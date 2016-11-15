Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos flip failed G/T Sambrailo to Falcons
John Ross (knee) likely out 'a couple weeks'
Pats CB Cyrus Jones has ACL, meniscus tears
Le'Veon Bell reports to Steelers headquarters
Matt Forte says trade rumors are 'fake news'
NFLPA files pro-Zeke restraining order in TX
Irsay: Andrew Luck unlikely to play Week 1
NFL investigator recommended no ban for Zeke
Mularkey confirms Corey Davis ready for Wk 1
Jets try to get McCown hurt, nearly succeed
Texans sign Hopkins to 5-year, $81M extension
Josh Doctson inactive for preseason finale
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Tyler Renew
(RB)
Matt Simms
(QB)
Deante Burton
(WR)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Kelvin Taylor
(RB)
Derrick Coleman
(RB)
Alex Gray
(TE)
Josh Magee
(WR)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Darion Griswold
(TE)
Mike Meyer
(K)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Alek Torgersen
(QB)
Anthony Dable
(WR)
Marvin Hall
(WR)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Eric Saubert
(TE)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Reginald Davis III
(WR)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Jhurell Pressley
(RB)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Brian Hill
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ty Sambrailo | Guard | #74
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/10/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 315
College:
Colorado State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (59) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/15/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.9 million contract. The deal included a $1.057 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons acquired G/T Ty Sambrailo from the Broncos in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick.
A 2015 second-rounder, Sambrailo proved to be a massive bust in Denver. He opened 2015 as the starting left tackle but was abused so bad and benched after Week 3. He didn't prove to be any better at right tackle in 2016. Sambrailo could eventually be tried at right guard in Atlanta. The Falcons are set at their tackle spots with LT Jake Matthews and RT Ryan Schraeder.
Sep 1 - 12:29 PM
Ty Sambrailo is working at left tackle during Broncos OTAs.
He and Donald Stephenson are splitting the first-team reps with first-round rookie Garett Bolles working with the second team. Considering both veterans were among the worst tackles in the league last season, it is an arrangement which is unlikely to last. Bolles should earn the starting job sooner than later.
Jun 1 - 8:03 AM
Source:
denverbroncos.com
Speaking Monday, Broncos GM John Elway stressed third-year pro Ty Sambrailo is a "real" option at left tackle.
The Broncos have a (file missing) graphic where there offensive line is supposed to be, so it's not really a surprise. The No. 59 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Sambrailo has flopped at both right tackle and left tackle. He's been mentioned as a candidate at guard. It's unlikely he enters Week 1 on the blindside. The line will be an emphasis for the Broncos in the draft.
Apr 24 - 2:22 PM
Source:
Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Broncos OL Ty Sambrailo is expected to be the starting right guard following the team's Week 11 bye.
Struggling all year, the Broncos finally had enough of Donald Stephenson after he got his soul owned by Cameron Jordan on Sunday. Sambrailo made three starts at right tackle earlier this season, and three at left tackle in 2015. A 2015 second-rounder, Sambrailo has never been effective, so Stephenson will remain on speed dial.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 01:52:00 PM
Source:
Troy Renck on Twitter
Broncos flip failed G/T Sambrailo to Falcons
Sep 1 - 12:29 PM
Ty Sambrailo working at left tackle
Jun 1 - 8:03 AM
Ty Sambrailo 'real option' at left tackle
Apr 24 - 2:22 PM
Ty Sambrailo expected to start after bye week
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 01:52:00 PM
More Ty Sambrailo Player News
1
A. Luck
IND
(13355)
2
K. Hunt
KC
(12694)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(11915)
4
M. Bryant
PIT
(11644)
5
D. Woodhead
BAL
(11213)
6
D. Martin
TB
(11052)
7
S. Ware
KC
(10424)
8
E. Elliott
DAL
(10408)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(10306)
10
D. Cook
MIN
(10184)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DEN
3
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DEN
10
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ty Sambrailo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ty Sambrailo's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ty Sambrailo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ty Sambrailo's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
3
Matt Simms
4
Alek Torgersen
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
4
Brian Hill
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Derrick Coleman
2
Tyler Renew
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Andre Roberts
4
Marvin Hall
5
Deante Burton
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
4
Anthony Dable
5
Josh Magee
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Levine Toilolo
3
Josh Perkins
4
Eric Saubert
5
Alex Gray
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Ty Sambrailo
3
Larson Graham
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Sean Harlow
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Travis Averill
3
Cornelius Edison
RG
1
Wes Schweitzer
2
Ben Garland
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
2
Austin Pasztor
3
Daniel Brunskill
4
Andreas Knappe
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
Get a sneak peak at Evan Silva's Shy-Away Top 40 that can be found exclusively in our NFL Draft Guide!
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
»
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
»
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
»
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
»
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
»
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
»
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
