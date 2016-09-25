Player Page

Tyler Kroft | Tight End | #81

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 260
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (85) / CIN
Tyler Kroft caught 6-of-7 targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Browns.
Kroft bested his previous career-high four receptions for 46 yards versus the Broncos in Week 16 of 2015. He had a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter and then added a 16-yard score in the third quarter to make the game 31-0. Kroft's big game is more attributed to a function of the porous Cleveland defense versus the tight end position than making Kroft a truly viable fantasy option. Kroft is best left on waivers for Week 5 against the Bills. Oct 1 - 4:28 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017CIN343311.08.30000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015CIN16111298.111.70100.0.00000000
2016CIN1410926.69.20000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10BAL155.0000.0000000
2Sep 14HOU00.0000.0000000
3Sep 24@GB3289.3000.0000000
4Oct 1@CLE66811.3200.0000000
5Oct 8BUFGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22@PITGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29INDGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5@JACGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12@TENGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19@DENGame scheduled for 11/19 4:25 PM ET
12Nov 26CLEGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 4PITGame scheduled for 12/4 8:30 PM ET
14Dec 10CHIGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17@MINGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24DETGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@BALGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3Joe Mixon
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Joe Mixon
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Tyler Boyd
3Cody Core
4Josh Malone
WR21Brandon LaFell
2John Ross
3Alex Erickson
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2Tyler Kroft
3C.J. Uzomah
4Cethan Carter
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
LG1Clint Boling
2Christian Westerman
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Andre Smith
2Alex Redmond
RT1Jake Fisher
K1Randy Bullock
 

 