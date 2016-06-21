Lorenzo Mauldin | Linebacker | #55 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (24) / 10/1/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 259 College: Louisville Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (82) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $3,008,016 contract. The deal contains $674,016 fully guaranteed. 2017: $633,000, 2018: $723,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jets OLB Lorenzo Mauldin has been accused of beating a man for spilling champagne on him at a nightclub. Mauldin (6'4/259) allegedly attacked 5-foot-7, 145-pound Jean Lopez when Lopez spilled bubbly on him at the Highline Ballroom. Photos published by the New York Post show a brutally beaten Lopez, who sustained "multiple maxillofacial fractures" and needed "numerous plates" inserted into the left side of his face and lips, according to Lopez's lawyer. Lopez is suing Mauldin for assault and battery, although criminal charges have not been filed. Source: New York Post

ESPN's Rich Cimini said the Jets expect OLB Lorenzo Mauldin to be an every-down player. The only semi-proven outside linebacker on the roster, the Jets have little choice but to give Mauldin a significant role. On the bright side, he reportedly looked good throughout the offseason program. New York will hope third-round pick Jordan Jenkins can step up to fill the starting role opposite Mauldin. Source: ESPN

ESPN's Rich Cimini said it would not be surprising if the Jets drafted two linebackers this year. With Lorenzo Mauldin the only quality outside linebacker on the roster, the Jets absolutely have to find a starter on the outside, but they could use help inside as well. Starter David Harris is already 32, and Erin Henderson will turn 30 in July. The defensive line remains a strength, but New York has some holes to fill at the second level. Source: ESPN