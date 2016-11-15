Ty Sambrailo | Guard | #74 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (25) / 3/10/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 315 College: Colorado State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (59) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/15/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.9 million contract. The deal included a $1.057 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Falcons acquired G/T Ty Sambrailo from the Broncos in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick. A 2015 second-rounder, Sambrailo proved to be a massive bust in Denver. He opened 2015 as the starting left tackle but was abused so bad and benched after Week 3. He didn't prove to be any better at right tackle in 2016. Sambrailo could eventually be tried at right guard in Atlanta. The Falcons are set at their tackle spots with LT Jake Matthews and RT Ryan Schraeder.

Ty Sambrailo is working at left tackle during Broncos OTAs. He and Donald Stephenson are splitting the first-team reps with first-round rookie Garett Bolles working with the second team. Considering both veterans were among the worst tackles in the league last season, it is an arrangement which is unlikely to last. Bolles should earn the starting job sooner than later. Source: denverbroncos.com

Speaking Monday, Broncos GM John Elway stressed third-year pro Ty Sambrailo is a "real" option at left tackle. The Broncos have a (file missing) graphic where there offensive line is supposed to be, so it's not really a surprise. The No. 59 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Sambrailo has flopped at both right tackle and left tackle. He's been mentioned as a candidate at guard. It's unlikely he enters Week 1 on the blindside. The line will be an emphasis for the Broncos in the draft. Source: Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter