Lorenzo Mauldin | Linebacker | #55

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 259
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (82) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Jets OLB Lorenzo Mauldin has been accused of beating a man for spilling champagne on him at a nightclub.
Mauldin (6'4/259) allegedly attacked 5-foot-7, 145-pound Jean Lopez when Lopez spilled bubbly on him at the Highline Ballroom. Photos published by the New York Post show a brutally beaten Lopez, who sustained "multiple maxillofacial fractures" and needed "numerous plates" inserted into the left side of his face and lips, according to Lopez's lawyer. Lopez is suing Mauldin for assault and battery, although criminal charges have not been filed. Jun 11 - 7:03 PM
Source: New York Post
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NYJ15134174.0256.3000101000000
2016NYJ1179162.5124.8100000200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN1231.011.0000000000000
2Sep 15@BUF0110.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@KC1120.548.0000000000000
4Oct 2SEA0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@PIT0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 17@ARZ0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23BAL0110.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CLE0220.00.0100000100000
9Nov 6@MIA2130.5612.0000000000000
10Nov 13LAR2130.512.0000000100000
12Nov 27NE1010.00.0000000000000

