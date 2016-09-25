Tyler Kroft | Tight End | #81

Tyler Kroft caught 6-of-7 targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Browns.

Kroft bested his previous career-high four receptions for 46 yards versus the Broncos in Week 16 of 2015. He had a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter and then added a 16-yard score in the third quarter to make the game 31-0. Kroft's big game is more attributed to a function of the porous Cleveland defense versus the tight end position than making Kroft a truly viable fantasy option. Kroft is best left on waivers for Week 5 against the Bills.