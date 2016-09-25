Tyler Kroft | Tight End | #81

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Collins to take front office role with Mets
Adam Wainwright having elbow surgery Tuesday
Kershaw won't start on short rest in NLDS
Salvador Perez (groin) held out of lineup
Gray in 'major consideration' for NL WC Game
Adam Jones (legs) sitting out again Sunday
Scherzer (hamstring) MRI shows 'minor tweak'
Adrian Beltre (hamstring) back in lineup Sun.
Andrew McCutchen (foot) returns to lineup
Seeking 60th HR, Stanton to hit leadoff Sun.
Cabrera's four RBI help Mets best Phils in 11
Smith drives in both Sox runs in win over CLE
Dalvin Cook believed to have torn left ACL
LeSean McCoy totals 106 yards in upset win
Devin Funchess rips putrid Pats D for two TDs
Tyler Kroft has career day Sunday vs Browns
Will Fuller returns from injury with two TDs
A.J. Green totals 57 yards and a score Sunday
Andy Dalton shreds Cleveland for 4 touchdowns
DeAndre Hopkins torches Titans for 10/107/1
Patriots' awful defense revives Cam's 2017
Lamar Miller hits pay dirt twice in blowout
Kizer continues early season struggles vs CIN
Deshaun Watson enters ROY convo with 5 TDs
Jimmy Butler only plays first half vs. Lakers
Karl Anthony-Towns scores 15 in 21 minutes
Gorgui Dieng drops 14-12 line as backup C
Taj Gibson posts 18 and nine as starting PF
Jeff Teague drops 11 points with nine assists
Lonzo Ball posts 5-7-8 line in 36 minutes
Brandon Ingram scores 10 points in loss
Julius Randle scores 15 points vs. Wolves
Kyle Kuzma steals the show with 19 points
Paul Millsap drops 22 and 11 in Nuggets debut
Emmanuel Mudiay scores 19 points vs. Dubs
Trey Lyles gets first shot at No. 2 PF job
Senators assign Thomas Chabot to AHL
Owen Tippett cracks Florida's 23-man roster
Niklas Kronwall questionable for opener
Kevin Shattenkirk to start on top pair
Nick Foligno to start season at center
Anders Bjork slated for top-six role with BOS
Zacha to play alongside Hall and Palmieri
Nolan Patrick likely the number 2 center
Adam Henrique could see third line time
Report: Jaromir Jagr talking to 3 NHL teams
Zetterberg to make preseason debut on FRI
Sens sign Anderson to two-year, $9.5M deal
Myers wins Fall Spectacular 75 at Hickory
Todd Gilliland on pole at Meridian Speedway
Ryan Truex scores pole for Las Vegas 350
Gilliland paces Meridian field in Idaho
Garcia Jr.: Lap-leader; DNF in KNPSE finale
Ross Chastain: Drive Sober 200 results
Ryan Blaney wins Drive Sober 200 in Dover
DNF for Chase Cabre in KNPSE season finale
Preece scores 5th Stafford Speedway pole
Contreras Jr. paces Peak Mexico practice 2
Clint Bowyer is quickest non-playoff contende
Kyle Busch quickest in Dover Happy Hour
Berger wins 2-and-1; clinching point for USA
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
Lahiri, Si Woo Kim play spoilers; win 1 UP
Berger, Thomas rally on Day 3 PM; win 3-and-2
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
USA dominating Internationals 11.5 to 2.5
Spieth, Reed kickoff Day 3 with 4-and-3 win
United States cruising (8-to-2) after Day Two
Thomas and Fowler improve to 2-0 on the week
Chappell and Hoffman shine in team debut
Garcia among notables to miss Close House cut
Westwood making home advantage tell, T2 at BM
Trojans drop to No. 15 in Coaches Poll
Report: Oregon QB Herbert breaks collarbone
Gallup goes over 200 against Hawaii
Rosen throws for 372 in win over Colorado
Rudolph has five scores in shootout win
McQuarley runs for five scores 56-38 win
Browning throws for three scores in easy win
Devin Singletary finds end zone four times
Pettis destroys Beavers for 12-116-3 in rout
Chunn stomps on LSU for 191 yards rushing
CCU's Williams explodes for 9-266-2
Kerryon Johnson hits end zone thrice in win
Swansea hoping that Bony will be back in GW8
Joselu hands Newcastle a point home
Coutinho strike not enough against Newcastle
Unlikely heroes power Arsenal to 2-0 win
Burnley impress again with another road win
Toffees continue to struggle with 0-1 loss
Kane brace as Spurs cruise past Terriers, 0-4
Richarlison rescues a late road point
De Bruyne haunts Chelsea again in City win
Morata leaves City loss with hamstring injury
West Ham sneaks by Swansea thanks to Sakho
Terriers no match for high-flying Spurs, 0-4
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
Josh Malone
(WR)
John Ross
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Cethan Carter
(TE)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tyler Kroft | Tight End | #81
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/15/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 260
College:
Rutgers
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 3 (85) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/28/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,971,276 contract. The deal contains $647,776 fully guaranteed. 2017: $628,000, 2018: $720,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Kroft caught 6-of-7 targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Browns.
