensive lineman when healthy. Releasing Iupati would leave $3.6M in dead money.
Sep 29
2
Will Holden
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Daniel Munyer
RG
1
Evan Boehm
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
K
1
Phil Dawson
Matchups: Redskins at Chiefs
Oct 1
Evan Silva breaks down Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in the Redskins at Chiefs MNF game.
