Jamon Brown | Guard | #68 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (25) / 3/15/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 330 College: Louisville Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (72) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $3,250,974 contract. The deal contains $754,816 fully guaranteed. 2018: $798,897, 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

NFL suspended Rams RG Jamon Brown two games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. A 16-game starter last season, Brown will be eligible to participate during training camp and the preseason, but he will miss the first two games. He will be eligible to return Week 3 against the Chargers. Austin Blythe, who started a game at left guard last season, will likely get the first crack to replace Brown.

Rams third-year G/T Jamon Brown took all of the first-team reps at right tackle at minicamp. His performance led directly to the Rams trading former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson to the Lions on Thursday. Brown has played strictly guard in the pros, but he made 40 college starts at Louisville at left and right tackle and has adequate size at 6'4/323 and the necessary arm length and measurable athleticism to make the switch. Brown was dubbed a mauler coming out. Source: ESPN.com

Rams RG Jamon Brown is out for the season with a broken leg. Brown opened the season as St. Louis' left guard. He was later moved to right guard and wound up struggling mightily at both positions, currently ranking 77th among 82 qualified guards in Pro Football Focus' charts. A third-round pick in May's draft, Brown will return to compete for playing time in 2016 training camp. The Rams will either turn to Andrew Donnal or Cody Wichmann at right guard.