Kroft bested his previous career-high four receptions for 46 yards versus the Broncos in Week 16 of 2015. He had a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter and then added a 16-yard score in the third quarter to make the game 31-0. Kroft's big game is more attributed to a function of the porous Cleveland defense versus the tight end position than making Kroft a truly viable fantasy option. Kroft is best left on waivers for Week 5 against the Bills.
Oct 1 - 4:28 PM
Tyler Kroft caught 3-of-4 targets for 28 yards in the Bengals' Week 3 loss to the Packers.
Kroft was the No. 1 tight end with Tyler Eifert (back, knee) out. Even if Eifert continues to miss time, Kroft won't be a fantasy starter against the Browns.
Sep 24 - 8:22 PM
Bengals TE Tyler Kroft is in line for an expanded Week 3 role.
Kroft is expected to see more snaps with Tyler Eifert sidelined. He should play in two tight end sets with C.J. Uzomah, who was taken off the injury report this week. Kroft is a red-zone threat, but doesn’t project for more than a few targets.
Sep 23 - 9:05 PM
Source:
ESPN
Tyler Kroft was held catch-less in the Bengals' Week 3 loss to Denver.
Kroft started, but we saw less of him than C.J. Uzomah, who was targeted four times and caught two for 31 yards. Despite Tyler Eifert's (ankle) absence, Kroft is waiver-wire material in fantasy leagues.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 04:35:00 PM
Tyler Kroft has career day Sunday vs Browns
Oct 1 - 4:28 PM
Kroft catches 3 balls filling in for Eifert
Sep 24 - 8:22 PM
Kroft to see larger role with Eifert out
Sep 23 - 9:05 PM
Tyler Kroft goes catch-less in Week 3
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 04:35:00 PM
More Tyler Kroft Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CIN
3
4
33
11.0
8.3
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
CIN
16
11
129
8.1
11.7
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
14
10
92
6.6
9.2
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
BAL
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 14
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@GB
3
28
9.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@CLE
6
68
11.3
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
BUF
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@PIT
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
IND
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@JAC
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
@TEN
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
@DEN
Game scheduled for 11/19 4:25 PM ET
12
Nov 26
CLE
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 4
PIT
Game scheduled for 12/4 8:30 PM ET
14
Dec 10
CHI
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@MIN
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
DET
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@BAL
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
I.L.
Bengals placed QB Jeff Driskel on injured reserve with a hand injury.
Driskel suffered a broken thumb and index finger in the preseason finale. He will be eligible to return Week 9.
Sep 4
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
3
Joe Mixon
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Joe Mixon
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Joe Mixon
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Tyler Boyd
3
Cody Core
4
Josh Malone
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
John Ross
Sidelined
Bengals WR John Ross (knee) is inactive for Week 4 at Cleveland.
As expected, Ross will not suit up for the game. The first-round rookie has still played just five total snaps through the opening month of the season. The Bengals hope to have him back next week when they host Buffalo. TE Tyler Eifert, S Derron Smith, LB Jordan Evans, G Christian Westerman, G Trey Hopkins and WR Josh Malone are also inactive for the Bengals.
Oct 1
3
Alex Erickson
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
Sidelined
Tyler Eifert (back) is out for Week 4 against the Browns.
As is John Ross (knee). Both players are hurt more than they're healthy. Tyler Kroft will start in Eifert's place but isn't a fantasy option Sunday.
Sep 29
2
Tyler Kroft
3
C.J. Uzomah
4
Cethan Carter
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Christian Westerman
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Andre Smith
2
Alex Redmond
RT
1
Jake Fisher
K
1
Randy Bullock
