Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ty Sambrailo | Guard | #74

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 315
College: Colorado State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (59) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Falcons acquired G/T Ty Sambrailo from the Broncos in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick.
A 2015 second-rounder, Sambrailo proved to be a massive bust in Denver. He opened 2015 as the starting left tackle but was abused so bad and benched after Week 3. He didn't prove to be any better at right tackle in 2016. Sambrailo could eventually be tried at right guard in Atlanta. The Falcons are set at their tackle spots with LT Jake Matthews and RT Ryan Schraeder. Sep 1 - 12:29 PM
More Ty Sambrailo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DEN30000.00.0000000000000
2016DEN100000.00.0000000000000
Ty Sambrailo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Ty Sambrailo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ty Sambrailo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Ty Sambrailo's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 